Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5
Odds updated as of 3:26 PM
Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giants vs Padres Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (2-5) vs. San Diego Padres (4-5)
- Date: Friday, April 5, 2024
- Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: NBCS-BA
Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SF: (-116) | SD: (-102)
- Spread: SF: +1.5 (-205) | SD: -1.5 (+168)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Padres) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA
The Giants will give the nod to Jordan Hicks (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Dylan Cease (0-1, 3.86 ERA). Hicks helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Hicks' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Cease has started only one game with a set spread, which the Padres failed to cover. The Padres have not been a moneyline underdog when Cease starts this season.
Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Giants win (50.9%)
Giants vs Padres Moneyline
- San Francisco is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -102 underdog on the road.
Giants vs Padres Spread
- The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Padres are +168 to cover, while the Giants are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Giants vs Padres Over/Under
- The over/under for the Giants versus Padres game on April 5 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.
Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!
Giants vs Padres Betting Trends
- The Giants were defeated in the one game they played as the favorite this season.
- These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given San Francisco this season, with a -116 moneyline set for this game.
- Games involving the Giants have gone over the total this season in every single one of their seven opportunities.
- The Giants have posted a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Padres have won 66.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-1).
- San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.
- The Padres have played in nine games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-3-1).
- The Padres have covered only 33.3% of their games this season, going 3-6-0 against the spread.
Giants Player Leaders
- Michael Conforto leads San Francisco in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.778) and total hits (10) this season. He has a .370 batting average.
- Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is fourth in slugging.
- Conforto will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
- Jorge Soler is batting .280 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks, while slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .387.
- Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 71st, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 37th.
- Soler takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.
- Matt Chapman is batting .233 with a .500 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.
- Jung Hoo Lee is batting .250 with a .303 OBP and four RBI for San Francisco this season.
Padres Player Leaders
- Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .273 with a double, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .576 with an on-base percentage of .351.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 45th in slugging.
- Luis Campusano leads his team with 12 hits and has a club-leading .600 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .400 with an on-base percentage of .400.
- He ranks 14th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Manny Machado has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .200.
- Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .242 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
Giants vs Padres Head to Head
- 3/31/2024: 13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 3/30/2024: 9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 3/29/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 3/28/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/27/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 9/26/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/25/2023: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/3/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 9/2/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/1/2023: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!