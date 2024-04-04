Giants vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres.

Giants vs Padres Game Info

San Francisco Giants (2-5) vs. San Diego Padres (4-5)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Giants vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-116) | SD: (-102)

SF: (-116) | SD: (-102) Spread: SF: +1.5 (-205) | SD: -1.5 (+168)

SF: +1.5 (-205) | SD: -1.5 (+168) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Giants vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Dylan Cease (Padres) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Jordan Hicks (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Padres will turn to Dylan Cease (0-1, 3.86 ERA). Hicks helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Hicks' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Cease has started only one game with a set spread, which the Padres failed to cover. The Padres have not been a moneyline underdog when Cease starts this season.

Giants vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (50.9%)

Giants vs Padres Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a -102 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Giants. The Padres are +168 to cover, while the Giants are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Giants vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Padres game on April 5 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Giants vs Padres Betting Trends

The Giants were defeated in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given San Francisco this season, with a -116 moneyline set for this game.

Games involving the Giants have gone over the total this season in every single one of their seven opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Padres have won 66.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (2-1).

San Diego has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Padres have played in nine games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-3-1).

The Padres have covered only 33.3% of their games this season, going 3-6-0 against the spread.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.778) and total hits (10) this season. He has a .370 batting average.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage ranks 41st, and he is fourth in slugging.

Conforto will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.

Jorge Soler is batting .280 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks, while slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .387.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 71st, his on-base percentage 59th, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Soler takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Matt Chapman is batting .233 with a .500 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .250 with a .303 OBP and four RBI for San Francisco this season.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. is hitting .273 with a double, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .576 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 80th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Luis Campusano leads his team with 12 hits and has a club-leading .600 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .400 with an on-base percentage of .400.

He ranks 14th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Manny Machado has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while hitting .200.

Ha-Seong Kim is hitting .242 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

Giants vs Padres Head to Head

3/31/2024: 13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

13-4 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 3/30/2024: 9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

9-6 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/29/2024: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-3 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 3/28/2024: 6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-4 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/27/2023: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/26/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/25/2023: 2-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

2-1 SF (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/3/2023: 4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/2/2023: 6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-1 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/1/2023: 7-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

