Giants vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Washington Nationals.

Giants vs Nationals Game Info

San Francisco Giants (4-7) vs. Washington Nationals (4-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA

Giants vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-184) | WSH: (+154)

SF: (-184) | WSH: (+154) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140)

SF: -1.5 (+116) | WSH: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Harrison (Giants) - 1-1, 4.91 ERA vs Joan Adon (Nationals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Kyle Harrison (1-1) for the Giants and Joan Adon for the Nationals. Harrison has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. This will be Harrison's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Adon's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Giants vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (59.7%)

Giants vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Nationals, San Francisco is the favorite at -184, and Washington is +154 playing on the road.

Giants vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Nationals are -140 to cover, and the Giants are +116.

Giants vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Giants-Nationals on April 9, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Giants vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Giants have won in two of the five contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

San Francisco has played as a favorite of -184 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Giants have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in eight of 11 chances this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 5-6-0 in 11 games with a line this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline eight total times this season. They've finished 4-4 in those games.

Washington has a record of 1-2 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +154 or longer (33.3%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total five times this season for a 5-4-0 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto has 13 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .703, both of which lead San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .351 batting average and an on-base percentage of .415.

Among qualified hitters, he is 15th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Jorge Soler is batting .225 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks, while slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 121st in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging in MLB.

Jung Hoo Lee is batting .238 with a .333 slugging percentage and four RBI this year.

Lee enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .167 with a double and two walks.

Matt Chapman has two home runs, nine RBI and a batting average of .182 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas has a .308 slugging percentage, which leads the Nationals. He's batting .231 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 116th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 144th in slugging percentage.

Thomas brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with a home run, three walks and three RBI.

C.J. Abrams' nine hits and .607 slugging percentage are both team-highs. He has a batting average of .321 with an on-base percentage of .387.

His batting average is 35th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 37th, and he is 21st in slugging.

Ildemaro Vargas is hitting .350 with three doubles and five walks.

LaVictor Antwain Lipscomb is slugging .353 to lead his team.

Giants vs Nationals Head to Head

4/8/2024: 8-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

8-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/24/2022: 12-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

12-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/23/2022: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/22/2022: 7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/10/2023: 11-6 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

11-6 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/9/2023: 4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 5/8/2023: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 7/23/2023: 6-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/22/2023: 10-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

10-1 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 7/21/2023: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

