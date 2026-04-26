Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Miami Marlins.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Marlins Game Info

San Francisco Giants (12-15) vs. Miami Marlins (13-14)

Date: Sunday, April 26, 2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Marlins.TV

Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-134) | MIA: (+116)

SF: (-134) | MIA: (+116) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+164) | MIA: +1.5 (-200)

SF: -1.5 (+164) | MIA: +1.5 (-200) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 4-1, 2.28 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 1-0, 3.96 ERA

The Giants will call on Landen Roupp (4-1) versus the Marlins and Max Meyer (1-0). Roupp and his team have a record of 3-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Roupp's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins are 3-2-0 against the spread when Meyer starts. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for two Meyer starts this season -- they lost both.

Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (53.5%)

Giants vs Marlins Moneyline

San Francisco is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +116 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Marlins Spread

The Giants are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Marlins. The Giants are +164 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -200.

Giants vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Giants versus Marlins game on April 26 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in nine games this year and have walked away with the win four times (44.4%) in those games.

San Francisco has a record of 2-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 12 of their 27 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 27 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 10-17-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won one of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (11.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Miami has a record of 1-6 (14.3%).

The Marlins have played in 26 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-10-1).

The Marlins have put together a 10-16-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 38.5% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez leads San Francisco OPS (.737) this season. He has a .324 batting average, an on-base percentage of .355, and a slugging percentage of .382.

He is eighth in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Arraez will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, a walk and two RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .287 with eight doubles, two home runs and eight walks, while slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

Lee has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .500 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Matt Chapman has 30 hits this season and has a slash line of .286/.342/.381.

Chapman brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a double and four walks.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco in total hits (23) this season while batting .295 with 11 extra-base hits.

Schmitt has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has collected 26 hits, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .313 and slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .355.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage is 54th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .431 OBP, and has a club-leading .480 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .353.

His batting average ranks second among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is fourth, and he is 40th in slugging.

Otto Lopez is batting .327 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks.

Jakob Marsee has two doubles, two triples, a home run and 16 walks while hitting .184.

Giants vs Marlins Head to Head

4/25/2026: 6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

6-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/24/2026: 9-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/26/2025: 12-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/25/2025: 8-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 6/24/2025: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/1/2025: 4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/31/2025: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/30/2025: 2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-0 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/1/2024: 7-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

7-5 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 8/31/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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