Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25

Odds updated as of 11:11 p.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Giants vs Marlins Game Info

San Francisco Giants (11-14) vs. Miami Marlins (12-13)

Date: Saturday, April 25, 2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Marlins.TV

Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

SF: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+160) | MIA: +1.5 (-194)

SF: -1.5 (+160) | MIA: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray (Giants) - 2-3, 2.86 ERA vs Eury Pérez (Marlins) - 2-1, 4.15 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Robbie Ray (2-3) to the mound, while Eury Perez (2-1) will answer the bell for the Marlins. Ray's team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ray's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins have a 3-2-0 record against the spread in Pérez's starts. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for two Perez starts this season -- they split the games.

Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (52.4%)

Giants vs Marlins Moneyline

San Francisco is the favorite, -130 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +110 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Marlins Spread

The Giants are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+160 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -194 to cover.

Giants vs Marlins Over/Under

The Giants-Marlins contest on April 25 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in eight games this year and have walked away with the win three times (37.5%) in those games.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 25 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants are 9-16-0 against the spread in their 25 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have won 12.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (1-7).

Miami has a 1-7 record (winning just 12.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 24 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 13 times (13-10-1).

The Marlins have a 9-15-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .699, fueled by an OBP of .340 to go with a slugging percentage of .359. He has a .304 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 124th in slugging.

Arraez will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a walk.

Matt Chapman has an OPS of .711, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .378 this season. He's batting .286.

His batting average ranks 37th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 84th, and his slugging percentage 108th.

Jung Hoo Lee has 22 hits this season and has a slash line of .253/.302/.356.

Casey Schmitt is batting .282 with a .325 OBP and eight RBI for San Francisco this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Liam Hicks has 25 hits, a team-best for the Marlins. He's batting .321 and slugging .513 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is eighth, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 27th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has a .411 on-base percentage while slugging .457. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .330.

He is fourth in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Otto Lopez has five doubles, two triples, three home runs and six walks while batting .315.

Jakob Marsee is batting .179 with a double, two triples, a home run and 16 walks.

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