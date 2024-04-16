Giants vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The MLB's Tuesday schedule includes the San Francisco Giants facing the Miami Marlins.

Giants vs Marlins Game Info

San Francisco Giants (7-10) vs. Miami Marlins (3-14)

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Tuesday, April 16, 2024 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Giants vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

SF: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150)

SF: -1.5 (+125) | MIA: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Giants vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 2-0, 1.00 ERA vs Ryan Weathers (Marlins) - 1-1, 2.57 ERA

The Giants will call on Jordan Hicks (2-0) against the Marlins and Ryan Weathers (1-1). Hicks and his team have covered in each of the three games he's started with a spread this season. Hicks' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Marlins have gone 1-2-0 ATS in Weathers' three starts with a set spread. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for two Weathers starts this season -- they split the games.

Giants vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Giants win (56.6%)

Giants vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Giants vs. Marlins reveal San Francisco as the favorite (-130) and Miami as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

Giants vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-150 to cover), and San Francisco is +125 to cover the runline.

Giants vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Giants-Marlins on April 16 is 8.5. The over is -114, and the under is -106.

Giants vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Giants have come away with four wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season San Francisco has been victorious two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 10 of their 17 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 7-10-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 30% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (3-7).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Miami has a 3-6 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

In the 17 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-7-0).

The Marlins have covered only 29.4% of their games this season, going 5-12-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Michael Conforto leads San Francisco with 18 hits and an OBP of .348, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .574. He's batting .295.

Among qualified hitters, he is 43rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Conforto will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .258 with two doubles, a home run and six walks, while slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 87th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Lee enters this matchup looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Jorge Soler has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.347/.450.

Soler brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Matt Chapman has three home runs, 10 RBI and a batting average of .188 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jazz Chisholm has three doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .228. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He ranks 117th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Chisholm takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Luis Arraez has a .368 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .343.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Josh Bell is batting .190 with two doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Bryan De La Cruz's .403 slugging percentage leads his team.

Giants vs Marlins Head to Head

4/15/2024: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/20/2023: 1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

1-0 MIA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/19/2023: 4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/19/2023: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/18/2023: 4-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/17/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/5/2022: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/4/2022: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/3/2022: 15-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

