Giants vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Seattle Mariners.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Giants vs Mariners Game Info

San Francisco Giants (5-1) vs. Seattle Mariners (3-4)

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

4:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and ROOT Sports NW

Giants vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-148) | SEA: (+126)

SF: (-148) | SEA: (+126) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170)

SF: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Giants vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Justin Verlander (Giants) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA vs Luis Castillo (Mariners) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Giants will look to Justin Verlander versus the Mariners and Luis Castillo. Verlander and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Verlander has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Castillo and his team were moneyline underdogs in every game he pitched a season ago.

Giants vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (56.4%)

Giants vs Mariners Moneyline

The Giants vs Mariners moneyline has San Francisco as a -148 favorite, while Seattle is a +126 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the run line against the Giants. The Mariners are -170 to cover, and the Giants are +140.

Giants vs Mariners Over/Under

The Giants-Mariners contest on April 4 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Giants vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Giants have yet to lose any of the three games they have been chosen as the favorite in this season.

San Francisco has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -148.

The Giants' games have gone over the total in four of their six opportunities.

The Giants have posted a record of 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

Seattle has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +126 or longer.

The Mariners have played in seven games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total one time (1-5-1).

The Mariners have a 2-5-0 record ATS this season (covering just 28.6% of the time).

Giants Player Leaders

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with five hits, batting .227 this season with four extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .292 and a slugging percentage of .773.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he is 96th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Heliot Ramos has hit three homers this season while driving in seven runs. He's batting .269 this season and slugging .731 with an on-base percentage of .269.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 64th in batting average, 127th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Ramos takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last six outings he is hitting .269 with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBI.

Jung Hoo Lee has five hits this season and a team-best OBP of .381.

Lee has picked up a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Matt Chapman is batting .238 with a .360 OBP and four RBI for San Francisco this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena is leading the Mariners with four hits. He's batting .174 and slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he is 140th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez has a .379 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .182 while slugging .409.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 135th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 80th in slugging.

Jorge Polanco has a .600 slugging percentage, which leads the Mariners.

Dylan Moore is batting .375 with a home run and three walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!