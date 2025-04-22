Giants vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 4:16 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the San Francisco Giants taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Giants vs Brewers Game Info

San Francisco Giants (15-8) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (12-11)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and FDSWIX

Giants vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-134) | MIL: (+114)

SF: (-134) | MIL: (+114) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+152) | MIL: +1.5 (-184)

SF: -1.5 (+152) | MIL: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 1-2, 6.04 ERA vs José Quintana (Brewers) - 2-0, 0.71 ERA

The Giants will give the nod to Jordan Hicks (1-2) against the Brewers and Jose Quintana (2-0). Hicks' team is 2-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Hicks' team won his only start as a favorite this season. Quintana has started two games with set spreads, and the Brewers covered in both opportunities. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for one Quintana start this season -- they won.

Giants vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (50.7%)

Giants vs Brewers Moneyline

The Giants vs Brewers moneyline has San Francisco as a -134 favorite, while Milwaukee is a +114 underdog on the road.

Giants vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Giants. The Brewers are -184 to cover the spread, and the Giants are +152.

Giants vs Brewers Over/Under

Giants versus Brewers on April 22 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Giants vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Giants have been chosen as favorites in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win nine times (75%) in those games.

This season San Francisco has been victorious five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over in 14 of their 23 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Giants have posted a record of 13-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have a 2-7 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 22.2% of those games).

Milwaukee has a record of 1-6 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (14.3%).

The Brewers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 23 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-14-0).

The Brewers have collected a 12-11-0 record ATS this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee leads San Francisco with 28 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .600. He's batting .329 with an on-base percentage of .383.

He is 13th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Wilmer Flores has seven home runs and five walks. He's batting .220 and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .273.

His batting average ranks 112th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 133rd, and his slugging percentage 48th.

Matt James Chapman is batting .231 with a .423 slugging percentage and 14 RBI this year.

Mike Yastrzemski leads San Francisco in OBP (.423) this season, fueled by 18 hits.

Yastrzemski has safely hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has collected 26 hits, a team-high for the Brewers. He's batting .260 and slugging .510 with an on-base percentage of .272.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 134th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Brice Turang's .418 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .308 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 82nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Sal Frelick has put up a team-high .424 on-base percentage.

William Jesus (Castillo) Contreras is batting .234 with two doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Giants vs Brewers Head to Head

4/21/2025: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/12/2024: 3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/11/2024: 13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

13-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/10/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/29/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/28/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/27/2024: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2023: 7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 MIL (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/27/2023: 3-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/26/2023: 15-1 SF (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

