Giants vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Angels.

Giants vs Angels Game Info

San Francisco Giants (13-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-9)

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025

Saturday, April 19, 2025 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and NBCS-BA

Giants vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SF: (-132) | LAA: (+112)

SF: (-132) | LAA: (+112) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152)

SF: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Giants vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 1-1, 4.80 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 0-1, 4.20 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Landen Roupp (1-1) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (0-1) will take the ball for the Angels. Roupp and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Roupp's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Hendricks starts, the Angels are 2-1-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Hendricks' starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.

Giants vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (55.8%)

Giants vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Giants, Los Angeles is the underdog at +112, and San Francisco is -132 playing on the road.

Giants vs Angels Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Giants are +126 to cover, and the Angels are -152.

Giants vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Angels game on April 19, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Giants vs Angels Betting Trends

The Giants have been victorious in seven of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year San Francisco has won three of five games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 20 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 12-8-0 against the spread.

The Angels have won 53.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-7).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Los Angeles has a 6-6 record (winning 50% of its games).

In the 19 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-9-0).

The Angels have a 9-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has 26 hits and an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .653. All three of those stats lead San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .361 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Lee will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Wilmer Flores is batting .225 with six home runs and three walks, while slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .267.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Mike Yastrzemski has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .414 and a slugging percentage of .526 this season.

Matt James Chapman is batting .232 with a .391 OBP and 12 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Kyren Paris is batting .306 with a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks. He's slugging .673 with an on-base percentage of .404.

Nolan Schanuel has a .346 on-base percentage while slugging .451. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .282.

His batting average ranks 52nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Mike Trout is hitting .171 with a double, six home runs and nine walks.

Taylor Ward is batting .225 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.

Giants vs Angels Head to Head

4/18/2025: 2-0 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-0 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/16/2024: 13-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/15/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/14/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/9/2023: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/8/2023: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/7/2023: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

