Giants vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19
Odds updated as of 4:18 a.m.
Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Angels.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Giants vs Angels Game Info
- San Francisco Giants (13-7) vs. Los Angeles Angels (10-9)
- Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: FDSW and NBCS-BA
Giants vs Angels Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: SF: (-132) | LAA: (+112)
- Spread: SF: -1.5 (+126) | LAA: +1.5 (-152)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Giants vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 1-1, 4.80 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 0-1, 4.20 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Giants will send Landen Roupp (1-1) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (0-1) will take the ball for the Angels. Roupp and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Roupp's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. When Hendricks starts, the Angels are 2-1-0 against the spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Hendricks' starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those matchups.
Giants vs Angels Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Giants win (55.8%)
Giants vs Angels Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Giants, Los Angeles is the underdog at +112, and San Francisco is -132 playing on the road.
Giants vs Angels Spread
- The Giants are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Giants are +126 to cover, and the Angels are -152.
Giants vs Angels Over/Under
- A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Giants-Angels game on April 19, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Bet on San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!
Giants vs Angels Betting Trends
- The Giants have been victorious in seven of the 10 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year San Francisco has won three of five games when listed as at least -132 on the moneyline.
- The Giants and their opponents have hit the over in 14 of their 20 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 20 games with a line this season, the Giants have a mark of 12-8-0 against the spread.
- The Angels have won 53.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (8-7).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Los Angeles has a 6-6 record (winning 50% of its games).
- In the 19 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-9-0).
- The Angels have a 9-10-0 record against the spread this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Jung Hoo Lee has 26 hits and an OBP of .420 to go with a slugging percentage of .653. All three of those stats lead San Francisco hitters this season. He has a .361 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is fifth in slugging.
- Lee will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.
- Wilmer Flores is batting .225 with six home runs and three walks, while slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .267.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.
- Mike Yastrzemski has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .414 and a slugging percentage of .526 this season.
- Matt James Chapman is batting .232 with a .391 OBP and 12 RBI for San Francisco this season.
Angels Player Leaders
- Kyren Paris is batting .306 with a double, a triple, five home runs and five walks. He's slugging .673 with an on-base percentage of .404.
- Nolan Schanuel has a .346 on-base percentage while slugging .451. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .282.
- His batting average ranks 52nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 62nd in slugging.
- Mike Trout is hitting .171 with a double, six home runs and nine walks.
- Taylor Ward is batting .225 with three doubles, five home runs and four walks.
Giants vs Angels Head to Head
- 4/18/2025: 2-0 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 6/16/2024: 13-6 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 6/15/2024: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 6/14/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/9/2023: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/8/2023: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/7/2023: 8-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!