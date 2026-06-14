World Cup Picks for Today: World Cup Best Bets for Sunday, June 14, 2026

Today's Best World Cup Predictions at a Glance

Joshua Kimmich Anytime Assist and Germany to Score 3+ Goals (+101 Parlay)

Ayase Ueda Anytime Goalscorer (+290)

Moises Caicedo To Be Booked (+300)

Ismael Gharbi To Be Booked (+340)

By Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ)

The World Cup continues today with four more matches.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, how should you bet today's matches?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

World Cup Predictions Today: Picks and Best Bets

Germany vs Curacao Prediction -- 5:0 Germany

This has all the makings of a rout. Germany are massive favorites and face a Curaçao side that came through qualifying against opponents with an average FIFA ranking of around 130, making this a huge jump in class.

The Germans have scored four or more goals against Finland, Switzerland and Slovakia in recent matches, so another high-scoring performance wouldn't be a surprise.

As well as laying the goals, Joshua Kimmich to record an assist appeals. The Bayern Munich midfielder finished the season in excellent creative form, registering assists in both World Cup warm-up games, two in his final Bundesliga match, and another two across the latter stages of the Champions League.

With Germany expected to dominate possession, territory and set pieces, Kimmich should have plenty of opportunities to create chances against an overmatched Curaçao defense.

Netherlands vs Japan Prediction -- 2-2 Tie

Japan’s high-energy, high-pressing style should be well suited to the climate-controlled conditions in Dallas, giving them every chance of troubling a Netherlands side that still carries defensive question marks.

The Dutch look solid on paper but continue to allow chances, and Japan have already shown on the World Cup stage they can upset elite opposition.

Ayase Ueda looks undervalued as an Anytime Scorer. The Feyenoord striker enjoyed a superb season, scoring 25 goals in 31 Eredivisie appearances, while he also netted eight times in nine World Cup qualifiers despite limited minutes. As Japan’s penalty taker, he appeals as the standout goalscorer angle.

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Prediction -- 1-0 Ecuador

This has all the makings of a low-scoring grind. Ecuador are a fine-margin team at the best of times, and with temperatures around 86°F (30°C) in Philadelphia at kickoff, the conditions should only slow things down further.

With goals likely at a premium, cards appeal more than the goal markets, and Moises Caicedo To Be Booked at 3/1 looks appealing. The Chelsea midfielder collected five yellows and a red during qualifying, then added 16 cards in 40 club appearances last season.

The Ivory Coast’s physical midfield and dangerous forwards should keep Caicedo busy, while referee Michael Oliver tends to produce cards on the international stage. Across his career he averages 4.9 cards per game in World Cup qualifying and 4.5 in European qualifying, with his three World Cup matches producing an average of six cards.

Sweden vs Tunisia Prediction -- 1-0 Sweden

Sweden needed the back door to reach this World Cup, failing to win a group-stage game before sneaking into the playoffs via their Nations League success. They made the most of that lifeline, scoring three goals in both playoff wins under Graham Potter.

Tunisia had a much easier path, conceding zero goals in qualifying, but against opponents with an average FIFA ranking of 138. Remarkably, they didn’t face a single team ranked inside the top 100.

They are, however, a physical and scrappy side, making the card markets appealing. Ismael Gharbi looks a bit undervalue at +340 To Be Booked after being booked in each of his last three starts for Tunisia, including a red card against Belgium.

The young forward isn’t afraid to take one for the team, and with Tunisia expected to spend long spells defending against a stronger Swedish side, he should have plenty of opportunities to commit tactical fouls. If the game starts getting away from Tunisia, discipline could quickly become an issue.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans already played once versus Paraguay on June 12. Their next matches come against Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by France at +500 and England at +700.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.