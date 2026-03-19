Georgia vs Saint Louis College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament First Round

The No. 8 seed Georgia Bulldogs (22-10) and the No. 9 seed Saint Louis Billikens (28-5) will meet on Thursday at 9:45 p.m. ET in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on CBS.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Georgia vs. Saint Louis Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026 Game time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York Arena: KeyBank Center

Georgia vs. Saint Louis Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saint Louis win (52.4%)

Check out these betting insights and trends before you wager on Thursday's Georgia-Saint Louis spread (Georgia -2.5) or over/under (169.5 points).

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Georgia vs. Saint Louis: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Georgia has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Saint Louis has put together a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs sport a worse record against the spread at home (9-9-0) than they do in road games (6-4-0).

The Billikens have been better against the spread at home (13-5-0) than away (4-6-0) this season.

Georgia vs. Saint Louis: Moneyline Betting Stats

Georgia has been victorious in 12, or 80%, of the 15 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Bulldogs have a mark of 11-3 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -146 or better on the moneyline.

Saint Louis has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Billikens have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +122 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia has a 59.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Georgia vs. Saint Louis Head-to-Head Comparison

Georgia outscores opponents by 10.6 points per game (scoring 89.8 per game to rank fifth in college basketball while giving up 79.2 per contest to rank 316th in college basketball) and has a +341 scoring differential overall.

Jeremiah Wilkinson leads Georgia, scoring 17.0 points per game (154th in the nation).

Saint Louis is outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game, with a +585 scoring differential overall. It puts up 87.2 points per game (10th in college basketball) and gives up 69.5 per contest (61st in college basketball).

Robbie Avila's team-leading 12.9 points per game rank him 565th in the nation.

The 35.1 rebounds per game the Bulldogs average rank 41st in the nation. Their opponents collect 34.1 per outing.

Somto Cyril leads the Bulldogs with 5.6 rebounds per game (392nd in college basketball play).

The 36.6 rebounds per game the Billikens accumulate rank 19th in college basketball, 7.2 more than the 29.4 their opponents collect.

Dion Brown tops the team with 5.5 rebounds per game (419th in college basketball).

Georgia puts up 105.2 points per 100 possessions (33rd in college basketball), while giving up 92.7 points per 100 possessions (104th in college basketball).

The Billikens average 108.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in college basketball), and concede 86.5 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball).

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