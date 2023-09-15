Georgia State vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The college football slate on Saturday includes the Georgia State Panthers taking on the Charlotte 49ers.

Georgia State vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

Georgia State vs Charlotte Betting Trends

Georgia State has posted one win against the spread this season.

Charlotte has posted one win against the spread this season.

Charlotte is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Charlotte and its opponent have yet to finish under the total this year.

Georgia State vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (78.8%)

Georgia State vs Charlotte Point Spread

Charlotte is listed as an underdog by 6.5 points (-108 odds), and Georgia State, the favorite, is -112 to cover.

Georgia State vs Charlotte Over/Under

An over/under of 52.5 has been set for Georgia State-Charlotte on September 16, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Georgia State vs Charlotte Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Charlotte-Georgia State, Charlotte is the underdog at +205, and Georgia State is -255.

Georgia State vs. Charlotte Points Insights

The average implied total for the Panthers last season was 32.8 points, 2.8 more points than their implied total of 30 points in Saturday's game.

Last season, Georgia State outscored its implied point total for this matchup (30) six times.

The 38.7-point average implied total last season for the 49ers is 15.7 more points than the team's 23-point implied total in this matchup.

