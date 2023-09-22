Georgia Southern vs Ball State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

The Georgia Southern Eagles will take on the Ball State Cardinals in college football action on Saturday.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Georgia Southern vs Ball State Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Georgia Southern: (-235) | Ball State: (+190)

Georgia Southern: (-235) | Ball State: (+190) Spread: Georgia Southern: -6.5 (-106) | Ball State: +6.5 (-114)

Georgia Southern: -6.5 (-106) | Ball State: +6.5 (-114) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Georgia Southern vs Ball State Betting Trends

Georgia Southern has posted one win against the spread this year.

Georgia Southern has covered every time (1-0) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Georgia Southern's two games this season has hit the over.

Ball State has posted one win against the spread this year.

As a 6.5-point underdog or more, Ball State has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

One of Ball State's two games has gone over the point total.

Georgia Southern vs Ball State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (59.9%)

Georgia Southern vs Ball State Point Spread

Georgia Southern is favored by 6.5 points over Ball State. Georgia Southern is -106 to cover the spread, with Ball State being -114.

Georgia Southern vs Ball State Over/Under

Georgia Southern versus Ball State, on September 23, has an over/under of 60.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Georgia Southern vs Ball State Moneyline

Ball State is a +190 underdog on the moneyline, while Georgia Southern is a -235 favorite.

Georgia Southern vs. Ball State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Georgia Southern 32.3 63 23.3 69 64.0 1 3 Ball State 20.7 108 32 107 50.5 0 3

Bet $5 on Eagles vs. Cardinals and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Georgia Southern vs. Ball State analysis on FanDuel Research.