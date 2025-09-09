George Pickens Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

George Pickens and the Dallas Cowboys will face the New York Giants -- whose passing defense was ranked eighth in the NFL last year (210.6 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more information on Pickens, if you're thinking about him for your daily fantasy roster, scroll down before his upcoming game against the Giants.

Thinking about playing Pickens this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

George Pickens Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.3

7.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.02

55.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 105.4 fantasy points (7.5 per game), Pickens was 41st at his position (and 137th in the NFL).

Pickens accumulated 3.0 fantasy points in his one game so far this season. He had 30 yards receiving, on three catches (four targets), and zero touchdowns.

In his best performance last season -- Week 7 against the New York Jets -- Pickens accumulated 17.1 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 111 yards and one touchdown.

Pickens accumulated 15.5 fantasy points in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders -- five catches, 91 yards and one touchdown -- which was his second-best performance last year.

Pickens accumulated 2.6 fantasy points -- three receptions, 26 yards, on seven targets -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 5 versus the Dallas Cowboys).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Giants Defensive Performance

Against New York last season, one player registered more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Giants surrendered at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Against New York last season, seven players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Last season, the Giants allowed only one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Versus New York last season, two players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Giants gave up a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, New York allowed just three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Giants allowed six players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, New York gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players last season.

The Giants gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just three players last year.

Want more data and analysis on George Pickens? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.