George Pickens Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens will be up against the second-ranked pass defense of the Philadelphia Eagles (178.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

With Pickens' next game against the Eagles, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Pickens vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.2

4.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.3

5.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.66

32.66 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Pickens Fantasy Performance

With 100.4 fantasy points in 2024 (8.4 per game), Pickens is the 27th-ranked player at the WR position and 106th among all players.

During his last three games Pickens has been targeted 25 times, with 15 receptions for 211 yards and one TD. He has put up 27.1 fantasy points (9.0 per game) during that stretch.

Pickens has amassed 376 receiving yards and two scores on 24 catches (37 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 50.0 points (10.0 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Pickens' fantasy season was a Week 7 performance against the New York Jets, a matchup in which he posted 17.1 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, George Pickens' game versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 2.6 fantasy points. He tallied three receptions for 26 yards on the day.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has conceded over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Eagles have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

Philadelphia has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Eagles have not given up more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

Philadelphia has given up more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Eagles have given up a TD catch by 14 players this season.

Philadelphia has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

The Eagles' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Eagles have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

