George Mason vs Saint Bonaventure College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 5 seed George Mason Patriots (23-8, 11-7 A-10) and the No. 13 seed Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-16, 4-14 A-10) face off in the A-10 tournament Thursday at PPG Paints Arena, tipping off at 2 p.m. ET.

George Mason vs. Saint Bonaventure Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: USA

USA Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Arena: PPG Paints Arena

George Mason vs. Saint Bonaventure Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: George Mason win (65.8%)

George Mason is a 3.5-point favorite against Saint Bonaventure on Thursday and the over/under is set at 142.5 points. Here's a few betting insights and trends if you plan to place a wager on the contest.

George Mason vs. Saint Bonaventure: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

George Mason has compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record so far this year.

Saint Bonaventure is 11-20-0 ATS this season.

George Mason covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 52.6% of the time. That's more often than Saint Bonaventure covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (42.9%).

The Patriots have a better record against the spread in home games (11-7-0) than they do in away games (3-7-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Bonnies have a lower winning percentage at home (.200, 3-12-0 record) than away (.545, 6-5-0).

George Mason's record against the spread in conference games is 10-8-0.

Saint Bonaventure is 7-12-0 against the spread in A-10 games this season.

George Mason vs. Saint Bonaventure: Moneyline Betting Stats

George Mason has been the moneyline favorite in 23 games this season and has come away with the win 19 times (82.6%) in those contests.

The Patriots have a win-loss record of 17-2 when favored by -162 or better by oddsmakers this year.

Saint Bonaventure has won 27.3% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-8).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, the Bonnies have a record of 1-6 (14.3%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that George Mason has a 61.8% chance of pulling out a win.

George Mason vs. Saint Bonaventure Head-to-Head Comparison

George Mason outscores opponents by 6.3 points per game (scoring 73.9 per game to rank 234th in college basketball while giving up 67.6 per outing to rank 34th in college basketball) and has a +193 scoring differential overall.

George Mason's leading scorer, Kory Mincy, is 372nd in the nation averaging 14.3 points per game.

Saint Bonaventure puts up 77.2 points per game (147th in college basketball) while allowing 75.2 per outing (220th in college basketball). It has a +63 scoring differential and outscores opponents by two points per game.

Darryl Simmons II paces Saint Bonaventure, putting up 16.5 points per game (183rd in college basketball).

The 31.7 rebounds per game the Patriots average rank 197th in college basketball, and are 3.3 more than the 28.4 their opponents grab per contest.

Riley Allenspach tops the Patriots with 5.9 rebounds per game (306th in college basketball play).

The Bonnies are 155th in college basketball at 32.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.6 more than the 28.7 their opponents average.

Frank Mitchell leads the team with 10.4 rebounds per game (10th in college basketball).

George Mason ranks 95th in college basketball with 101.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 111th in college basketball defensively with 92.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bonnies average 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (128th in college basketball), and concede 97.2 points per 100 possessions (238th in college basketball).

