Geno Smith 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Geno Smith was the 25th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and posted 17.8 fantasy points last week. Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections on this Seattle Seahawks player.
Geno Smith Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Smith's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|226.4
|23
|19
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|267.9
|24
|23
Geno Smith 2023 Game-by-Game
Smith picked up 30.0 fantasy points -- 23-of-41 (56.1%), 334 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 2 carries, 6 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season (Week 13 versus the Dallas Cowboys). View the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|17.8
|18-for-25
|171
|1
|1
|1
Geno Smith and the Seahawks Receiving Corps
Last season Smith put together 3,624 yards (241.6 per game), a 64.7% completion percentage (323-of-499), 20 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Smith's potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|D.K. Metcalf
|119
|66
|1114
|8
|23
|Tyler Lockett
|122
|79
|894
|5
|12
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|93
|63
|628
|4
|10
Want more data and analysis on Geno Smith? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.