Geno Smith 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Geno Smith was the 25th-ranked quarterback (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and posted 17.8 fantasy points last week. Scroll down for further stats and fantasy projections on this Seattle Seahawks player.

Geno Smith Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Smith's fantasy outlook for 2024 per 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 226.4 23 19 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 267.9 24 23

Geno Smith 2023 Game-by-Game

Smith picked up 30.0 fantasy points -- 23-of-41 (56.1%), 334 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT; 2 carries, 6 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game of the season (Week 13 versus the Dallas Cowboys). View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Broncos 17.8 18-for-25 171 1 1 1

Geno Smith and the Seahawks Receiving Corps

Last season Smith put together 3,624 yards (241.6 per game), a 64.7% completion percentage (323-of-499), 20 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions. Here's a glance at how a few of Smith's potential receivers for the upcoming slate performed in 2023:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets D.K. Metcalf 119 66 1114 8 23 Tyler Lockett 122 79 894 5 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 93 63 628 4 10

