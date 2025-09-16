Garrett Wilson Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Wideout Garrett Wilson is looking at a matchup versus the 23rd-ranked pass defense in the league (235.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his New York Jets play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Wilson worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Buccaneers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Garrett Wilson Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.2

10.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.10

61.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Wilson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Wilson is currently the 16th-ranked fantasy player (76th overall), putting up 20.5 total fantasy points (10.3 per game).

Through two games this season, Wilson has racked up 20.5 total fantasy points, catching 11 balls (on 17 targets) for 145 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the Buffalo Bills, Wilson put up 5.0 fantasy points, recording four receptions on eight targets for 50 yards.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

Tampa Bay has not given up more than one passing TD to any opposing QBs this season.

Tampa Bay has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed two players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Tampa Bay has not given up more than one touchdown catch to an opposing player this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Buccaneers this year.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one TD against Tampa Bay this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Buccaneers this season.

