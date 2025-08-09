Garrett Wilson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson was 15th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 150.9. Heading into 2025, he is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Garrett Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 150.9 72 15 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 133.2 83 23

Garrett Wilson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 versus the Houston Texans -- Wilson finished with 21.0 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 90 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @49ers 6.0 11 6 60 0 Week 2 @Titans 6.2 6 4 57 0 Week 3 Patriots 9.3 9 5 33 1 Week 4 Broncos 2.1 8 5 41 0 Week 5 @Vikings 16.1 23 13 101 1 Week 6 Bills 16.7 10 8 107 1 Week 7 @Steelers 8.1 9 5 61 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Garrett Wilson vs. Other Jets Receivers

The Jets ran 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Wilson's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Garrett Wilson 154 101 1104 7 23 Allen Lazard 60 37 530 6 12 Breece Hall 76 57 483 3 8 Tyler Johnson 41 26 291 1 10

Want more data and analysis on Garrett Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.