NFL

Garrett Wilson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Garrett Wilson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson was 15th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 150.9. Heading into 2025, he is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Garrett Wilson Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points150.97215
2025 Projected Fantasy Points133.28323

Garrett Wilson 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 9 versus the Houston Texans -- Wilson finished with 21.0 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 90 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@49ers6.0116600
Week 2@Titans6.264570
Week 3Patriots9.395331
Week 4Broncos2.185410
Week 5@Vikings16.123131011
Week 6Bills16.71081071
Week 7@Steelers8.195610

Garrett Wilson vs. Other Jets Receivers

The Jets ran 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Wilson's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Garrett Wilson1541011104723
Allen Lazard6037530612
Breece Hall765748338
Tyler Johnson4126291110

Want more data and analysis on Garrett Wilson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

