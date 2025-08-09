Garrett Wilson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the New York Jets' Garrett Wilson was 15th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 150.9. Heading into 2025, he is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Garrett Wilson Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Wilson's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|150.9
|72
|15
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|133.2
|83
|23
Garrett Wilson 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 9 versus the Houston Texans -- Wilson finished with 21.0 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 90 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@49ers
|6.0
|11
|6
|60
|0
|Week 2
|@Titans
|6.2
|6
|4
|57
|0
|Week 3
|Patriots
|9.3
|9
|5
|33
|1
|Week 4
|Broncos
|2.1
|8
|5
|41
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|16.1
|23
|13
|101
|1
|Week 6
|Bills
|16.7
|10
|8
|107
|1
|Week 7
|@Steelers
|8.1
|9
|5
|61
|0
Garrett Wilson vs. Other Jets Receivers
The Jets ran 62.6% passing plays and 37.4% rushing plays last season. They ranked 24th in the NFL in scoring. Here's a look at how Wilson's 2024 receiving figures stack up against his New York Jets teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Garrett Wilson
|154
|101
|1104
|7
|23
|Allen Lazard
|60
|37
|530
|6
|12
|Breece Hall
|76
|57
|483
|3
|8
|Tyler Johnson
|41
|26
|291
|1
|10
