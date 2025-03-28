Friday's Men's College Basketball Round of 16 Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

Just four games remain in the round of 16 in this year's 2025 D1 Men's College Basketball Tournament.

All four are tonight, Friday, March 28th.

Find out when today's games start, how to watch them, what the betting odds are, and which bets stand out to our team here at FanDuel Research.

Today's Men's College Basketball Schedule, Betting Odds, and Best Bets

Ole Miss (6) vs. Michigan State (2)

Start Time: 7:09 p.m. Eastern

7:09 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: CBS

Kentucky (3) vs. Tennessee (2)

Start Time: 7:39 p.m. Eastern

7:39 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: TBS/truTV

Michigan (5) vs. Auburn (1)

Start Time: 9:39 p.m. Eastern

9:39 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: CBS

Purdue (4) vs. Houston (1)

Start Time: 10:09 p.m. Eastern

10:09 p.m. Eastern TV Channel: TBS/truTV

You can also download our FREE college basketball printable bracket.

