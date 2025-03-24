2025 Men's College Basketball Tournament Free Printable Bracket for Round of 16
The second round is complete, revealing the 16 teams set to compete in the next round of the men's Division 1 college basketball tournament, which tips off on Thursday.
Here is an updated bracket with the winners of those games. Download our printable bracket to track every game or fill it out with your own predictions!
Men's College Basketball Printable Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
Men's College Basketball Championship Betting Odds
Here are team's current odds to win the national championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Learn more about the teams and matchups at FanDuel Research.
