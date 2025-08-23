3 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Saturday 8/23/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

You can ride with traditional markets such as spreads or totals or bet on which players will erupt via the player-prop markets.

Which bets stand out for tonight's slate?

Let's run through the top options in FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA betting odds, leaning on advanced stats from the WNBA to help us find an edge in the market.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes via the official WNBA player news wire.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Tonight

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream

The New York Liberty remain without Breanna Stewart (knee), which puts me on the red-hot Atlanta Dream to win on Saturday.

Since losing Stewie, the Liberty have gone a mediocre 5-8 with a -1.7 net rating. They are 3-5 with a -2.5 net rating on the road in the split. All but one of their wins sans Stewie came against a team that's below .500, and three of those wins were against the Connecticut Sun (8-27) and Dallas Wings (9-27).

All to say the Liberty aren't an overly threatening bunch at this point in time, which puts them at risk of dropping another game against Atlanta.

The Dream are a wagon. Since July 30th, they tout an 8-2 record and sport WNBA-best marks in net rating (+12.3), defensive rating (96.5), and rebound rate (54.4%). Seven of those 10 contests were away from their home court and against teams that would make the playoffs as of today, so Atlanta's triumphant outings haven't been thanks to a soft schedule. It helps to have Rhyne Howard back from injury, as she's netting 16.5 points since returning six contests ago and is providing key offense for an Atlanta team that doesn't need any help on the defensive end.

Atlanta is holding opponents to the fewest three-point attempts (19.0) and makes (6.3) across their last 10 games. New York scores 34.5% of their points from behind the arc (second-most in WNBA), so things could get ugly if the Liberty are too reliant on bad three-point looks. I like the Dream to keep it rolling.

Howard was limited to 16 minutes in her first game back from injury, but here's a look at her point totals in the five games since: 25, 21, 14, 19, and 16 points.

Howard's managed to put up points despite shooting a tame 37.8% from the field and 34.7% from distance in that stretch. Her shot volume could not be more exciting -- she attempted 20 shots her last time out and has hurled up 11-plus threes in three of her last five games.

With that type of volume, we can look for Howard to exceed 15.5 points in this matchup even without her having an efficient night from the field.

The Liberty play at the fastest pace in the WNBA. Since losing Stewart, they are surrendering 85.9 points per game (fourth-most). Howard seems primed to reach her points-per-game average in this one.

Las Vegas Aces at Washington Mystics

At long last, the Las Vegas Aces have found their footing.

Vegas has won nine straight games and counting and sport WNBA-best marks in net rating (+13.9) and offensive rating (114.7) in this stretch. Their last nine wins have come by an average of 10.4 points. A'ja Wilson has catapulted into the MVP conversation -- boasting +200 WNBA MVP odds -- thanks to averaging 23.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 1.6 steals per game since the All-Star break.

Shockingly, Wilson has posted 59 more total points and 31 more total rebounds than the next-best players in these stat categories since the break.

The Washington Mystics struggle with a -3.6 net rating since trading away leading-scorer Brittney Sykes. The stagnant offense is coming off back-to-back losses to a meh Sun team and scored just 56 and 69 points in those contests. With the offense showing little-to-no life, it's easy to imagine the Mystics getting mauled by an Aces team that is safely the best offense in the league right now.

Which bets stand out to you for tonight's games? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

