France vs Norway Prediction: Best Prop Bets Today for Kylian Mbappe

⚡ 16 GOALS IN 16 WC APPEARANCES · BRACE IN BOTH WC 2026 GAMES · OPENED SCORING BOTH TIMES · FGS IN 4 STRAIGHT WC GAMES · FRANCE 1H OVER 1.5 +281 FOX PRIMARY · NORWAY GAVE UP 17 SHOTS vs SENEGAL

CBS: "Mbappe has scored 16 goals in 16 World Cup appearances and recorded a brace in each of his two fixtures at the 2026 World Cup. Mbappe has opened the scoring in each of France's first two fixtures." FOX: France 1st Half Team Total Over 1.5 (+281) is their primary market pick. At +340 FGS, Mbappe offers the highest-value confirmed-scorer bet on the board.