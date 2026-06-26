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France vs Norway Prediction: Best Prop Bets Today for Kylian Mbappe

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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France vs Norway Prediction: Best Prop Bets Today for Kylian Mbappe
Best Mbappe Prop Bets Tonight — France vs Norway World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
🇫🇷 MBAPPE PROP BETS · 3PM ET FRIDAY · GILLETTE STADIUM FOXBOROUGH · FOX · GROUP I MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · France vs Norway · All Props FanDuel Sportsbook · Golden Boot Race

France vs Norway: Best Mbappe Prop Bets

Anytime -110 (CBS/FOX confirmed) · FGS +340 · France 1H O1.5 +281 FOX primary · 16 goals 16 WC appearances · brace BOTH WC 2026 games · opened scoring both times · FGS 4 straight WC games

Friday June 26, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
WC 2026 Goals
4
in 2 games
Career WC
16
in 16 appearances
FGS Streak
4
straight WC games
WC 2026 Braces
2
both games
⚡ 16 GOALS IN 16 WC APPEARANCES · BRACE IN BOTH WC 2026 GAMES · OPENED SCORING BOTH TIMES · FGS IN 4 STRAIGHT WC GAMES · FRANCE 1H OVER 1.5 +281 FOX PRIMARY · NORWAY GAVE UP 17 SHOTS vs SENEGAL
CBS: "Mbappe has scored 16 goals in 16 World Cup appearances and recorded a brace in each of his two fixtures at the 2026 World Cup. Mbappe has opened the scoring in each of France's first two fixtures." FOX: France 1st Half Team Total Over 1.5 (+281) is their primary market pick. At +340 FGS, Mbappe offers the highest-value confirmed-scorer bet on the board.
🌍 The Greatest Big-Game Scorer — Why Every Mbappe Prop Has Value

Kylian Mbappe has scored in every World Cup match he has ever played — 16 goals in 16 appearances across three World Cups. He scored a brace against Senegal (3-1) and a brace against Iraq (3-0) at this tournament, opening the scoring in both matches. He has been the FGS in four consecutive WC games including qualifying.

CBS: "Mbappe's pace and lethal finishing ability have been on full display. Norway's backline has conceded in each of their previous four matches and just gave up 17 shots, including six on target, in a 3-2 win against Senegal." Norway must attack to win the group — that creates the counter-attack space Mbappe has feasted on all tournament.

🥇 Primary Pick — Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer

💎 CBS/FOX CONFIRMED FD -110 · 16 GOALS 16 WC APPS · BRACE BOTH WC 2026 GAMES · FGS 4 STRAIGHT · $10→$19.09
Mbappe Anytime Goalscorer
FD -110 · CBS/FOX confirmed · 16 goals in 16 WC appearances · $10→$19.09
-110
$10→$19.09

CBS Sports: "Mbappe has scored 16 goals in 16 World Cup appearances and recorded a brace in each of his two fixtures at the 2026 World Cup." FOX Sports (explicit FD price): "Kylian Mbappé: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)." Juvefc: "Mbappe has four goals in two World Cup appearances and is France's primary outlet. His pace against Norway's high defensive line presents a recurring threat. He is the standout anytime scorer selection in this match." Norway must attack to win the group — that opens counter-attack space Mbappe thrives in. $10→$19.09.

Mbappe -110 — CBS/FOX/Juvefc primary. 16 goals in 16 WC appearances. Brace both games. FGS 4 straight. $10→$19.09.
💎 FD +340 FGS · GAMBLING911 CONFIRMED · OPENED SCORING BOTH WC 2026 GAMES · FGS 4 STRAIGHT WC · LINEUPS EXPLICIT · $10→$44
Mbappe First Goalscorer
FD +340 · Gambling911 board confirmed · $10→$44
+340
$10→$44

Lineups explicitly: "Mbappe scoring the first goal in four straight World Cup matches including qualifiers — which is +340 compared to his anytime odds at -110." CBS: "Mbappe has opened the scoring in each of France's first two fixtures." He scored first vs Senegal. He scored first vs Iraq. He has been FGS in 4 consecutive WC games. At +340 ($10→$44) — more than 3x the implied payout vs anytime — this is the value prop Lineups specifically flag as underpriced. $10→$44.

Mbappe FGS +340 — Lineups explicit. FGS 4 straight WC games. $10→$44.
🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY MARKET BET · FD +281 · MBAPPE OPENED SCORING BOTH WC GAMES · 2 1ST-HALF FRANCE GOALS BOTH GAMES · PLUS MONEY · $10→$38.10
France 1st Half Total Over 1.5 Goals
FD +281 · FOX primary bet · $10→$38.10
+281
$10→$38.10

FOX Sports: "France should really be able to score three if it desires. Take France 1st Half Team Total Over 1.5 (+281)." France scored at the 5th minute vs Iraq and multiple first-half goals vs Senegal. Mbappe opens the scoring immediately. Norway must push for a win, meaning they'll be open to counter-attacks, driving the first-half goal count. France getting 2+ in the first 45 minutes is consistent with their entire tournament pattern. Plus money — excellent value. $10→$38.10.

France 1H O1.5 +281 — FOX primary. Mbappe opens scoring both games. Plus money. $10→$38.10.
Further Mbappe Props — 1+ SoT · 2+ Goals Brace

1+ Shots on Target (check FD ~-132): Sportsgambler: "Mbappé can be backed at -132 to find the net." Covers: "All of Mbappe's shots were on target, as Senegal struggled to get under his feet. France finished with 11 shots, four of which came off the foot of Mbappe — all on target." 100% SoT accuracy vs Senegal. Check FD for their confirmed price.

2+ Goals Brace (check FD): Mbappe has scored a brace in BOTH World Cup 2026 games. The Golden Boot race (Messi leads at 5, Mbappe on 4) means he'll aggressively chase a second goal even with France winning comfortably. $5 max dart — check FD for price.

📋 All Mbappe Props Ranked · FanDuel
🥇 #1 — Anytime -110 (CBS/FOX confirmed · 16 WC goals · brace both games · $10→$19.09)
-110
💎 #2 — FGS +340 (Lineups explicit · opened scoring both WC games · FGS 4 straight · $10→$44)
+340
🦊 #3 — France 1H O1.5 +281 (FOX primary · plus money · 2+ 1H goals both games · $10→$38.10)
+281
⭐ 1+ SoT (Sportsgambler · all 4 SEN shots on target · check FD ~-132)
check FD
🎯 2+ Goals brace (check FD · brace both WC 2026 games · Golden Boot race · $5 max)
check FD
🏆 Golden Boot Race — Why Mbappe Chases Goals Even With France Winning
5
Messi 🇦🇷 (leads)
4
Mbappe 🇫🇷 · +2 today = boot lead
4
Haaland 🇳🇴 · tied

A brace from Mbappe today would tie or surpass Messi in the Golden Boot race. That incentive means Mbappe will chase goals even with France winning comfortably — he'll stay on the pitch late, shoot from distance, and drive through challenges rather than pull back. The brace prop and FGS props both benefit from this Golden Boot motivation. Mbappe has never played in a top-stakes game without scoring since 2021.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Group I · France vs Norway · 3PM ET FRIDAY · Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA · FOX
Bet Mbappe Props on FanDuel
Anytime -110 · FGS +340 · France 1H O1.5 +281 · 1+ SoT check FD
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Mbappe anytime -110 CBS Sports/FOX Sports FD confirmed Jun 26 · Mbappe FGS +340 Gambling911 FD board confirmed Jun 26 · France 1H Team Total O1.5 +281 FOX Sports FD confirmed Jun 26 · Mbappe 1+ SoT check FD (Sportsgambler ~-132) · Mbappe 2+ goals check FD · France -160 / Norway +360 FD · Must be 21+

Bet Mbappe's Best Prop bets for the France vs Norway World Cup Match today. New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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