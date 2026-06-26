MLB Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Friday, June 26, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Chandler Simpson to Record a Stolen Base (+265)

Jacob Misiorowski Under 8.5 Strikeouts (-110)

Max Muncy to Record 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-120)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Prop Bets Today: MLB Props for Friday

Diamondbacks vs. Rays, 7:11 p.m. ET

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I am picking on Zac Gallen's woes versus lefties in today's home run bets article, and I like this prop as another way to take advantage of Gallen's struggles.

Gallen's numbers have cratered across the board as he boasts a 14.2% K rate and 4.82 SIERA. It's been bad so far this year. Left-handed hitters are finding a ton of joy against him, producing a 52.3% hard-hit rate and .399 wOBA versus the veteran righty.

Chandler Simpson swings from the left side, so he's in a good spot to take advantage of the matchup. Simpson can absolutely fly and has 63 steals since the start of last season, with 19 of those coming this campaign. He seems to run better at home, posting 13 of his 19 swipes this year at the Trop.

On a night where I expect the Tampa Bay Rays' offense to be productive, Simpson to steal a base is one of my favorite player props.

Cubs vs. Brewers, 7:46 p.m. ET

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It's terrifying to take the under on anything Jacob Misiorowski right now -- I get it. But I think it's the right play today.

For one, the Chicago Cubs are a tough matchup. Chicago ranks fourth in wOBA and carries the 10th-lowest K rate. In his only previous meeting with the Cubs this season, Misiorowski gave up just three hits over six shutout innings, but he finished with eight strikeouts.

That brings up my next point -- 8.5 Ks is a high bar to clear. As evidenced by said last outing against the Cubbies, it's very possible Misiorowski could deal tonight and still fall short of nine punchouts. That's happened to him a few times lately. Despite the crazy run he's been on, Misiorowski has gone over 8.5 Ks in only two of his past six starts.

Add in that Misiorowski has cleared 100 pitches only once this year, and the under is the side I want to be on.

Dodgers vs. Padres, 9:46 p.m. ET

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The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres tangle today in an NL West battle, and a resurgent Walker Buehler is on the bump for San Diego.

Buehler's recent results have been excellent, with the veteran RHP giving up exactly one earned run in four straight starts and registering a 1.71 ERA in that span. While the underlying numbers are pretty solid, I'm not fully bought in as Buehler's expected ERA in that time is 3.40 and he's got an unsustainable 6.7% homer-to-fly-ball rate.

Max Muncy feasts on right-handers, mashing his way to a .381 wOBA, 44.5% hard-hit rate and 42.3% fly-ball rate in the split. He's recorded at least two H/R/RBI in four of his last five starts, and hitting in the heart of the loaded LA lineup gives him stellar RBI upside.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.