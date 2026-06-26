Norway vs France World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets Today For Erling Haaland
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Norway vs France: Best Haaland Prop Bets
Anytime +150 (CBS FD confirmed) · FGS +550 · 1+ SoT +118 · 2+ Goals check FD · 4 WC goals · 57 goals in 51 Norway caps · 0.27 xG/shot leads ALL players · Saliba awaits ⚠️
Erling Haaland has scored in both World Cup matches — a brace against Iraq (4-1) and two more against Senegal (3-2) — and is tied with Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race. His 0.27 xG per shot leads every player at the tournament. He is the penalty taker, primary aerial threat, and the player no team at this World Cup has stopped.
CBS: "Haaland became only the second player in the previous 50 years to score twice in each of his first two World Cup appearances." His 57 goals in 51 Norway caps is historic. The challenge: Saliba and Upamecano are the best CB pairing at the tournament. But +150 for a player on 4 goals in 2 games is value regardless.
🥇 Primary Pick — Haaland Anytime Goalscorer
CBS Sports: "Haaland is priced at +150 to find the back of the net against France." He has scored four goals in two World Cup games — braces against Iraq and Senegal. Only the second player in the last 50 years to score twice in each of his first two World Cup appearances. Norway MUST WIN to take first place — that drives full aggression from Haaland from minute one. Saliba is the obstacle (see below), but +150 for a player on this form is value regardless. $10→$25.
Sportsgambler: "Erling Haaland has finished with over 1.5 shots on goal in six straight games. We're going to take the +118 when it comes to this Shots on Target wager." In 8 WC qualifying matches, he averaged 3.5 SoT per game. His 2-goal game vs Iraq came from 5 shots, 4 on target. Against France, even if Saliba limits his chances, Haaland will generate at least one clean attempt on Maignan. +118 for 1+ SoT is the safest Haaland prop on the board. $10→$21.80.
2+ Goals (check FD ~+550-950): Lineups: "Haaland scored 2+ goals in his last six World Cup matches including qualifiers." Golden Boot race means he'll chase a brace. $5 max dart only. Gambling911 board shows ~+950.
Score or Assist (check FD): If Saliba limits Haaland's finishing, his hold-up play and link-up with Ødegaard and Sørloth may generate assists. The safety-net prop if you want involvement without requiring a goal. Check FD for live price.
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Haaland anytime +150 CBS Sports FD confirmed Jun 26 · Haaland FGS +550 Gambling911 FD board confirmed · Haaland 1+ SoT +118 Sportsgambler confirmed · Haaland 2+ goals check FD (~+950 Gambling911 board) · ⚠️ Confirm Haaland starts before betting · France -160 / Norway +360 FD · Must be 21+
Bet Erling Haaland's best prop bets for the France vs Norway match on FanDuel. New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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