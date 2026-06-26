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Norway vs France World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets Today For Erling Haaland

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Norway vs France World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets Today For Erling Haaland
Best Haaland Prop Bets Tonight — Norway vs France World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
🇳🇴 HAALAND PROP BETS · 3PM ET FRIDAY · GILLETTE STADIUM FOXBOROUGH · FOX · GROUP I MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Norway vs France · All Props FanDuel Sportsbook · Golden Boot Race

Norway vs France: Best Haaland Prop Bets

Anytime +150 (CBS FD confirmed) · FGS +550 · 1+ SoT +118 · 2+ Goals check FD · 4 WC goals · 57 goals in 51 Norway caps · 0.27 xG/shot leads ALL players · Saliba awaits ⚠️

Friday June 26, 2026 · All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Must be 21+
WC 2026 Goals
4
in 2 games
Career Norway
57
in 51 caps
xG/shot WC26
0.27
#1 all players
SoT streak
6
straight games 1.5+
⚠️ CONFIRM HAALAND STARTS BEFORE PLACING ANY PROP · ROTOWIRE NOTES POSSIBLE ROTATION · BUT NORWAY MUST WIN FOR TOP SPOT — STRONG INCENTIVE TO START FULL STRENGTH · CHECK LINEUPS AT ~2:15PM ET
FOX Sports: "Even Erling Haaland quipped 'They'll probably beat us.'" However, Norway MUST WIN to take Group I top spot. That competitive incentive means Solbakken is expected to start Haaland. CBS: "Haaland is priced at +150 to find the back of the net against France." Confirm official XI before betting.
🌍 The World's Best Striker — Why Every Haaland Prop Has Value

Erling Haaland has scored in both World Cup matches — a brace against Iraq (4-1) and two more against Senegal (3-2) — and is tied with Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race. His 0.27 xG per shot leads every player at the tournament. He is the penalty taker, primary aerial threat, and the player no team at this World Cup has stopped.

CBS: "Haaland became only the second player in the previous 50 years to score twice in each of his first two World Cup appearances." His 57 goals in 51 Norway caps is historic. The challenge: Saliba and Upamecano are the best CB pairing at the tournament. But +150 for a player on 4 goals in 2 games is value regardless.

🥇 Primary Pick — Haaland Anytime Goalscorer

💎 CBS SPORTS FD +150 · 4 WC GOALS IN 2 GAMES · BRACE EACH MATCH · NORWAY MUST WIN · $10→$25
Haaland Anytime Goalscorer
FD +150 · CBS confirmed · 57 career Norway goals · $10→$25
+150
$10→$25

CBS Sports: "Haaland is priced at +150 to find the back of the net against France." He has scored four goals in two World Cup games — braces against Iraq and Senegal. Only the second player in the last 50 years to score twice in each of his first two World Cup appearances. Norway MUST WIN to take first place — that drives full aggression from Haaland from minute one. Saliba is the obstacle (see below), but +150 for a player on this form is value regardless. $10→$25.

Haaland +150 — CBS FD primary. 4 WC goals in 2 games. Norway must win = full aggression. $10→$25.
⭐ SPORTSGAMBLER EXPLICIT · +118 · 1.5+ SoT IN 6 STRAIGHT GAMES · 3.5 SoT/GAME WC QUALIFYING · SAFEST PROP · $10→$21.80
Haaland 1+ Shots on Target
+118 Sportsgambler explicit · $10→$21.80
+118
$10→$21.80

Sportsgambler: "Erling Haaland has finished with over 1.5 shots on goal in six straight games. We're going to take the +118 when it comes to this Shots on Target wager." In 8 WC qualifying matches, he averaged 3.5 SoT per game. His 2-goal game vs Iraq came from 5 shots, 4 on target. Against France, even if Saliba limits his chances, Haaland will generate at least one clean attempt on Maignan. +118 for 1+ SoT is the safest Haaland prop on the board. $10→$21.80.

1+ SoT +118 — Sportsgambler explicit. 1.5+ SoT in 6 straight. Safest Haaland prop tonight. $10→$21.80.
🎯 FD +550 FGS · GAMBLING911 BOARD CONFIRMED · NORWAY ATTACKS EARLY · HAALAND FGS vs IRAQ · $10→$65
Haaland First Goalscorer
FD +550 · Gambling911 confirmed · $10→$65
+550
$10→$65
Haaland scored the first goal vs Iraq in his World Cup debut from a counter-attack. Norway MUST WIN so they'll attack immediately. SBR: "The first goal, if there is one, I anticipate to come from Norway." Haaland at +550 FGS ($10→$65) is the high-upside value dart. $5-10 stake only — FGS is a lower-probability, higher-reward play. Norway attacking early makes this structurally valid.
Further Props — 2+ Goals · Score or Assist · Both Check FD

2+ Goals (check FD ~+550-950): Lineups: "Haaland scored 2+ goals in his last six World Cup matches including qualifiers." Golden Boot race means he'll chase a brace. $5 max dart only. Gambling911 board shows ~+950.

Score or Assist (check FD): If Saliba limits Haaland's finishing, his hold-up play and link-up with Ødegaard and Sørloth may generate assists. The safety-net prop if you want involvement without requiring a goal. Check FD for live price.

📋 All Haaland Props Ranked · FanDuel · ⚠️ Confirm starts first
⭐ #1 — Anytime +150 (CBS primary · 4 WC goals · brace both games · $10→$25)
+150
⭐ #2 — 1+ SoT +118 (Sportsgambler explicit · safest · 6 straight 1.5+ SoT · $10→$21.80)
+118
🎯 #3 — FGS +550 (Gambling911 FD confirmed · scored FGS vs Iraq · Norway attacks early · $10→$65)
+550
🎯 2+ Goals (check FD ~+950 · brace both WC games · Golden Boot · $5 max)
check FD
Score or Assist (check FD · safety net if Saliba limits goals)
check FD
⚔️ The Saliba Obstacle — Honest Risk Assessment
France's Saliba and Upamecano have conceded just 1 goal from 20 touches inside their penalty area through two matches. Covers: "Saliba will know exactly how to handle Haaland. The two have had some very interesting battles in the Premier League while playing for Arsenal and Manchester City." That familiarity is real. But Haaland has scored against Arsenal multiple times, and Norway's counter-attack (fast ball over the top) bypasses Saliba's ground-based strengths. The SoT prop at +118 is the safest play — it doesn't require beating Saliba, just testing Maignan.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group I · Norway vs France · 3PM ET FRIDAY · Gillette Stadium Foxborough MA · FOX
Bet Haaland Props on FanDuel
Anytime +150 · 1+ SoT +118 · FGS +550 · 2+ Goals check FD
Bet Now

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Haaland anytime +150 CBS Sports FD confirmed Jun 26 · Haaland FGS +550 Gambling911 FD board confirmed · Haaland 1+ SoT +118 Sportsgambler confirmed · Haaland 2+ goals check FD (~+950 Gambling911 board) · ⚠️ Confirm Haaland starts before betting · France -160 / Norway +360 FD · Must be 21+

Bet Erling Haaland's best prop bets for the France vs Norway match on FanDuel. New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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