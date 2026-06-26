Norway vs France World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets Today For Erling Haaland

🌍 The World's Best Striker — Why Every Haaland Prop Has Value

Erling Haaland has scored in both World Cup matches — a brace against Iraq (4-1) and two more against Senegal (3-2) — and is tied with Kylian Mbappe in the Golden Boot race. His 0.27 xG per shot leads every player at the tournament. He is the penalty taker, primary aerial threat, and the player no team at this World Cup has stopped.

CBS: "Haaland became only the second player in the previous 50 years to score twice in each of his first two World Cup appearances." His 57 goals in 51 Norway caps is historic. The challenge: Saliba and Upamecano are the best CB pairing at the tournament. But +150 for a player on 4 goals in 2 games is value regardless.