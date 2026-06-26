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Senegal vs Iraq Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today for World Cup 2026 Match

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Senegal vs Iraq Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today for World Cup 2026 Match
Senegal vs Iraq: Updated Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
🦁
🔄 UPDATED · TODAY 3PM ET · BMO FIELD · TORONTO CANADA · FOX · GROUP I MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group I · Matchday 3 · Updated Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

Senegal vs Iraq: Updated Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

Senegal -376 · FOX primary: Senegal -2.5 +165 · Mané +135 (FOX) · Sarr anytime · ❌ Mendy OUT (Diaw GK) · ❌ Hussein OUT (Al-Hamadi)

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Friday June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+
Senegal ML
-376
Draw ~+350 · Iraq ~+900
FOX: Senegal -2.5 +165 · Mané +135
Iraq ML
~+900
🚨 CONFIRMED — ❌ MENDY OUT (knee/ligament confirmed ESPN + World Soccer Talk) → MORY DIAW GK · ❌ HUSSEIN OUT (near-certain · muscle injury) → ALI AL-HAMADI ST · FOX PRIMARY: SENEGAL -2.5 +165 · MANÉ +135 ANYTIME (FOX)
FOX Sports: "Iraq is the side you want to face when you need a big win. Take Senegal -2.5 (+165)." Covers: "The Lions of Teranga enter as prohibitive -376 favorites — my predictions are signaling one-way traffic in Toronto." Both teams eliminated — Senegal playing for best third-place spot and WC history.
Group I Standings · MD3 · TODAY 3PM ET · Simultaneous: Norway vs France Foxborough 3PM ET
🇫🇷 France · 6pts · THROUGH ✅ · 🇳🇴 Norway · 6pts · THROUGH ✅ (both at Foxborough simultaneously)
🇸🇳 Senegal · 0pts · -2 GD · ELIMINATED · chasing best 3rd-place spot · lost FRA 1-3 · NOR 2-3 · Sarr 2 goals · ❌ Mendy OUT
3rd
🇮🇶 Iraq · 0pts · -6 GD · ELIMINATED · lost NOR 1-4 · FRA 0-3 · ❌ Hussein OUT · First WC since 1986
4th

🎯 Prediction & Overview

Senegal 3-1 Iraq · Sarr scores · Mané delivers · Iraq consolation 🇸🇳 3–1 🇮🇶

Both teams are eliminated but Senegal have everything to play for — a big enough win keeps their best third-place hopes alive. FOX: "Iraq is the side you want to face when you need a big win." Covers: "There's no Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland to torment Senegal — that should pave the way for Pape Thiaw to shift into a more dangerous 4-3-3 setup."

Iraq have conceded 7 goals in 2 games. Hussein — their only WC scorer — is out. Zidane Iqbal (Man Utd) is their only creative outlet. Scores24: "Senegal have scored in 16 consecutive matches. Iraq have conceded in 8 of their last 9." The attacking talent mismatch is enormous.

Mané is on a personal mission — 34 years old, this is his final World Cup, and he hasn't scored yet. Sarr is on fire (2 goals vs Norway). Jackson at Chelsea is clinical. Prediction: Senegal 3-1 Iraq.

📋 Updated Team News
❌ Mendy OUT (Senegal) · Knee/ligament vs Norway · ESPN + World Soccer Talk confirmed · Mory Diaw (Le Havre) starts in goal
❌ Hussein OUT (Iraq) · Muscle injury vs France · Racing Post: near-certain miss · Ali Al-Hamadi (Ipswich) leads line · Hussein scored Iraq's only WC goal
⚡ FOX explicit picks · Senegal -2.5 +165 (primary) · Mané +135 anytime · "One-way traffic in Toronto" (Covers)
🏟️ BMO Field Toronto · 3PM ET · FOX · Low 70s partly cloudy · Iraq need a historic turnaround (+5 GD swing) just to match Senegal — mathematically near-impossible

📋 Projected Lineups

⚠️ Projected XIs — Official lineups drop ~2:15PM ET. Sources: Yahoo Sports, SI, RotoWire, Racing Post, ESPN, World Soccer Talk consensus.
Senegal 4-3-3 Pape Thiaw · need big win for best 3rd-place ❌ Mendy OUT → Diaw GK
4-3-3 · ATTACK FOR GOALS
MANÉ ⭐
LW · Al Nassr · +135 (FOX)
JACKSON ⭐
ST · Chelsea
SARR ⭐
RW · Palace · 2 goals vs NOR
I. GUEYE
CM · Everton
CAMARA
CM
P. GUEYE
CM · Marseille
DIATTA
RB
KOULIBALY
RCB · Al Hilal
NIAKHATÉ
LCB
M. DIOUF
LB
MORY DIAW
GK · Le Havre · ❌ Mendy OUT
⚠️ Projected · Bench: I.Mbaye (PSG 18yo · scored vs FRA) · Ndiaye (Everton) · Dieng
Iraq 4-3-3 / 4-1-4-1 Graham Arnold · 0pts · -6 GD · ELIMINATED ❌ Hussein OUT → Al-Hamadi ST
GK: Ahmed Basil · DEF: Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashem, Merchas Doski · DM: Amir Al-Ammari · MF: Ahmed Qasem, Zaid Ismael, Zidane Iqbal (Man Utd · creative hub), Ibrahim Bayesh · ST: Ali Al-Hamadi (Ipswich) · Iraq conceded 7 goals in 2 games. Never won a WC game. Arnold: "We want Iraq's first-ever WC point."

💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel Sportsbook

🦊 FOX SPORTS PRIMARY BET · FD +165 · "IRAQ IS THE SIDE YOU WANT FOR A BIG WIN" · WIN BY 3+ · HUSSEIN OUT · $10→$26.50
Senegal -2.5 Handicap · +165
+165
$10→$26.50

FOX Sports explicitly: "Iraq is the side you want to face when you need a big win. Take Senegal -2.5 (+165)." This is FOX's primary pick — a 3+ goal margin for Senegal. Iraq conceded 7 goals in 2 games. Hussein is out. Senegal need a big GD swing for any R16 chance — they'll attack aggressively from the first whistle. At +165 (winning $16.50 per $10), this captures the big Senegal win at plus money. $10→$26.50.

Senegal -2.5 +165 — FOX primary. Win by 3+. Iraq conceded 7 in 2 games. Hussein out. $10→$26.50.
⭐ CONSENSUS PRIMARY · -376 · COVERS/RACING POST/ROTOWIRE · MANE + SARR + JACKSON · "ONE-WAY TRAFFIC" · $10→$12.66
Senegal Moneyline · -376
-376
$10→$12.66

Covers: "Prohibitive -376 favorites — signaling one-way traffic in Toronto." RotoWire: "Senegal have far too much quality for Iraq. They have a reason to chase this and should win." Racing Post: "Senegal can take advantage of a substantial drop in class." Safer than the handicap — stack both for aggressive bettors targeting a big Senegal win. $10→$12.66.

Senegal ML -376 — consensus primary. Mane + Sarr + Jackson. Iraq outclassed. $10→$12.66.
🦊 FOX SPORTS EXPLICIT +135 · MANÉ · ALL-TIME SEN SCORER · FINAL WC · SET PIECES + PENS · HASN'T SCORED YET · $10→$23.50
Sadio Mané Anytime Scorer · +135
+135
$10→$23.50
FOX Sports explicitly: "Sadio Mané is +135 to score against Iraq." This is his final World Cup at age 34 — Senegal's all-time top scorer has not scored yet this tournament. He takes set pieces and penalties. Scores24: "Mane to score at +135 is absolutely worth considering — in a match where Senegal need goals desperately, the leader steps up." Against Iraq's porous defence, this is the tournament moment he's been waiting for. $10→$23.50.
Further Props — Sarr Anytime · BTTS Yes +115

Sarr Anytime (check FD ~-102 to +110): Sportsgambler/Racing Post primary scorer. Scored twice vs Norway from 1.47 xG. Oddschecker: "Sarr has already scored three WC goals and is the most clinical Senegal finisher." Check FD for live price.

BTTS Yes +115 (Lineups primary): Senegal allowed 3 goals in 3 of last 4 matches. No WC clean sheet since 2002. Iraq will attack — Arnold confirmed they want Iraq's first-ever WC point. Captures Senegal win + Iraq consolation. $10→$21.50.

📋 Best Bets Ranked · All FanDuel
🦊 #1 — Senegal -2.5 +165 (FOX primary · win by 3+ · Iraq 7 goals conceded · Hussein out · $10→$26.50)
+165
⭐ #2 — Senegal ML -376 (consensus · Covers/RotoWire/Racing Post · "one-way traffic" · $10→$12.66)
-376
🦊 #3 — Mané Anytime +135 (FOX explicit · all-time SEN scorer · final WC · set pieces · $10→$23.50)
+135
💎 #4 — Sarr Anytime (Sportsgambler · 2 goals vs NOR · check FD ~-102)
check FD
⭐ #5 — BTTS Yes +115 (SEN allowed 3 in 3/4 · Iraq will attack · $10→$21.50)
+115
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group I · Senegal vs Iraq · 3PM ET TODAY · BMO Field Toronto · FOX
Bet Senegal vs Iraq on FanDuel
Senegal -2.5 +165 · ML -376 · Mané +135 · Sarr check FD · BTTS Yes +115
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Senegal -376 / Senegal -2.5 +165 FOX Sports FD Jun 26 · Mané +135 FOX Sports FD Jun 26 · Sarr anytime check FD (Sportsgambler ~-102) · BTTS Yes +115 Lineups · ❌ Mendy OUT ESPN/World Soccer Talk confirmed · ❌ Hussein near-certain OUT Racing Post/Scores24 · Prediction: Senegal 3-1 Iraq · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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