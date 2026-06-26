Senegal vs Iraq Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today for World Cup 2026 Match
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Senegal vs Iraq: Updated Prediction, Picks & Best Bets
Senegal -376 · FOX primary: Senegal -2.5 +165 · Mané +135 (FOX) · Sarr anytime · ❌ Mendy OUT (Diaw GK) · ❌ Hussein OUT (Al-Hamadi)
🎯 Prediction & Overview
Both teams are eliminated but Senegal have everything to play for — a big enough win keeps their best third-place hopes alive. FOX: "Iraq is the side you want to face when you need a big win." Covers: "There's no Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland to torment Senegal — that should pave the way for Pape Thiaw to shift into a more dangerous 4-3-3 setup."
Iraq have conceded 7 goals in 2 games. Hussein — their only WC scorer — is out. Zidane Iqbal (Man Utd) is their only creative outlet. Scores24: "Senegal have scored in 16 consecutive matches. Iraq have conceded in 8 of their last 9." The attacking talent mismatch is enormous.
Mané is on a personal mission — 34 years old, this is his final World Cup, and he hasn't scored yet. Sarr is on fire (2 goals vs Norway). Jackson at Chelsea is clinical. Prediction: Senegal 3-1 Iraq.
📋 Projected Lineups
💰 Best Bets — All FanDuel Sportsbook
FOX Sports explicitly: "Iraq is the side you want to face when you need a big win. Take Senegal -2.5 (+165)." This is FOX's primary pick — a 3+ goal margin for Senegal. Iraq conceded 7 goals in 2 games. Hussein is out. Senegal need a big GD swing for any R16 chance — they'll attack aggressively from the first whistle. At +165 (winning $16.50 per $10), this captures the big Senegal win at plus money. $10→$26.50.
Covers: "Prohibitive -376 favorites — signaling one-way traffic in Toronto." RotoWire: "Senegal have far too much quality for Iraq. They have a reason to chase this and should win." Racing Post: "Senegal can take advantage of a substantial drop in class." Safer than the handicap — stack both for aggressive bettors targeting a big Senegal win. $10→$12.66.
Sarr Anytime (check FD ~-102 to +110): Sportsgambler/Racing Post primary scorer. Scored twice vs Norway from 1.47 xG. Oddschecker: "Sarr has already scored three WC goals and is the most clinical Senegal finisher." Check FD for live price.
BTTS Yes +115 (Lineups primary): Senegal allowed 3 goals in 3 of last 4 matches. No WC clean sheet since 2002. Iraq will attack — Arnold confirmed they want Iraq's first-ever WC point. Captures Senegal win + Iraq consolation. $10→$21.50.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Senegal -376 / Senegal -2.5 +165 FOX Sports FD Jun 26 · Mané +135 FOX Sports FD Jun 26 · Sarr anytime check FD (Sportsgambler ~-102) · BTTS Yes +115 Lineups · ❌ Mendy OUT ESPN/World Soccer Talk confirmed · ❌ Hussein near-certain OUT Racing Post/Scores24 · Prediction: Senegal 3-1 Iraq · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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