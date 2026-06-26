Senegal vs Iraq Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today for World Cup 2026 Match

Senegal 3-1 Iraq · Sarr scores · Mané delivers · Iraq consolation 🇸🇳 3–1 🇮🇶

Both teams are eliminated but Senegal have everything to play for — a big enough win keeps their best third-place hopes alive. FOX: "Iraq is the side you want to face when you need a big win." Covers: "There's no Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland to torment Senegal — that should pave the way for Pape Thiaw to shift into a more dangerous 4-3-3 setup."

Iraq have conceded 7 goals in 2 games. Hussein — their only WC scorer — is out. Zidane Iqbal (Man Utd) is their only creative outlet. Scores24: "Senegal have scored in 16 consecutive matches. Iraq have conceded in 8 of their last 9." The attacking talent mismatch is enormous.

Mané is on a personal mission — 34 years old, this is his final World Cup, and he hasn't scored yet. Sarr is on fire (2 goals vs Norway). Jackson at Chelsea is clinical. Prediction: Senegal 3-1 Iraq.