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Norway vs France Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Match

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Norway vs France Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Match
Norway vs France: Updated Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets — World Cup 2026 | FanDuel
🔄 UPDATED · TODAY 3PM ET · GILLETTE STADIUM · FOXBOROUGH MA · FOX · GROUP I MD3
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Group I · Matchday 3 · Updated Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

Norway vs France: Updated Prediction, Picks & Best Bets

France -175 · Norway +360 · Draw +400 · O/U 3.5 · ❌ Saliba OUT (Konate) · ❌ Ryerson OUT (Pedersen) · ❌ Deschamps absent (Stéphan) · Mbappe -110 · Haaland +150 ⬆️

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Friday June 26, 2026 · Must be 21+
Norway
+360
Draw +400 · O/U 3.5 · Over +125
Mbappe -110 · Haaland +150 ⬆️ (Saliba out)
France
-175
🚨 3 KEY UPDATES — ❌ SALIBA OUT (Stéphan confirmed · Konate starts) · ❌ RYERSON OUT (thigh · Pedersen) · ❌ DESCHAMPS ABSENT (family bereavement · Stéphan in charge) · O/U MOVED 2.5 → 3.5 · Over +125
SI: "Stéphan confirmed William Saliba is out after missing training Thursday, with Ibrahima Konaté stepping in." The Saliba absence is the decisive betting update — his PL familiarity with Haaland was France's central defensive advantage. The O/U moving to 3.5 at +125 reflects the market pricing in a wide-open match.
Group I Standings · MD3 · TODAY 3PM ET · Simultaneous: Senegal vs Iraq Toronto 3PM ET
🇫🇷 France · 6pts · +5 GD · 100% WC · Mbappe 4 goals · beat SEN 3-1 · IRQ 3-0 · ❌ Saliba OUT · ❌ Deschamps absent
1st=
🇳🇴 Norway · 6pts · +4 GD · First WC since 1998 · Haaland 59 goals 52 caps · beat IRQ 4-1 · SEN 3-2 · ❌ Ryerson OUT
2nd=
🇸🇳 Senegal · 0pts · -2 GD · ELIMINATED (vs Iraq simultaneously)
🇮🇶 Iraq · 0pts · -6 GD · ELIMINATED (vs Senegal simultaneously)

🎯 Updated Prediction & Overview

France 3-1 Norway · Mbappe scores · Haaland scores · Saliba absence upgrades Haaland prop 🇫🇷 3–1 🇳🇴

Three confirmed updates reshape this match. Saliba's absence removes the one defender Haaland has historically struggled most against — SI: "Konaté has regularly wrestled with Haaland in the Premier League and knows the concentration required to keep him at bay — whether he can in the absence of Saliba is another matter." The O/U moving from 2.5 to 3.5 tells the story: the market expects a wide-open game.

France still win. They need only a draw for top spot, but Stéphan's projected XI is close to full strength. CBS: "France's attacking depth is ridiculous — Cherki and Barcola would be the best players on a number of teams, but they're coming off the bench." Norway MUST WIN — so they attack from minute one, creating the transition space Mbappe has feasted on all tournament.

Golden Boot race: Messi leads at 5. Mbappe and Haaland both on 4. Both chasing goals throughout. Prediction: France 3-1 Norway.

📋 Updated Team News & Context
❌ Saliba OUT · SI confirmed · missed training Thursday · Konaté (Liverpool) replaces · Saliba had PL familiarity with Haaland — this is the key betting update · Haaland +150 upgraded significantly
❌ Ryerson OUT · thigh injury at 13 mins vs Senegal · SI confirmed · Pedersen (Torino) starts at RB
❌ Deschamps ABSENT · FFF confirmed · returned to France for mother's funeral · Stéphan in charge · no tactical impact expected
📈 O/U moved 2.5 → 3.5 · CBS: Over +125 · Under -165 · market pricing in a more open game · Saliba absence key factor
🏆 Golden Boot: Messi 5 · Mbappe 4 · Haaland 4 · Vinicius Jr 4 · Both superstars hunting · France only need draw · Norway MUST WIN

📋 Projected Lineups

⚠️ Projected XIs — Official lineups drop ~2:15PM ET. Sources: SI, Yahoo Sports, World Soccer Talk, RotoWire, ESPN. Confirm before scorer bets.
France 4-2-3-1 Guy Stéphan · draw = top spot · close to full strength ❌ Saliba OUT → Konate IN
❌ SALIBA OUT · KONATE IN
4-2-3-1 · Stéphan
MBAPPÉ ⭐
ST · Real Madrid · 4 WC goals · -110
DEMBÉLÉ
RW · PSG
OLISE ⭐
CAM · Bayern · 3 WC assists
DOUÉ
LW · PSG
TCHOUAMÉNI
DM · Real Madrid
RABIOT
CM · AC Milan
KOUNDÉ
RB · Barca
KONATE ⭐
RCB · LFC · replaces SALIBA
UPAMECANO
LCB · Bayern
T.HERNANDEZ
LB · Al Hilal
MAIGNAN
GK · AC Milan
⚠️ Projected · ❌ Saliba OUT · Konate in · Bench: Barcola · Cherki · Thuram · Kante · Mateta · Lacroix
Norway 4-3-3 Solbakken · MUST WIN for top spot ❌ Ryerson OUT → Pedersen IN
MUST WIN FOR 1ST PLACE
NUSA
RW · Dortmund
HAALAND ⭐
ST · Man City · 4 WC goals · +150 ⬆️
SØRLOTH
LW · Atletico
BERGE
MF · Brighton
ØDEGAARD (c)
CAM · Arsenal · 9 assists
AURSNES
MF · Benfica
PEDERSEN
RB · replaces RYERSON
AJER
RCB · Brentford
HEGGEM⚠️
LCB · ques.
MØLLER WOLFE
LB
NYLAND
GK · Stoke City
⚠️ Projected · ❌ Ryerson OUT · Pedersen replaces · Bench: Strand Larsen · Bobb · Ostigard · Schjelderup

💰 Updated Best Bets — All FanDuel

⭐ CBS/COVERS PRIMARY · -175 · ONLY NEED A DRAW · MBAPPE 4 WC GOALS · SQUAD DEPTH · $10→$15.71
France -175
-175
$10→$15.71

France only need a draw to win Group I. CBS: "France's attacking depth is ridiculous — Cherki and Barcola would be the best players on a number of teams in this tournament, but they're coming off the bench." Even with Saliba out and Deschamps absent, two-time world champions with this squad depth are not losing to Norway. $10→$15.71.

France -175. Only need a draw. Squad depth too great. Mbappe hunting Golden Boot. $10→$15.71.
💎 CBS CONFIRMED FD · +125 PLUS MONEY · O/U MOVED 2.5→3.5 · SALIBA OUT = OPEN GAME · 11-GAME FRANCE OVER STREAK · $10→$22.50
Over 3.5 Goals · +125
+125
$10→$22.50

CBS confirmed: "Over/Under is 3.5, with the Over at +125." Lineups: "France is on an 11-0 Over run. We'll go with four goals at minimum." Norway scored 7 goals in 2 games. Saliba being out means France's defence is more vulnerable and the game more open. Norway MUST WIN — attacking from minute one. Plus money for 4+ goals. $10→$22.50.

Over 3.5 +125. CBS confirmed. Plus money. Saliba out = open game. 11-game France over streak. $10→$22.50.
⭐ CBS/FOX CONFIRMED -110 · 16 GOALS 16 WC APPS · BRACE BOTH WC 2026 GAMES · FGS 4 STRAIGHT WC · GOLDEN BOOT RACE · $10→$19.09
Mbappé Anytime Scorer · -110
-110
$10→$19.09
CBS/FOX both confirmed at -110. 16 goals in 16 World Cup appearances. Brace vs Senegal, brace vs Iraq. FGS in both WC 2026 games. Norway gave up 17 shots and 6 SoT to Senegal. Mbappe chasing Messi (5 goals) in Golden Boot race — hunting goals all game. $10→$19.09.
💎 CBS CONFIRMED +150 ⬆️ UPGRADED · SALIBA OUT = KONATE LESS FAMILIAR · NORWAY MUST WIN · 4 WC GOALS · $10→$25
Haaland Anytime Scorer · +150 ⬆️ UPGRADED
+150
$10→$25
CBS confirmed at +150. Saliba's absence is the key upgrade — SI: "Konaté has regularly wrestled with Haaland in the Premier League and knows the concentration required — whether he can in the absence of Saliba is another matter." Norway MUST WIN = Haaland attacks aggressively from minute one. FIFA: "Haaland has 16 goals in his last 8 Norway games." +150 for the world's best striker vs a weaker-than-expected CB pairing. $10→$25.
📋 Updated Best Bets Ranked · All FanDuel
⭐ #1 — France -175 (only need draw · squad depth · Mbappe Golden Boot · $10→$15.71)
-175
💎 #2 — Over 3.5 +125 (CBS confirmed · plus money · O/U moved · Saliba out = open · $10→$22.50)
+125
⭐ #3 — Mbappe -110 (CBS/FOX confirmed · 16 WC goals · brace both games · $10→$19.09)
-110
💎 #4 — Haaland +150 ⬆️ UPGRADED (Saliba OUT · Konate less familiar · Norway must win · 4 WC goals · $10→$25)
+150
FanDuel Sportsbook · Group I · Norway vs France · 3PM ET TODAY · Gillette Stadium · FOX
Bet Norway vs France on FanDuel
France -175 · Over 3.5 +125 · Mbappe -110 · Haaland +150 ⬆️ (Saliba out)
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · France -175 / Norway +360 / Draw +400 · O/U 3.5 Over +125 Under -165 CBS confirmed · Mbappe -110 CBS/FOX confirmed · Haaland +150 CBS confirmed · ❌ Saliba OUT (Stéphan confirmed SI) · Konate starts · ❌ Ryerson OUT (SI) · Pedersen starts · ❌ Deschamps absent (FFF) · ⚠️ Heggem questionable · Prediction: France 3-1 Norway · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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