Norway vs France Prediction: Picks, Lineups & Best Bets For World Cup 2026 Match

France 3-1 Norway · Mbappe scores · Haaland scores · Saliba absence upgrades Haaland prop 🇫🇷 3–1 🇳🇴

Three confirmed updates reshape this match. Saliba's absence removes the one defender Haaland has historically struggled most against — SI: "Konaté has regularly wrestled with Haaland in the Premier League and knows the concentration required to keep him at bay — whether he can in the absence of Saliba is another matter." The O/U moving from 2.5 to 3.5 tells the story: the market expects a wide-open game.

France still win. They need only a draw for top spot, but Stéphan's projected XI is close to full strength. CBS: "France's attacking depth is ridiculous — Cherki and Barcola would be the best players on a number of teams, but they're coming off the bench." Norway MUST WIN — so they attack from minute one, creating the transition space Mbappe has feasted on all tournament.

Golden Boot race: Messi leads at 5. Mbappe and Haaland both on 4. Both chasing goals throughout. Prediction: France 3-1 Norway.