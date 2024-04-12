menu item
Flyers vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Data Skrive
The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the New Jersey Devils in NHL action on Saturday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flyers vs Devils Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (37-32-11) vs. New Jersey Devils (38-37-5)
  • Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Flyers vs Devils Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
Flyers (-134)Devils (+112)6.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Devils Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flyers win (54.3%)

Flyers vs Devils Spread

  • The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). New Jersey, the underdog, is -213.

Flyers vs Devils Over/Under

  • The Flyers-Devils matchup on April 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Flyers vs Devils Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +112 underdog on the road.

