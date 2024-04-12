Flyers vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13
The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the New Jersey Devils in NHL action on Saturday.
Flyers vs Devils Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (37-32-11) vs. New Jersey Devils (38-37-5)
- Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN
Flyers vs Devils Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Flyers (-134)
|Devils (+112)
|6.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Devils Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flyers win (54.3%)
Flyers vs Devils Spread
- The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). New Jersey, the underdog, is -213.
Flyers vs Devils Over/Under
- The Flyers-Devils matchup on April 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.
Flyers vs Devils Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -134 favorite on the moneyline, while New Jersey is a +112 underdog on the road.