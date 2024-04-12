Flyers vs Devils Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the New Jersey Devils in NHL action on Saturday.

Flyers vs Devils Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (37-32-11) vs. New Jersey Devils (38-37-5)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and MSGSN

Flyers vs Devils Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flyers (-134) Devils (+112) 6.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Devils Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flyers win (54.3%)

Flyers vs Devils Spread

The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). New Jersey, the underdog, is -213.

Flyers vs Devils Over/Under

The Flyers-Devils matchup on April 13 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

Flyers vs Devils Moneyline