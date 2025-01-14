Florida vs Missouri Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Florida Gators (15-1, 2-1 SEC) will look to continue a 10-game home winning streak when they take on the Missouri Tigers (13-3, 2-1 SEC) on January 14, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (81.5%)

Here's a look at some betting insights for Florida (-10.5) versus Missouri on Tuesday. The over/under is set at 155.5 points for this game.

Florida vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Missouri has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

As a 10.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Missouri is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 5-3 ATS record Florida racks up as a 10.5-point favorite.

The Gators covered the spread in the same percentage of games at home as away games (50%) last year. They covered seven times in 14 games at home and five times in 10 games when playing on the road.

Last season, the Tigers were 3-13-0 at home against the spread (.188 winning percentage). On the road, they were 6-6-0 ATS (.500).

Florida vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been listed as the moneyline favorite 13 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Gators have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -610 or better.

Missouri has won 25% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (1-3).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline underdog of +440 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Florida has an implied victory probability of 85.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Florida vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida has a +343 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.5 points per game. It is putting up 86.3 points per game to rank 10th in college basketball and is allowing 64.8 per contest to rank 32nd in college basketball.

Walter Clayton Jr. is 99th in the country with a team-leading 17.2 points per game.

Missouri puts up 85.1 points per game (15th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per outing (101st in college basketball). It has a +265 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 16.6 points per game.

Mark Mitchell's 13.5 points per game paces Missouri and ranks 430th in the country.

The Gators win the rebound battle by 13.4 boards on average. They record 43.5 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.1 per outing.

Alex Condon leads the team with 8.1 rebounds per game (70th in college basketball action).

The Tigers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. They are collecting 31.7 rebounds per game (243rd in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.8.

Josh Gray leads the team with 5.3 rebounds per game (500th in college basketball).

Florida ranks 38th in college basketball by averaging 104.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is third in college basketball, allowing 78.2 points per 100 possessions.

The Tigers' 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 10th in college basketball, and the 86.9 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 77th in college basketball.

