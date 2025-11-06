Florida vs Kentucky Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Florida Gators and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs Kentucky Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Florida: (-160) | Kentucky: (+132)

Florida: (-160) | Kentucky: (+132) Spread: Florida: -3.5 (-102) | Kentucky: +3.5 (-120)

Florida: -3.5 (-102) | Kentucky: +3.5 (-120) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Florida vs Kentucky Betting Trends

Florida has covered the spread three times in eight games.

Florida owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of eight Florida games have gone over the point total this year.

Kentucky's record against the spread in 2025 is 3-5-0.

Kentucky has an ATS record of 3-3 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

Kentucky has seen four of its eight games hit the over.

Florida vs Kentucky Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Gators win (65%)

Florida vs Kentucky Point Spread

Kentucky is the underdog by 3.5 points against Florida. Kentucky is -102 to cover the spread, and Florida is -120.

Florida vs Kentucky Over/Under

A combined point total of 44.5 has been set for Florida-Kentucky on Nov. 8, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Florida vs Kentucky Moneyline

The Florida vs Kentucky moneyline has Florida as a -160 favorite, while Kentucky is a +132 underdog.

Florida vs. Kentucky Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Florida 22.1 113 20.5 26 50.6 8 Kentucky 22.4 109 26.8 72 48.6 8

Florida vs. Kentucky Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Stadium: Kroger Field

