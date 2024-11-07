Florida vs Jacksonville Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 7

The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) go up against the Florida Gators (1-0) at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center on November 7, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Jacksonville Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, November 7, 2024

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Jacksonville Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (97.7%)

Before you wager on Thursday's Florida-Jacksonville spread (Florida -23.5) or total (152.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Florida vs. Jacksonville: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida compiled a 17-18-0 ATS record last year.

Jacksonville won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Florida covered the spread when it was a 23.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time last year. That's more often than Jacksonville covered as an underdog by 23.5 or more (never covered last season).

When playing at home last year, the Gators sported the same winning percentage against the spread as they did on the road (.500).

Last year, the Dolphins were 7-4-0 at home against the spread (.636 winning percentage). On the road, they were 6-11-0 ATS (.353).

Florida vs. Jacksonville: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida put together a 19-4 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 82.6% of those games).

The Gators played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Jacksonville was underdogs in 19 games last season and won six (31.6%) of those contests.

The Dolphins were not a bigger underdog last season than the +2400 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, Florida has an implied win probability of 99.0%.

Florida vs. Jacksonville Head-to-Head Comparison

The Dolphins averaged 33.9 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball) while conceding 28.9 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by five boards per game.

The Dolphins scored 92 points per 100 possessions (248th in college basketball), while allowing 92.7 points per 100 possessions (175th in college basketball).

