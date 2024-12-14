Florida vs Arizona State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 14

A pair of streaking teams square off when the Florida Gators (9-0) visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (8-1) on December 14, 2024. The Gators will put their nine-game win streak on the line against the Sun Devils, winners of six straight.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Arizona State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 14, 2024

Game time: 3:30 PM ET

TV channel: SEC Network

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Arena: State Farm Arena

Florida vs. Arizona State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (85.6%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Florida-Arizona State spread (Florida -8.5) or total (152.5 points), see the betting insights and trends below.

Florida vs. Arizona State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has put together a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

Arizona State is 7-1-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Florida (4-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (57.1%) than Arizona State (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

In home games last year, the Gators sported the same winning percentage against the spread as they did in away games (.500).

Against the spread, the Sun Devils performed better at home (8-7-0) than away (5-6-0) last year.

Florida vs. Arizona State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been listed as the moneyline favorite eight times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Gators have been a -429 moneyline favorite on six occasions this season and won every game.

Arizona State is 4-1 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 80% of those games).

The Sun Devils have played as a moneyline underdog of +330 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Florida has an implied victory probability of 81.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Florida vs. Arizona State Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida's +194 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 21.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.6 points per game (15th in college basketball) while giving up 65 per outing (46th in college basketball).

Walter Clayton Jr.'s team-leading 18.4 points per game ranks 54th in the nation.

Arizona State puts up 80 points per game (96th in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per contest (180th in college basketball). It has a +80 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 8.9 points per game.

Joson Sanon is ranked 186th in the nation with a team-leading 15.9 points per game.

The Gators record 41.2 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 30.8 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 10.4 boards per game.

Alex Condon tops the Gators with seven rebounds per game (168th in college basketball action).

The Sun Devils rank 126th in college basketball at 34.2 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 more than the 32 their opponents average.

Jayden Quaintance's eight rebounds per game lead the Sun Devils and rank 70th in college basketball.

Florida's 106 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 28th in college basketball, and the 79.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 14th in college basketball.

The Sun Devils average 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (101st in college basketball), and concede 89.2 points per 100 possessions (155th in college basketball).

