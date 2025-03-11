Florida State vs Syracuse Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Tournament

The No. 11 seed Florida State Seminoles (17-14, 8-12 ACC) will meet the No. 14 seed Syracuse Orange (13-18, 7-13 ACC) in the ACC tournament Tuesday at Spectrum Center, starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Florida State vs. Syracuse Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Florida State vs. Syracuse Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida State win (69.3%)

Florida State vs. Syracuse: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida State is 17-14-0 ATS this season.

Syracuse has compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2024-25, Florida State is 10-4 against the spread compared to the 9-8 ATS record Syracuse puts up as a 3.5-point underdog.

The Seminoles have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 10 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered four times in 11 opportunities on the road.

This year, the Orange are 9-8-0 at home against the spread (.529 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-6-0 ATS (.455).

Florida State's record against the spread in conference action is 9-11-0.

Syracuse's ACC record against the spread is 12-8-0.

Florida State vs. Syracuse: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida State has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 13 times (81.2%) in those contests.

The Seminoles have a mark of 12-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -164 or better on the moneyline.

Syracuse has put together a 3-17 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 15% of those games).

The Orange have a 2-14 record (winning only 12.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida State has a 62.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Florida State vs. Syracuse Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida State's +68 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.9 points per game (148th in college basketball) while allowing 72.7 per outing (203rd in college basketball).

Jamir Watkins' 18.5 points per game lead Florida State and are 56th in college basketball.

Syracuse has been outscored by 2.8 points per game (posting 75.6 points per game, 128th in college basketball, while giving up 78.4 per outing, 332nd in college basketball) and has a -86 scoring differential.

JJ Starling's team-leading 17.5 points per game rank him 89th in the country.

The Seminoles pull down 31.3 rebounds per game (212th in college basketball) compared to the 31.6 of their opponents.

Malique Ewin averages 7.8 rebounds per game (ranking 76th in college basketball) to lead the Seminoles.

The Orange win the rebound battle by 2.7 boards on average. They collect 33.7 rebounds per game, 79th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 31.0.

Eddie Lampkin Jr. paces the Orange with 9.6 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball).

Florida State's 94.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 223rd in college basketball, and the 91.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 130th in college basketball.

The Orange average 96.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (175th in college basketball), and concede 99.5 points per 100 possessions (334th in college basketball).

