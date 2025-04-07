NHL
Flames vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7
The Calgary Flames will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Monday.
Flames vs Sharks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (36-27-13) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-46-10)
- Date: Monday, April 7, 2025
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-182)
|Sharks (+150)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (57.9%)
Flames vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sharks. The Flames are +136 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -168.
Flames vs Sharks Over/Under
- Flames versus Sharks on April 7 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.
Flames vs Sharks Moneyline
- San Jose is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -182 favorite on the road.