FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Flames vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Flames vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 7

The Calgary Flames will face the San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Monday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Flames vs Sharks Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (36-27-13) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-46-10)
  • Date: Monday, April 7, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-182)Sharks (+150)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (57.9%)

Flames vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Sharks. The Flames are +136 to cover the spread, while the Sharks are -168.

Flames vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Flames versus Sharks on April 7 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Flames vs Sharks Moneyline

  • San Jose is a +150 underdog on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -182 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup