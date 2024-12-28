FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Flames vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Flames vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 28

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Calgary Flames facing the San Jose Sharks.

Flames vs Sharks Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (16-11-7) vs. San Jose Sharks (11-21-6)
  • Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Sharks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-152)Sharks (+126)6.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sharks win (53.9%)

Flames vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Flames. The Sharks are -192 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +154.

Flames vs Sharks Over/Under

  • Flames versus Sharks, on December 28, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +100 and the under -122.

Flames vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Calgary is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +126 underdog despite being at home.

