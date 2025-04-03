FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Flames vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Flames vs Ducks Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (35-27-12) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-33-8)
  • Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-162)Ducks (+134)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (59%)

Flames vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Flames are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Flames are +156 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -194.

Flames vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Flames-Ducks on April 3 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.

Flames vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Flames vs. Ducks reveal Calgary as the favorite (-162) and Anaheim as the underdog (+134) on the road.

