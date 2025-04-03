NHL
Flames vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Anaheim Ducks.
Flames vs Ducks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (35-27-12) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-33-8)
- Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-162)
|Ducks (+134)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (59%)
Flames vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Flames are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Flames are +156 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -194.
Flames vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for Flames-Ducks on April 3 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.
Flames vs Ducks Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Flames vs. Ducks reveal Calgary as the favorite (-162) and Anaheim as the underdog (+134) on the road.