Flames vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 3

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Anaheim Ducks.

Flames vs Ducks Game Info

Calgary Flames (35-27-12) vs. Anaheim Ducks (33-33-8)

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Thursday, April 3, 2025 Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-162) Ducks (+134) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (59%)

Flames vs Ducks Puck Line

The Flames are 1.5-goal favorites against the Ducks. The Flames are +156 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -194.

Flames vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for Flames-Ducks on April 3 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.

Flames vs Ducks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Flames vs. Ducks reveal Calgary as the favorite (-162) and Anaheim as the underdog (+134) on the road.

