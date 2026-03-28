Flames vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28

NHL action on Saturday includes the Calgary Flames facing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flames vs Canucks Game Info

Calgary Flames (30-34-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-42-8)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-164) Canucks (+136) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (62.1%)

Flames vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-176 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +142.

Flames vs Canucks Over/Under

Flames versus Canucks, on March 28, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.

Flames vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -164 favorite at home.

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