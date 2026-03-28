NHL
Flames vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28
NHL action on Saturday includes the Calgary Flames facing the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Flames vs Canucks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (30-34-8) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-42-8)
- Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-164)
|Canucks (+136)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flames win (62.1%)
Flames vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-176 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +142.
Flames vs Canucks Over/Under
- Flames versus Canucks, on March 28, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -134 and the under +110.
Flames vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -164 favorite at home.