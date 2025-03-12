NHL
Flames vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12
The Calgary Flames are among the NHL squads busy on Wednesday, up against the Vancouver Canucks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Flames vs Canucks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (30-23-10) vs. Vancouver Canucks (29-24-11)
- Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-128)
|Canucks (+106)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (68.7%)
Flames vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -250.
Flames vs Canucks Over/Under
- Flames versus Canucks, on March 12, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.
Flames vs Canucks Moneyline
- Vancouver is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -128 favorite at home.