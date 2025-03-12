Flames vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 12

The Calgary Flames are among the NHL squads busy on Wednesday, up against the Vancouver Canucks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Flames vs Canucks Game Info

Calgary Flames (30-23-10) vs. Vancouver Canucks (29-24-11)

Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-128) Canucks (+106) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flames win (68.7%)

Flames vs Canucks Puck Line

The Flames are favored by 1.5 goals (+198 to cover). Vancouver, the underdog, is -250.

Flames vs Canucks Over/Under

Flames versus Canucks, on March 12, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

Flames vs Canucks Moneyline

Vancouver is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -128 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!