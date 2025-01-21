Farmers Insurance Open: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

The PGA Tour is starting a day early -- on Wednesday -- for the Farmers Insurance Open this week at Torrey Pines.

Here's all you need to know.

Farmers Insurance Open Event Info

Recent Winning Scores : -13, -13, -15, -14, -15

: -13, -13, -15, -14, -15 Recent Cut Lines: -3, E, -3, -1, -1

Torrey Pines (South) Course Info

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,765 yards (long)

: 7,765 yards (long) Average Fairway Width : 26.6 yards (tight)

: 26.6 yards (tight) Average Green Size : 5,000 square feet (small)

: 5,000 square feet (small) Green Type : Poa

: Poa Stimpmeter: N/A

Torrey Pines (North) Course Info

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,258 yards (average)

: 7,258 yards (average) Average Fairway Width : N/A

: N/A Average Green Size : 6,000 square feet (average)

: 6,000 square feet (average) Green Type : Bentgrass

: Bentgrass Stimpmeter: N/A

Torrey Pines South and North Course Key Stats

Torrey Pines' South Course rewards longer hitters, and that's our focus this week, as 75% of holes will be played there for those making the cut.

As a result, a higher-than-usual percentage of approach shots come from 200-plus yards this week.

With that said, it's not that only long hitters perform well here. Recent winners are Matthieu Pavon, Max Homa, Luke List, Patrick Reed, and Marc Leishman. Only one of those (List) checks out as a big hitter.

So, we still need overall ball-striking and putting conversion.

Each of the last five winners ranked top-10 in strokes gained: putting (though we have data on just the three ShotLink rounds at the South Course).

Farmers Insurance Open Past Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five years of this event, including their strokes gained data at this event.

Golfer Course SG:T/Rd Course SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Max Homa 2.15 38.67 13 1 MC 18 9 Tony Finau 2.09 37.67 6 9 MC 2 6 Sungjae Im 1.70 30.65 MC 4 6 32 36 Luke List 1.50 30.06 50 25 1 10 36 Will Zalatoris 2.09 29.26 13 MC 2 7 - Hideki Matsuyama 1.30 26.06 13 9 30 53 45 Jason Day 1.39 22.17 MC 7 3 MC 16 View Full Table ChevronDown

Farmers Insurance Open Field: Recent Finishes

Here are each golfer's recent finishes and strokes gained metrics (PGA Tour only).

Name Recent SGT/Rd Recent SGT The American Express Sony Open The Sentry Hideki Matsuyama 2.96 23.68 - 16 1 Harry Hall 1.57 18.81 21 10 8 Justin Lower 1.98 15.83 3 37 - Alex Smalley 1.85 14.83 11 16 - J.J. Spaun 1.85 14.83 29 3 - Max Greyserman 1.64 13.11 7 - 24 Mark Hubbard 1.60 12.83 12 21 - View Full Table ChevronDown

Farmers Insurance Open Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Sungjae Im

Odds To Win Farmers Insurance Open (+1800)

To Finish Top 10 (+220)

Sungjae Im struggled last week and missed the cut at The American Express. The minimal ShotLink data for his irons was terrible. Long-term, though, he ranks 28th in approach play over his last 50 rounds, per datagolf.

He's also third in true strokes gained in that span.

Im did miss the cut here a year ago, his first missed cut in his six career starts. In 2022 and 2023, he finished T6 and T4, respectively. He currently ranks fourth in strokes gained: per shot from 200-plus yards over the last 12 months, too, per datagolf.

While we could get hung up on the missed cut from last week, we should also keep in mind his solo 3rd at The Sentry to kick off January.

The odds lengthened to a good place, and Im is where I see value among the favorites.

Shane Lowry

Odds To Win Farmers Insurance Open (+3500)

To Finish Top 10 (+350)

To Finish Top 20 (+160)

Shane Lowry's tee-to-green game is pretty complete right now. He ranks 21st off the tee, 5th in approach, and 24th around the green over his last 50 rounds to sit 3rd in ball-striking and 4th in tee-to-green.

The putting? He's 71st there.

It's fair to question the layoff, as he has no non-TGL starts since November, when he finished T3 at the DP World Tour Championship. Lowry actually has logged eight straight top-13 finishes across the DP World Tour (six) and PGA Tour (two).

Lowry also has finished top-25 at the Farmers Insurance Open in three of five starts in his career, including last year.

Taylor Pendrith

Odds To Win Farmers Insurance Open (+3500)

To Finish Top 10 (+360)

To Finish Top 20 (+170)

Taylor Pendrith enters ranked 7th in strokes gained: total as well as 13th in approach and 17th in off-the-tee to rank 8th in strokes gained: ball-striking among the field over everyone's last 50 rounds.

Pendrith has knocked off rust by now, playing twice since the calendar flipped. He finished T13 at The Sentry and then T45 at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

He's back in the States (I'm aware he's Canadian, yes), where he has played well. Pendrith has had success at Torrey Pines with a T16, T60, and T9 in his three career starts at this setup.

Jhonattan Vegas

Odds To Win Farmers Insurance Open (+7500)

To Finish Top 10 (+600)

To Finish Top 20 (+280)

Vegas' around-the-green play is a weakness, but that's not the most vital aspect of the game this week, and we saw him finish solo 4th at The Sentry to start 2025 before missing the weekend (well, just Sunday) at The American Express last week (which was a 54-hole cut).

Vegas has the game to compete here and has played this event 14 times since 2011 -- 14 straight years. He owns nine made cuts in that span plus four top-25s.

His game is solid right now: fifth in ball-striking and in driving distance.

I'm mostly interested here in the finishing positions, but long shot winners aren't off the radar here, either.

