Fantasy Football Winners and Losers From Week 9

Week 9 gave us a lot of key answers on roles for players in flux.

We finally got to see Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne play together again. We got to see what Rico Dowdle's role would look like with Ezekiel Elliott. And Chase Brown showed he can be a featured back if Zack Moss is sidelined.

Clarity is great for fantasy football, and we got plenty of it this past week.

Whose stock is on the rise, and whose is on the decline? Let's dig into that here.

As a note, players getting bumped up due to injuries to teammates won't be included in the Stock Up section as it feels a little odd to speak positively about injuries. Thus, if you want some analysis on injury fallout on players like Brown, check out our Week 9 fantasy football recap, which dives into all the key injuries you need to know entering Week 10. All snap and route data is via Next Gen Stats.

Fantasy Football Stock Up

Rico Dowdle

Entering Week 9, Rico Dowdle's highest snap rate of the season was 50.7%.

On Sunday, with Ezekiel Elliott inactive for disciplinary reasons, Dowdle played a whopping 71.6% of the snaps.

This backfield may finally have life.

Dowdle turned 12 carries and 6 targets into 107 yards from scrimmage, his second time hitting 100 in his past 3 games. He also had 4 of 9 red-zone chances, including a sick touchdown grab.

Dowdle has proven he can get work in the passing game, which is key for an offense that is likely to continue to struggle to run the football. If he can get that plus red-zone usage, he'll be a startable piece in season-long easily.

We may have to hold off on going too hard at Dowdle now that Dak Prescott is dealing with a hamstring injury. That would ding the entire offense. But if Dowdle can keep this role until Prescott is health, it'll be wheels up in a big way.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seattle Seahawks are entering their bye week and likely to have D.K. Metcalf back after that. It was, though, good to see Jaxon Smith-Njigba flash some upside.

Smith-Njigba blew up for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns on 13 targets. It was just the second time in his career he had topped 70 yards, so this was a massive deviation.

The hope here is that this performance proved to the Seahawks' coaching staff that JSN can be used more vertically even when Metcalf is healthy. He's a talented player; they just haven't fully utilized those skills.

If either Metcalf or Tyler Lockett miss time down the stretch, we should view Smith-Njigba as a player with both a good median expectation and a high ceiling. And even when all three are healthy, our view of him should be much more positive than it was entering Sunday in hopes the coaching staff will start to turn his way more down the field.

Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert's stock has been slowly rising for a while with the Los Angeles Chargers starting to throw the ball more in neutral situations.

With Quentin Johnston back healthy, it's time to fully buy into Herbert and this offense.

Herbert's two best fantasy point totals (24.1 FanDuel points and 19.5, respectively) have come in his past two games. The Chargers waxed their opponent in both, leading to muted passing volume, but Herbert still came through.

Herbert also seems healthier now as he ran for 49 yards in Week 8, easily his most of the season.

The Chargers could be in another hyper-positive script this week as they host the Tennessee Titans. But Herbert's efficiency makes him a viable season-long starter, and once they start to get in more neutral scripts, he'll be on the map in DFS, as well.

The Dolphins' Offense

Although the Miami Dolphins lost Sunday, it was by far the best game Tua Tagovailoa has played all season. That has the arrow up on everybody.

Tagovailoa averaged 0.48 Passing Net Expected Points (NEP, numberFire's EPA metric) per drop back. He was at 0.11 for the season entering that, which is a bit above league average. This blew the doors off that number.

A more efficient quarterback leads to more yardage and more touchdown chances. That elevates Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Jonnu Smith while making Tagovailoa a more attractive fantasy play himself.

The biggest boost goes to De'Von Achane. Achane has 100 yards from scrimmage in all three of Tagovailoa's full games, averaging 122.7 per game. His passing-game role is elite, and his rushing efficiency is trending back up again. He's a firm "buy-high" player in fantasy now that Tagovailoa is playing well again.

Tank Bigsby

It was a tale of two halves for Tank Bigsby and Travis Etienne.

Early on, Etienne was the clear lead back. But then, late in the first half, he dropped a pass that wound up getting picked, and he barely played in the second half.

Snap Rate First Half Second Half Overall Tank Bigsby 27.8% 69.7% 54.9% Travis Etienne 72.2% 9.1% 31.4%

This should put Bigsby in the driver's seat as the Jacksonville Jaguars top back entering Week 10.

That game, specifically, is a tough matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, and it's possible the Jags shed more assets at the trade deadline. So we'll want to keep short-term expectations in check for Bigsby. But overall, this usage was encouraging as he now looks like the clear top back on this team.

Fantasy Football Stock Down

Isaiah Likely

Now that Diontae Johnson is with the Baltimore Ravens, there's risk that their usage of multiple tight ends will decline, threatening the workloads of Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

Likely got the big downgrade in Johnson's debut.

Likely ran just seven routes for the game, three of which came in the first half on 13 Lamar Jackson drop backs. Andrews ran eight routes in the first half.

We want exposure to the Ravens' offense with Jackson playing at a superhuman level. There's just not enough volume to go around right now, and Likely is the first guy to get the squeeze. He's not an option at the moment outside of two-tight end leagues.

Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb's role on Sunday likely would have been fine had the game been competitive.

But that's the issue: even with Jameis Winston starting, the Cleveland Browns are still not a good football team.

Chubb wound up playing just 35.5% of the snaps, down from 62.1% last week. In the negative game script, Jerome Ford played 49.0% of the second-half snaps while Chubb was at 26.5%. Even Chubb's first-half snap rate of 51.9% was underwhelming in his first game alongside Ford.

Chubb will likely have a big game eventually. If you expect a neutral or positive game script, he's usable in fantasy. We just need to temper expectations if the Browns fall behind and be mindful of the possibility that Chubb can still get scripted out of games.

Raheem Mostert

I said before that stock was up on every Dolphins player.

That was mostly true. The lone exception is Raheem Mostert.

Early in the third quarter, Mostert lost a fumble. It seemed to lead to increased second-half roles for both Achane and Jaylen Wright.

Snap Rate First Half Second Half Overall De'Von Achane 64.3% 71.9% 68.3% Raheem Mostert 28.6% 18.8% 23.3% Jaylen Wright 7.1% 21.9% 15.0%

Wright is a fun player who could have potentially forced his way into more playing time eventually, anyway. This may have just expedited the process.

Mostert still had 88 yards from scrimmage Sunday, so we don't need to drop him yet. But Wright is worth a speculative add, and we should at least be wary with Mostert until we get confirmation that he hasn't tumbled down the depth chart.

Jordan Addison

It's weird to say "stock down" on a player who made an absurd catch during the most recent game. But I think we should try to be mindful of Jordan Addison's role with T.J. Hockenson back for the Minnesota Vikings.

Hockenson ran a route on just 23 of 39 drop backs in his first game back. Yet he still earned five targets, tying Addison's total for the night.

Entering this game, Addison's target share was merely acceptable at 18.1% in the games he had played. He was at 15.2% last night. He also failed to record a deep target for the first time all season.

Addison's still a guy we can use in season-long. We'll just want to give alternatives extra consideration as his weekly median expectation is likely to trend down, and his odds of a ceiling game may be decreasing, as well.

