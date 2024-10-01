Fantasy Football Usage Report for Week 5

The bigger the sample we get on a player's usage, the harder it is to downplay upticks from expectations.

Take Rashid Shaheed as an example. Expanded usage for him in one game can happen; we've seen it before.

But we're up to four games now, and he's still getting work in the New Orleans Saints' offense.

At some point, we just have to buy in. And we're reaching that point with a healthy number of players right now.

Let's dig into some specific situations and see how we should view them in fantasy football going forward, starting with running backs before getting into Shaheed and others.

All snap-rate and average depth of target (aDOT) data is via Next-Gen Stats unless noted otherwise. A "deep" target here is a target 16-plus yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

Fantasy Football Running Back Usage

As always, we'll kick things off with the running back usage chart entering Week 5.

The table below lists the usage and production for each viable fantasy back in their most relevant sample. This could be all four games or it could be split based on injuries and role changes. The sample cited is referenced in the far right-hand column.

Within the chart, "Adjusted Opportunities" are carries plus two-times the player's target total as a target is worth twice as much as a carry on average in half-PPR scoring. "RZ Share" is the percentage of the team's carries or targets that player has gotten inside the red zone. The chart by default is sorted by each player's FanDuel salary for the Week 5 main slate. Players not on the main slate are at the bottom, and teams on bye were omitted.

The Indianapolis Colts were omitted because we don't have a relevant sample on their backs without Jonathan Taylor, who is dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Player FD Salary Carries Targets Adj. Opp. Rush Yds Rec Yds YFS RZ Share Sample Derrick Henry $9,200 20.0 1.8 23.5 120.0 11.3 131.3 37.9% 4 games Jordan Mason $8,700 22.8 1.8 26.3 111.8 14.3 126.0 50.0% 4 games Kyren Williams $8,400 18.3 3.5 25.3 64.5 17.0 81.5 61.7% 4 games James Cook $8,200 12.5 2.5 17.5 56.8 26.5 83.3 23.7% 4 games Joe Mixon $8,000 30.0 3.0 36.0 159.0 19.0 178.0 45.5% 1 full game James Conner $7,900 16.0 1.8 19.5 73.3 13.0 86.3 50.0% 4 games De'Von Achane $7,800 10.5 4.0 18.5 22.5 21.0 43.5 38.5% 2 games w/out Tua View Full Table

Key Takeaways

Kenneth Walker III's usage has been superb in his two healthy games. He's getting work as both a rusher and a receiver, and he has been productive in that usage. Arrow's way up on him now that he's 100%.

Josh Jacobs gets a nice matchup this week with the Los Angeles Rams, and he's got the usage to take advantage. His first blow-up game with the Green Bay Packers could be just around the corner.

The sample above on Chuba Hubbard is across all four games. If we look at just the two with Andy Dalton starting, Chubbard is averaging 28.5 adjusted opportunities and 145 yard from scrimmage. His combo of role plus efficiency is pristine .

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver and Tight End Usage

Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed

We're up to a four-game sample on the Saints, and it's clear Rashid Shaheed ain't goin' away.

Here's the team's target distribution thus far.

In 2024 Overall Targets Deep Targets RZ Targets Rashid Shaheed 26.0% 45.5% 30.8% Chris Olave 25.0% 27.3% 23.1% Alvin Kamara 20.8% 4.6% 15.4%

Overall, Shaheed has averaged 2.5 deep and 3.8 shorter targets per game. Last year, those numbers were 1.9 and 2.8, respectively. So not only is he getting more long balls, but he's getting an extra more catchable target per game, as well.

Shaheed can still goose-egg, as he did in Week 3. But he's an every-week starting consideration in season-long and on the DFS radar in most circumstances.

Chris Olave's 25.0% target share is identical to his mark in his active games last year, so Shaheed's ascent doesn't hurt him much. He also has the building blocks of a big game soon.

The 49ers' Pass-Catchers

Now that Deebo Samuel and George Kittle are back, we have a three-game sample on the San Francisco 49ers' key skill guys. Here are their target shares in those games.

Weeks 1, 2, and 4 Overall Targets Deep Targets RZ Targets Deebo Samuel 26.4% 33.3% 26.7% George Kittle 18.7% 9.5% 20.0% Brandon Aiyuk 16.5% 19.1% 26.7% Jauan Jennings 16.5% 23.8% 20.0%

Samuel hasn't topped 20 FanDuel points in a game yet this year, but with this usage, he should soon. I'd buy now before that happens.

Jauan Jennings remained relevant despite Samuel's and Kittle's returns, leading the team with six targets. Two of those were deep with one in the red zone. I'm not sure how long he keeps this up, but his outlook is better now than it was when those guys were healthy earlier.

The most curious guy here is Brandon Aiyuk. He hasn't hit 50 yards in a game yet, and his market shares are below what you'd expect.

The one positive is that Aiyuk did earn three deep targets Sunday, equalling the amount he had in the first three games combined. His talent will eventually shine through, and the odds it happens increase the further he gets removed from his camp holdout.

Frankly, I'm in on all four of these guys, and in an elite matchup with the Arizona Cardinals this week, I think we want to go heavy on them across the board.

Ladd McConkey

The Los Angeles Chargers are on bye this week, which may allow you a window to buy into Ladd McConkey. I'd give that long consideration.

It has flown under the radar due to the Chargers' rush-centric approach, but McConkey has an impressive 26.7% target market share this year. Here's the team's shares if we look at just the three games with Josh Palmer active.

Weeks 1, 2, and 4 Overall Targets Deep Targets RZ Targets Ladd McConkey 25.4% 27.3% 30.0% Quentin Johnston 22.5% 45.5% 10.0% Josh Palmer 14.1% 9.1% 30.0%

That kind of usage from Justin Herbert is useful even in a run-centric offense.

The Chargers played Sunday without both of their starting tackles, but neither was placed on injured reserve. I think the outlook is bullish for most of the offense coming out of the bye with the biggest benefactors being McConkey and J.K. Dobbins.

Red-Zone Usage

Nico Collins

Everything about Nico Collins is elite right now. That includes his red-zone role.

Collins had zero red-zone targets through the first two games. But he has seven the past two weeks, pushing his red-zone target share up to 41.2%.

Excuse me while I wipe the slobber off my face.

Collins has 100-plus yards in 3 of 4 games plus this red-zone usage. You could make the argument he has the best usage of any receiver in the game right now whose quarterback isn't Daniel Jones.

George Pickens

George Pickens has yet to score this year, but we should expect that to change soon.

Pickens had 5 red-zone targets Sunday, pushing his red-zone target share to 46.2%. Whenever the Pittsburgh Steelers get in close, they're featuring their best player.

Add this to Pickens' 28.2% overall share and 2 deep targets per game, and we should get a ceiling game out of him soon.

James Conner

This isn't necessarily a surprise, but James Conner remains the Cardinals' go-to guy in close.

After big involvement Sunday, Conner's red-zone share is up to 50.0%. He has played 87.1% of the snaps in the red zone, up from 60.9% elsewhere, showing they're making a conscious effort to get him on the field.

It's a tough matchup for the Cardinals this week against the 49ers, which may mean fewer red-zone trips. But it's reassuring to know that Conner's getting the rock when they do get there.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.