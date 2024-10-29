Fantasy Football Stock Up/Stock Down: Week 9 Update

Fantasy football values are always evolving. Roles change, and new opportunities arise.

It's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions.

While I'm letting the data do the talking, there's naturally a lot of subjectivity here based on how I perceived players before (and after) this week's usage and news.

Effectively, whose value am I higher on, lower on, or about the same on after what I saw in Week 8?

(Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.)

Stock Up: Trey McBride, James Conner

Stock Steady: Marvin Harrison, Kyler Murray, Michael Wilson

Stock Down: None

I'm willing to bump up Trey McBride here because he led the team in targets (11 for 124 yards) and ran just one fewer route (34) than Marvin Harrison (35). McBride still hasn't scored and again remains an elite touchdown regression candidate.

Harrison went for 111 yards and a score on 7 targets. He's a volatile, high-end fantasy WR2 coming off a good game, so I'm not seeing the need to bump him up.

James Conner did run 20 times for 53 yards and a score but more importantly (to me) played an 80.6% snap rate to give him two straight games with at least an 80.0% snap rate.

Stock Up: Darnell Mooney

Stock Steady: Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts

Stock Down: Tyler Allgeier

Bijan Robinson had a 66.7% snap rate this week, similar to where he has been in five games since Week 4, but he had an 82.7% first-half snap rate. For the full game, he split 25 running back carries 13-12 over Tyler Allgeier. Robinson did see 6 targets for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Darnell Mooney led the Falcons with 7 targets and 92 yards and has been involved for most of the season. Kyle Pitts did score twice on 5 targets for 91 yards but had a low route rate (56.3%), so I don't want to overextend on his value based on the workload.

Target shares this season have been 26.2% for London, 23.1% for Mooney, 16.2% for Pitts and Ray-Ray McCloud, and 13.1% for Robinson.

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Rashod Bateman

Stock Down: None

To me, the Ravens are well-established.

Lamar Jackson has QB1 potential each and every week.

Derrick Henry is productive but has a chance to be a committee back (he had a 50.0% snap rate this week) based on game script.

Zay Flowers is the clear WR1, and his viability depends on passing volume (this week, he had 12 targets for 115 yards).

Mark Andrews scored again but had only five targets.

Since an ostensible role improvement for Andrews since Week 5, target shares are 27.9% for Flowers, 17.2% for Bateman, 14.8% for Andrews, 12.3% for Likely, and 11.5% for Agholor.

The team did trade for Diontae Johnson, which will muddy things for the pass-catchers. With that said, I assume Flowers will remain the WR1 with dispersed shares behind him.

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: James Cook, Josh Allen, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, Dalton Kincaid, Amari Cooper

Stock Down: None

It's hard to upgrade Cook even off of a big game when he still had a 55.1% snap rate, in line with his full-season rate. He did score twice on 17 carries (with 111 yards). His opportunity-per-snap rate (52.3%) is a top-tier rate, though. He remains a strong fantasy RB who I'm not upgrading after a multi-TD game.

A lopsided game led to lower overall route rates for the pass-catchers in Week 8, yet we saw target shares flip to favor Khalil Shakir (31.3%) and then Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid (21.9%). Amari Cooper saw 2 targets (a 6.3% share).

Through two games with Cooper, Shakir now leads with a 26.6% target share with Coleman (21.9%) and Kincaid (20.3%) next in line. Cooper is at 10.9%.

This feels like a four-man group, and while Shakir's target share is highest, his average depth of target (aDOT) is just 1.0 yard downfield. It's Coleman (12.2) and Cooper (10.0) with the highest aDOTs among the top pass-catchers. (Dawson Knox is at 16.1 on 5 targets.)

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: Chuba Hubbard

Stock Down: Everyone Else

Chuba Hubbard ran 15 times for 56 yards on a 73.3% snap rate. He has one of the better workloads in football but is tied to an offense that gives him minimal running lanes and touchdown equity.

In a game without Diontae Johnson (who has been traded to Baltimore), Bryce Young spread the ball around a good bit this week, and nobody topped a 20.6% target share (Miles Sanders and Xavier Legette each had 7 targets). Further, eight different Panthers earned a look.

David Moore led in route rate (76.2%), followed by Jalen Coker (76.2%), and Legette (59.5%).

Targets will open up, but efficiency and scoring chances should keep this passing game off of the fantasy radar in most circumstances.

Stock Up: D'Andre Swift

Stock Steady: Caleb Williams, DJ Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze

Stock Down: Cole Kmet

D'Andre Swift is the real standout in this offense now. He had 129 scrimmage yards in Week 8 (all rushing) and now has at least 119 scrimmage yards in four straight games while averaging 133.3 in that split.

Routes for the WRs here are pretty stable with DJ Moore seeing around 85%, Allen at 80%, and Odunze around 75% most weeks, yet single-game target shares are jumping around pretty often.

In five games with all three active, the target split is 25.4% for Allen, 24.6% for Moore, and 16.7% for Odunze.

Swift is tied with Cole Kmet at 11.1% in this sample, and Kmet's route rate dipped this week to only 48.4% after being at least 65.7% in four straight games.

Stock Up: Mike Gesicki

Stock Steady: Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Andrei Iosivas

Stock Down: Zack Moss

Chase Brown was out-snapped Zack Moss 31 to 30 (or 51.7% to 48.3%) but had 12 of 17 running back carries in the backfield. They split 8 targets between them, though Moss ran 15 routes to Brown's 13. It's a pretty even split, so while Chase hasn't put Moss in the rearview just yet, he is the preferred back here.

Without Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas led the team with 36 routes (77.5% route rate) but earned only 3 targets for zero yards. He has a weak 13.7% target-per-route rate even in games without Higgins this season.

Mike Gesicki has had some good splits without Higgins: 21.1% target share (a team-high) with an elite 35.2% target-per-route rate.

Chase has a relatively low target share (even just 22.2% in games without Higgins for a roughly-average 21.2% target-per-route rate in the split).

Stock Up: Cedric Tillman, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, David Njoku, Jameis Winston

Stock Steady: Nick Chubb

Stock Down: None

Again, based on the context of where I was on a team before this past week, I'm up on the Browns with Winston, who threw 41 times for 334 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Just as positively for those of us with fantasy aspirations, the targets were focused on four players: Elijah Moore (12 targets, 8 catches, 85 yards, 0 touchdowns), Cedric Tillman (9/7/99/2), Jerry Jeudy (8/5/79/0), and David Njoku (7/5/61/1). Passing volume, downfield throws, and a tight target dispersion is great news here.

Nick Chubb ran 16 times but was stuffed on half of those carries while seeing a 62.1% snap rate. His snap rate was up from 35.1% last week.

Stock Up: CeeDee Lamb

Stock Steady: Jake Ferguson, Dak Prescott, Jalen Tolbert

Stock Down: Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook

We finally saw a week where CeeDee Lamb was truly featured: 17 targets, 13 catches, 146 yards, 2 touchdowns, and with the Cowboys now 3-4, they can't afford not to treat him like a true number-one guy.

Jake Ferguson was the only other Cowboy to get more than 4 targets (he had 8 for 23 yards) in a tough matchup over the middle. Ferguson's target shares have been 22.4%, 26.9%, 17.1%, 9.3%, and 21.6% since missing Week 2.

Jalen Tolbert continues to run a high route rate (a team-high 92.5% this week) but has a subpar target-per-route rate of 15.6% for the season (the league-wide WR average is 20.0%).

Even with Rico Dowdle out, Elliott ran just 10 times for 34 yards (with a score) on a 42.4% snap rate. Dalvin Cook had a 28.8% snap rate (17 snaps, 6 carries, 1 target).

Stock Up: Bo Nix

Stock Steady: Courtland Sutton, Javonte Williams

Stock Down: Devaughn Vele

I like Bo Nix's fantasy appeal, and he had a big passing day (28 of 37 for 284 yards and 3 touchdowns) and is a pretty prolific rusher (he scored on the ground but had just 4 yards on 5 carries).

Courtland Sutton finally broke through with an 11-target, 100-yard game and has a 22.8% target share and 37.6% air yards share on the season with a 13.4-yard aDOT. He's averaging 4.5 downfield targets per game, as well.

Javonte Williams has effectively been locked into a 60.0% snap rate each week (between 52.2% and 67.9% in each game this season) for a disappointing 64.9 scrimmage yards per game.

Stock Up: Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta

Stock Steady: David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jared Goff, Tim Patrick

Stock Down: None

I'm more and more optimistic on Jahmyr Gibbs the rest of the year. While he's still splitting work with David Montgomery (11 of 20 carries and 1 of 2 targets between them this week), he has a 56.6% red zone snap rate (Montgomery is at 42.2%) with a 34.2% red zone opportunity share (Montgomery is at 27.8%). Gibbs' yardage potential (106.4 scrimmage yards per game and at least 74 in every matchup) is elevating him at the position.

There were only 15 pass attempts from Jared Goff this week in a runaway game over the Titans.

The route participation numbers were great for St. Brown (82.6%) given the context, and Tim Patrick (69.6%) was also involved and should be without Jameson Williams for another week.

Sam LaPorta scored and had a team-high in targets (6) and yards (48). The arrow is angled up.

Stock Up: Christian Watson (with Love)

Stock Steady: Josh Jacobs, Romeo Doubs (with Love)

Stock Down: Jordan Love (groin), Romeo Doubs (without Love), Christian Watson (without Love), Jayden Reed (with or without Love), Dontayvion Wicks (with or without Love)

This one is kind of a mess. Jordan Love's groin injury is the big news of the week, and his Week 9 status is in doubt.

Malik Willis was serviceable in relief on just 5 attempts (56 yards an a score), but we saw this team be extremely run heavy in starts from Willis earlier in the year.

The team's pass rate over expectation with Willis under center is -21.3%, which is in its own stratosphere. It's been -2.6% with Love as the QB.

In two starts with Willis, Jayden Reed has led the team in target share (25.0%), but it's just 4.0 targets per game, and no pas-catcher averaged more than Romeo Doubs' 40.0 yards per game (on 2.5 targets per contest).

If Love is able to play, then it's notable that Doubs remains the route leader (89.7%) but that Tucker Kraft (79.3%) and Christian Watson (75.9%) ran ahead of Jayden Reed (58.6%) and Dontayvion Wicks (27.6%).

Josh Jacobs averaged 23.0 carries and 99.5 scrimmage yards in two games with Willis starting despite a 28.3% rushing success rate. He has a great role and will see volume, but his efficiency could dip with Willis.

Stock Up: Joe Mixon

Stock Steady: Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz, Xavier Hutchinson

Stock Down: CJ Stroud, Stefon Diggs (ACL), John Metchie

Stefon Diggs will miss the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. This team is now without Nico Collins and Diggs, who played most of Week 8.

Despite that and despite leading in routes (30), Tank Dell had 4 targets for 35 yards and a score and did not see a carry. His target share in three games without Collins is 19.8%, though Diggs vacates a 26.7% share.

Dalton Schultz has an 18.6% share in this three-game split.

Xavier Hutchinson continues to run routes but has a not-so-nice 6.9% target-per-route rate without Collins. John Metchie saw 4 targets on 8 routes for 29 yards.

Joe Mixon is the real name here, though, and he ran 23 routes and drew 6 targets; his three-game split without Collins comes with a 14.0% target share and a 60.0% red zone opportunity share plus 130.0 scrimmage yards per game.

Stock Up: Jonathan Taylor, Joe Flacco* (now starting), Josh Downs, Michael Pittman

Stock Steady: None

Stock Down: Anthony Richardson

Typically I'm focusing just on the recent week of games, but we have learned that the Colts are now starting Joe Flacco, which raises the value of Josh Downs and Michael Pittman.

The team's pass rate over expectation is -10.2% with Richardson under center and +1.2% with Flacco.

In Flacco's two full games this year, Downs has a 25.9% target share, which is 10.5 looks per game for 67.5 yards. Pittman comes in with a 16.0% target share (6.5 for 36.0 yards, respectively), followed by Adonai Mitchell at 13.6% (5.5 and 23.5, respectively). The ceiling for the pass-catchers is much higher than it was with Richardson.

Jonathan Taylor didn't play in either of these two games, so it's possible the pass rate scales back with Taylor now active alongside Flacco. Taylor's role should be good either way. He is averaging 18.4 carries and 2.2 targets for 108.6 scrimmage yards per game and has a 76.9% snap rate in his active contests.

Stock Up: Evan Engram, Brian Thomas (chest), Parker Washington

Stock Steady: Tank Bigsby, Gabe Davis (shoulder), Brenton Strange

Stock Down: Trevor Lawrence, Christian Kirk (collarbone)

This team's situation changed a ton in Week 8. Christian Kirk will be out for the season, and Brian Thomas (chest contusion) was injured but could play in Week 9. Gabe Davis also sustained a shoulder injury, though it's not expected to be serious.

Evan Engram is the main beneficiary of all of this and should lead the team in target share. In his active games, Engram leads the team with a 23.1% target share, followed by Thomas (18.3%) and Kirk (17.3%). Kirk's injury should give Davis (12.5%) some room to grow.

Parker Washington led all WRs in route rate in Week 8 (73.5%) and earned 3 downfield targets (out of 4 total).

Tank Bigsby has had a 66.1% snap rate in two games without Travis Etienne while averaging 102.0 scrimmage yards and 24.0 opportunities per game.

Stock Up: Travis Kelce, Kareem Hunt

Stock Steady: Xavier Worthy, Patrick Mahomes, DeAndre Hopkins

Stock Down: None

DeAndre Hopkins ran 14 routes and had 3 targets for 29 yards as Patrick Mahomes looked to Travis Kelce 12 times (10 catches, 90 yards, with a touchdown) for a 34.3% target share. Kelce now has a 29.5% target share in four games without Rashee Rice.

Xavier Worthy has a 21.3% target share in that split and was the clear second option in the offense this week but is averaging just 38.5 yards per game without Rice.

Kareem Hunt has settled into a 60.0% snap rate role (with a 46.7% red zone opportunity share) and has averaged 87.0 scrimmage yards per game.

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Alexander Mattison

Stock Down: None

There isn't a lot going on in the Raiders' offense from a fantasy standpoint.

Brock Bowers has finished as the TE7 or better in half-PPR formats in five of eight weeks and has a 23.0% target share in three games without Davante Adams but with Jakobi Meyers.

Meyers leads the team in that split with a robust 29.9% target share for 8.7 targets and 57.7 yards per game while also seeing good downfield leverage (3.0 downfield targets per game) and red zone work (1.3 per game).

Tre Tucker slots in with an 89.4% route rate and a 16.1% target share in this sample.

Alexander Mattison continues seeing a snap rate in the mid-to-upper 60% range and has averaged an okay 73.3 scrimmage yards per game in four matchups since Zamir White's role scaled down.

Stock Up: JK Dobbins, Justin Herbert

Stock Steady: Ladd McConkey, Will Dissly

Stock Down: Simi Fehoko, Josh Palmer

Justin Herbert has now had at least 32 attempts and 237 passing yards in three post-bye games, and the Chargers' pass rate over expectation is up from -10.4% (and a 48.3% raw pass rate) to a +2.1% PROE (and a 57.1% raw pass rate) since the bye.

In two post-bye games with Quentin Johnston out, Will Dissly leads the team with a 26.9% target share, and Ladd McConkey is at 19.4% -- followed by running back JK Dobbins at 14.9%.

Simi Fehoko is running routes (82.9%) but not earning targets (11.9% share); Josh Palmer is a little more involved (13.4% share despite a 69.5% route rate).

Dobbins just played a season-high 81.0% snap rate and had a 47.4% route rate. He has averaged 88.9 scrimmage yards per game on the year -- though 70.4 over the last five.

Stock Up: Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams, Matthew Stafford

Stock Steady: Demarcus Robinson

Stock Down: Colby Parkinson

In the return of both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp, Nacua led the team with 9 targets (7 catches for 106 yards) for an elite 41.0% target-per-route rate in a somewhat limited role in terms of routes (22). Demarcus Robinson actually led in routes (29) and caught 2 touchdowns but earned just 3 targets on his 29 routes.

Cooper Kupp ran 28 routes and earned 8 targets for 51 yards and a touchdown. Colby Parkinson's 24 routes led to 2 targets.

Robinson and Parkinson should be able to run routes still, but they likely won't see a lot of targets.

Kyren Williams' red zone role is one of the best in football (he has a league-high 57.9% red zone opportunity share) and should see more red zone trips with Nacua and Kupp back in the lineup.

Stock Up: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, De'Von Achane

Stock Steady: Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, Jonnu Smith

Stock Down: None

In Tua Tagovailoa's return to the lineup, he threw 38 times for 234 yards and a touchdown (to De'Von Achane).

Achane ran 10 times for 97 yards but lost 2 rushing scores to Raheem Mostert (9 carries, 19 yards). Snaps were 57.8% to 46.9% in Achane's favor, so he's still the 1A in this backfield.

Targets were focused on Tyreek Hill (9), Achane (8), Jaylen Waddle (6), and Jonnu Smith (6) for a tight target tree again -- with some efficiency.

In three games with all five active, Hill has a 24.3% target share; Waddle and Smith are at 13.5% -- behind Achane's 19.8% target share.

Stock Up: Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones

Stock Steady: Jordan Addison, Sam Darnold

Stock Down: Jalen Nailor

This team has two stellar fantasy football options, primarily Justin Jefferson (who has at least 92 yards or a touchdown in every game this season -- with at least 6 catches and 8 targets in five straight games).

Aaron Jones played on 92.0% of the team's snaps and has one of the best RB workloads in football: 18.4 opportunities and 104.0 scrimmage yards per game.

In a game full of 12 personnel, Jordan Addison (92.0% snap rate) was the only WR other than Jefferson (100.0% snaps) to play more than 42.0% of the team's snaps. Addison earned only three targets and has had four or fewer targets in four of five games.

Stock Up: Rhamondre Stevenson

Stock Steady: Hunter Henry, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas

Stock Down: Drake Maye (concussion)

With Drake Maye suffering a concussion in Week 8, the team turned back to Jacoby Brissett. The team's efficiency numbers are poor with either QB, but they have been more run-heavy with Brissett under center than Maye (-7.3% PROE versus -3.7%).

It's hard to elevate any pass-catchers here with a return to Brissett. In his four starts, Hunter Henry (42.8 yards per game) is the only Patriot to average more than 22.5 yards receiving.

Rhamondre Stevenson scored twice and had 20 carries in Week 8 while playing a 79.4% snap rate, nearly a season-high (he had a 79.7% rate in Week 1).

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Taysom Hill

Stock Down: Mason Tipton

There wasn't much for the Saints in Week 8, but the team is hopeful that Derek Carr can return for Week 9.

The two primary relevant players here are Alvin Kamara (10 carries and 11 targets for 122 scrimmage yards in Week 8) and Chris Olave (14 targets for 107 yards).

Mason Tipton ran 41 routes (83.7%) but earned 2 targets, so that won't lead to much fantasy production.

Taysom Hill played 27 snaps in Week 8 (39.7%) in his return to action. He earned 4 targets and 4 carries for 41 total yards. He seems back to his 2024 role.

Stock Up: Malik Nabers, Tyrone Tracy

Stock Steady: Daniel Jones, Darius Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson

Stock Down: None

Malik Nabers earned 13 targets for 71 yards in Week 8 and has a 36.5% target share in his active games -- for 12.2 targets and 83.0 yards per game.

In two games with Nabers back, Darius Slayton has a 15.6% target share (5.0 per game with a 16.5-yard aDOT); Wan'Dale Robinson is at a 21.9% target share for 26.5 yards per game on 7.0 targets.

Tyrone Tracy played a 67.9% first-half snap rate and ended the game with 20 carries and 3 targets for 150 scrimmage yards. The arrow is up here.

Stock Up: Garrett Wilson

Stock Steady: Breece Hall, Davante Adams, Aaron Rodgers

Stock Down: Tyler Conklin

In two games with Davante Adams, Garrett Wilson has led the team with a 26.6% target share and a 54.3% air yards share for 87.0 receiving yards per game. Davante Adams has seen 23.4% of the targets but has turned 7.5 targets per game into just 42.0 yards.

Breece Hall's target share has been 18.8% even with Adams in the lineup and remains one of the most prolific receiving backs in the league -- while averaging 115.0 scrimmage yards per game with Adams.

Tyler Conklin has a 12.5% target share in two games with Davante -- and has scored in each. His fantasy appeal is very TD-dependent, so I'm down on him at this point.

Stock Up: Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown

Stock Steady: None

Stock Down: None

This is one of the most concentrated fantasy offenses in the NFL, especially without Dallas Goedert, and they're all great.

Jalen Hurts ran for 3 scores on 10 total rushes and 37 yards. His red zone rushing share is 40.0%.

Saquon Barkley takes a hit (his red zone opportunity share is "just" 39.0% -- still top-10 among all RBs), but he's had a 44.3% opportunity-per-snap rate while averaging 124.6 scrimmage yards per game.

DeVonta Smith led in routes (just 20 -- but it was a 90.9% route rate). He had 7 targets (36.8%) for 85 yards and a score.

AJ Brown has had at least a 31.6% target share in every game.

In two games without Goedert, Brown has a 33.3% target share, and Smith is at 27.3% with Barkley and Grant Calcaterra tied for a distant third at 12.1%.

Stock Up: George Pickens, Najee Harris

Stock Steady: Van Jefferson, Russell Wilson

Stock Down: Pat Freiermuth

I feel like we can upgrade George Pickens a bit. His snap rate has been 79.8% in two games with Russell Wilson under center. Pickens has had a 25.9% target share from Wilson (7.0 targets and 92.5 yards per game).

Van Jefferson is also active (73.4% route rate but with a 14.8% target share) but isn't going to be particularly relevant in most fantasy leagues.

Pat Freiermuth has seen just 5 targets on 46 routes from Wilson, a 10.9% target-per-route rate, roughly half of the TE average.

Najee Harris continues playing around 55% to 60% of the team's snaps yet has averaged 118.3 yards per game over his last three.

Stock Up: Isaac Guerendo, George Kittle

Stock Steady: Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Ricky Pearsall

Stock Down: None

With Jordan Mason leaving early, Isaac Guerendo ran 14 times for 85 yards and a score -- and could've scored a second time if not for trying to bleed the clock. He wound up with a 65.6% snap rate and could be a fantasy plug-and-play option depending on the health of the other 49ers backs.

Kittle's yardage upside has really elevated him at tight end. He had 128 yards in Week 8 and is now averaging a position-best 71.9 yards per game.

Deebo Samuel tied with Kittle for a team-high 7 targets (28.0% share). Ricky Pearsall saw 4 targets (16.0%) on a 60.6% route rate.

Stock Up: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Stock Steady: Zach Charbonnet, Tyler Lockett

Stock Down: Kenneth Walker, Jake Bobo

Kenneth Walker's snap rate was 53.2% in Week 8 after being 46.4% in Week 7, but the Seahawks trailed in this game, and Zach Charbonnet nearly ran ahead of him (46.8% snap rate in Week 8).

They've had pretty much a 50/50 split the last two weeks, and while Walker will always have an edge in touches (14.5 per game the last two weeks compared to 7.5 for Charbonnet), this is cause for re-evaluating Walker.

Without DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett led the team in routes (29) but had just 3 targets for 9 yards. Jaxon Smith-Njigba drew 7 routes on 27 routes for 69 yards. Jake Bobo saw a single target on 24 routes.

Stock Up: Cade Otton

Stock Steady: Jalen McMillan, Baker Mayfield

Stock Down: Rachaad White, Bucky Irving, Sean Tucker

Cade Otton had 10 targets for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns in Week 8 to give him 20 targets, 181 yards, and 2 scores over the last two weeks. Otton also ran only two fewer routes than the team leader (Jalen McMillan).

McMillan earned 7 targets on 44 routes (a subpar 15.9% target-per-route rate) for 35 yards. He should run as the WR1 but likely won't be forced targets based on this performance.

Snap rates in the backfield were split 55.6% for White, 41.7% for Irving, and 9.7% for Tucker. Nobody had more than 10 carries, though it does seem like White is the most likely back to produce once accounting for receiving work. He had 6 targets for 38 yards, actually trailing Irving's 7-for-40 line. This is a spot to avoid either way.

Stock Up: Tony Pollard, Calvin Ridley

Stock Steady: Tyler Boyd, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Stock Down: None

The Titans were floored by the Lions in Week 8, but we got two good performances from the team's only two relevant players: Tony Pollard and Calvin Ridley.

Pollard saw 23 touches for 117 yards on an 80.3% snap rate despite a one-sided game.

Calvin Ridley was targeted 15 times for 143 yards in this matchup, the team's first without DeAndre Hopkins. Of his 15 targets, 9 were at least 10 yards downfield. Nobody else on the team had more than six total targets, and the rest of the team combined for six downfield targets.

Tyler Boyd (28 routes, 6 targets, 3 catches, 14 yards) and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (37/4/2/39/1 touchdown) could run enough routes to pop up with relevant games -- but they're not priorities.

Stock Up: Jayen Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Zach Ertz

Stock Steady: Austin Ekeler, Noah Brown

Stock Down: Brian Robinson

Jayden Daniels played through an injury and racked up 326 yards and a touchdown (albeit a Hail Mary) plus 52 rushing yards against a tough defense.

He featured Terry McLaurin (8 targets for 125 yards). McLaurin has a 25.4% target share on the season and has averaged 72.4 yards per game.

We can cautiously bump up Ertz, who just went for 77 yards, but it took 11 targets for him to do that. Still, he has a 20.1% target share this season and has averaged 43.1 yards per game, 12th among all TEs.

In two games since returning, Brian Robinson has a 43.7% snap rate with Austin Ekeler at 48.1%. However, the better workload belongs to Robinson (14.5 opportunities per game versus 8.0). The arrow is down with each of them splitting work like this.

