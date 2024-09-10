Fantasy Football Stock Up/Stock Down: Week 2 Update

Fantasy football values are always evolving. Roles change, and new opportunities arise.

It's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions.

For the most part for Week 1, we'll be focused on changes to make from a player's average draft position (ADP) and feature virtually every fantasy-relevant player to establish some instant reactions.

And while I'm letting the data do the talking, there's naturally a lot of subjectivity here based on how I perceived players before (and after) Week 1's usage.

With that out of the way, let's dig into each team after Week 1 and look at recent usage trends to see whose stock is trending up -- and whose is trending down.

Stock Up:

James Conner: Conner started off the season with a featured role and ended up with a 66.7% snap rate and 48.6% route rate. He handled 16 of 19 RB carries and was featured on 45.5% of the team's red zone plays. That's a great role for a non-elite RB.

Stock Steady:

Kyler Murray: Murray ran 5 times for 57 yards to balance out modest passing efficiency.

Trey McBride: McBride led with 9 targets (29.0% target share for 5 catches, 30 yards) on a high route rate (88.6%).

Stock Down:

Marvin Harrison Jr.: Though rookies tend to start off slow, it's clear Harrison Jr. won't be force-fed regardless of matchup right out of the gate. He led the team in routes (33; 94.3%) but had 3 targets for 4 yards. With such a high ADP, he can only go down with a performance like this; better days should be ahead, given his route participation.

Trey Benson: Benson had just a 13.3% snap rate and was out-snapped by Emari Demercado (21.7%).

Stock Up:

Bijan Robinson: Yes, the ADP couldn't have been much higher for Robinson, but he had a 90.0% snap rate and handled 18 of 21 RB carries and all 5 RB targets. That's a workload not many can match.

Ray-Ray McCloud: Mooney led the Falcons in targets (7) on just 18 routes, so technically the arrow is up on a team without a clear WR2.

Stock Steady:

Drake London and Kyle Pitts: There wasn't a lot to go around in the offense, but each of these two had a 96.4% route rate. Pitts scored to salvage his day.

Darnell Mooney: Mooney ran 27 of 28 routes and had 3 targets. Let's wait and see here if he can remain the team's WR2 or if it'll wind up being McCloud. Mooney did have the better first-half and red zone role.

Kirk Cousins: If Cousins (QB19 by ADP) doesn't prove to be matchup-proof at home, then we can keep him well away from must-start territory.

Stock Down:

None

Stock Up:

Lamar Jackson: Jackson ran 16 times for 122 yards and re-established himself as a dual-threat QB that makes him a fantasy football cheat code.

Isaiah Likely: Likely saw a team-high 12 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown (nearly two). He was targeted on 12 of 24 routes, an unsustainable rate, but he should be a key waiver-wire add for those who missed out on a stud TE in the draft.

Justice Hill: Hill really looked good and should have third-down back duties locked up. Additionally, Hill had a 69.2% red zone snap rate to Derrick Henry's 30.8%.

Stock Steady:

Zay Flowers: Flowers had 10 targets (25.0%) for just 37 yards but also was credited with two carries on a team-high 39 routes. He's the WR1 here.

Mark Andrews: It's easy to downgrade Andrews, but he still had a 66.7% route rate as he worked his way back into the lineup after missing time in the offseason with an ankle injury.

Stock Down:

Derrick Henry: Henry ran 13 times for 46 yards but was out-snapped by Justice Hill (51.4% to 48.6%) and is clearly not going to be vying for a high target share after Hill drew 8 looks to Henry's 2. Worst of all, Hill had a 69.2% red zone snap rate to Henry's 30.8%.

Stock Up:

Keon Coleman: Coleman led the team in routes (22), targets (5), catches (4), and yards (51) in his debut. He could separate from the pack here over the season.

Stock Steady:

Josh Allen: Given that his stock was that of the QB1, he stays there. He ran 9 times for 39 yards and 2 TDs and was efficient (19 of 23 for 232 and 2 TDs) as a passer.

James Cook: Cook handled 19 of 24 RB carries for 71 yards and had 3 targets for 32 yards. His snap rate (60.3%) wasn't elite and was similar to last year's marks.

Dalton Kincaid: Kincaid had an 84.0% route rate, so we can't worry too much about the 2-target, 23-yard output when the TE position as a whole remains bad.

Khalil Shakir: Shakir scored but had just 3 targets and 18 routes. He's fringe fantasy-worthy still.

Stock Down:

Curtis Samuel: Samuel ran 8 routes (32.0%) and had 2 targets (8.7%) for 15 yards.

Stock Up:

None

Stock Steady:

None

Stock Down:

Everybody: The Panthers' offense again struggled -- Bryce Young went 13 of 30 for 161 yards and a QB Rating of 32.8 and terrible EPA numbers -- and the team spread the ball out in an unfriendly fashion for fantasy football.

Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, Mike Boone: Carries were split 6, 5, 4, respectively, here, and while Hubbard had a 54.5% snap rate, the role here just isn't enough for fantasy relevance in most situations.

Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Xavier Legette, Jonathan Mingo: Nobody cracked a 70.0% snap rate or 50 yards despite starters playing into the fourth quarter. Notably, Legette had the best downfield workload and had 115 air yards.

Stock Up:

None

Stock Steady:

DJ Moore: Moore led all Bears WRs in route rate (93.5%) and had 8 targets for 36 yards. He had a better snap rate than Keenan Allen and much better volume than Rome Odunze, who is getting an MRI on his knee after Week 1.

Keenan Allen: Allen led in target share (37.9%) but left a lot out there (-25.6% catch rate over expected). He also saw both end zone targets. He was the WR33 and could have a safer role if Odunze isn't 100%.

D'Andre Swift: An up-and-down debut: a 67.9% snap rate is hard to hate and a 66.7% red zone snap rate but only 30 scrimmage yards on 10 carries and 1 target.

Stock Down:

Caleb Williams: Williams was drafted as the QB13 but averaged just 3.2 yards per attempt with dreadful EPA marks. He did have three designed runs and 15 total yards. He just may take time before he's fantasy viable as a streamer.

Rome Odunze: He's dealing with a knee injury and was the clear number-three option (13.8% target share) but was on the field a lot (87.1% route rate).

Stock Up:

Ja'Marr Chase: Chase is back and healthy, so the arrow is up from potential holdout or limited snaps territory. He caught all 6 targets for 62 yards while being worked back into the offense.

Stock Steady:

Zack Moss: Moss had a decent Week 1 role (66.7% snap rate, 9 of 12 RB carries, 4 of 7 RB targets, 2 of 4 total red zone carries) but was inefficient.

Andrei Iosivas: Though the production was minimal (26 yards on 6 targets), he played every snap and ran every route without Tee Higgins.

Stock Down:

Joe Burrow: Circumstances weren't great given the pass-catcher health, but Burrow (QB8) couldn't overcome them. He's not looking likely to make the leap into the top-tier of fantasy QBs just yet.

Stock Up:

Jerome Ford: The team didn’t move the ball, yet Ford had a 72.9% snap rate and both red zone carries. He also had 7 targets (16.3%).

Jordan Akins: With David Njoku leaving early, Akins ended up with a solid second-half role and drew 4 targets (9.3%).

Stock Steady:

Amari Cooper: Cooper led the league in air yards (175.1) but had only 16 yards to show for it. A 20.9% target share with leverage works – if Deshaun Watson can connect with him.

Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore: Moore (92.2% route rate) was on the field more than Jeudy (82.4%), but Jeudy had 8 targets to Moore’s 6 (18.6% target share versus 14.0%). This team seems set on using all three WRs.

Stock Down:

Deshaun Watson: Watson's efficiency was terrible (-0.39 EPA per drop back and a 25.5% success rate), though he did throw deep often and scrambled 5 times for 39 yards.

David Njoku: Njoku sustained a high-ankle sprain in Week 1.

Stock Up:

Brandin Cooks: Cooks carved out a 22.6% target share, catching 4 of 7 targets for 40 yards and a TD. With TE Jake Ferguson dealing with a knee injury, Cooks should continue having a solid market share.

Stock Steady:

CeeDee Lamb: Lamb (the WR2 entering the season) maintained a 32.3% target share and still saw 10 looks in a lopsided game.

Dak Prescott: The efficiency was down against a tough pass defense, and he didn’t run much (1 carry for 3 yards).

Stock Down:

Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle: This was a committee in Week 1. Elliott had 10 carries; Dowdle had 8. Elliot led in snap rate 50.0% to 45.0%. With no lead back, the stock is down for each.

Jake Ferguson: Ferguson could play through a knee injury but will likely be less effective than usual; he did get targeted on 25.0% of his routes, a great rate, though.

Stock Up:

None

Stock Steady:

Courtland Sutton: Sutton was peppered (12 targets; 28.6%) but caught 4 for 38 yards. Of his 12 looks, 8 were at least 10 yards downfield. In Week 1, no other player had more than six downfield looks.

Stock Down:

Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin: Williams paced the backfield in snap rate (52.2%) but had worse usage (8 carries, 2 targets) than McLaughlin (36.2% snap rate, 10 carries, 5 targets). This is bad for fantasy football.

Bo Nix: Nix averaged 3.3 yards per attempt with bottom-tier efficiency by EPA per drop back (-0.52) and success rate (29.5%). He did scramble 5 times for 35 yards and a TD.

Stock Up:

Jameson Williams: Williams broke out on Sunday Night Football. He had a 93.3% route rate and a team-high 9 targets (32.1% share) for 121 yards and a TD. He also saw a carry, a great sign that they want the ball in his hands.

Stock Steady:

David Montgomery: Montgomery had a better first-half snap rate than Jahmyr Gibbs and was hyper-efficient, but he remains a two-down back.

Jahmyr Gibbs: It could be easy to downgrade Gibbs after Montgomery’s Week 1 showing, yet Gibbs was never set for a true featured role entering 2024. He ended up with a better snap rate (50.8%) than Montgomery (49.2%) and more red zone carries (5 to 4). He also saw 6 of the 7 targets between the two RBs for a 21.4% team target share.

Sam LaPorta: Last year’s TE1 by fantasy points and this year's TE1 by ADP had an 83.3% route rate and 5 targets (17.9%). He has target competition from St. Brown, Williams, and Gibbs, though, so we'll need to monitor this space.

Jared Goff: Goff (QB15 by ADP) remains a viable fantasy QB in the right matchups, though Detroit was run-heavy in Week 1.

Stock Down:

Amon-Ra St. Brown: St. Brown ran every route and was in on every red zone play. He still saw a 21.4% target share. It’s not about hitting the panic button. It’s more about noting that he has more legitimate target competition with Williams now, so the target share might come down from where it was last season (30.5%).

Stock Up:

Tucker Kraft: Expectations will need to be kept in check, but Kraft ran 28 routes; only Romeo Doubs ran more. For TE-needy teams, that's noteworthy for someone who was drafted as an afterthought (TE39).

Stock Steady:

Josh Jacobs: Jacobs had 16 carries (84 yards) and 3 targets (20 yards) on a big snap rate (72.4%). A workload like that can withstand downgraded efficiency.

Stock Down:

The Packers: The team gets a downgrade as Malik Willis' efficiency in the NFL thus far has been subpar.

Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson: These three had high route participation with Doubs leading the way in route rate (89.2%) and target share (21.9%). But Reed was the one who showed out (6 targets for 138 yards and a TD plus a rushing score). There is now an expectation of shared targets and decreased passing efficiency.

Stock Up:

Joe Mixon: Mixon was a bit forgotten in this offense entering the season, but he wound up with 30 carries for 159 yards and a touchdown; he also caught all 3 targets for 19 yards on a 72.4% snap rate.

Stock Steady:

Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell: The expectation was a split here, and that’s what we got – but we also saw a concentrated target share on the key players. Collins led with a 25.8% target share (8 for 117 yards). Dell had a 22.6% target share (7 for 40 yards plus 2 carries for 19 yards). Diggs had a 19.4% target share (6 targets for 33 yards and 2 TDs plus a 6-yard carry). Collins and Dell each had 4 downfield targets with Diggs getting none. Diggs had 3 of the 4 red zone targets between them with Dell getting the fourth.

CJ Stroud: Efficient again and had two designed carries. On the cusp of the elite fantasy tier.

Dalton Schultz: Schultz had an 80.6% route rate and 9.7% target share on an elite offense. He's still a startable fantasy TE if needed.

Stock Down:

None

Stock Up:

Anthony Richardson: The Colts barely had the ball by time of possession, yet Richardson chucked it deep (16.5-yard aDOT) and ran 6 times for 56 yards and a TD.

Jonathan Taylor: JT had a 95.3% snap rate and all 16 RB carries with a 66.7% red zone rushing share. Though he had no targets, he had an 85.7% route rate.

Alec Pierce: We can’t overreact to the big game (125 yards and a touchdown). The WR111 by ADP had just 3 targets and remains a boom-or-bust WR but did have an 85.7% route rate.

Stock Steady:

Michael Pittman Jr.: Carved out a 42.1% target share in a low-volume game with 4 of his 8 targets traveling at least 10 yards downfield.

Adonai Mitchell: Ran 71.4% of the routes without Josh Downs and was nearly a two-TD scorer but ended up catching 1 of 5 targets on a 17.2-yard aDOT.

Stock Down:

None

Stock Up:

Gabe Davis: I’ll bump up my perception of Davis, who was the WR63 entering the year. Davis played every first-half snap and led the team in route rate (91.7%). His 3 targets worked out to a viable 15.8% target share, and he tied for the team-high in air yards (just 48.0). It’s an upgrade, though he’s still in a committee.

Stock Steady:

Trevor Lawrence: Lawrence entered the year as the QB16 and posted league-average efficiency in Week 1.

Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, Brian Thomas: I’m not downgrading or upgrading any of this trio, as they all had a 21.1% target share, tied for a team-high. That was just 4 targets. Kirk Had 2 downfield targets and an 83.3% red zone snap rate. His 83.3% route rate trailed only Davis’ 91.7%. Engram caught 1 for 4 targets for 5 yards but had a 70.0% snap rate. He’s still a low-end TE1. Thomas finished with a 75.0% route rate, weakest of the team’s top-four pass-catchers. But he did have 2 downfield targets and an end zone target.



Stock Down:

Travis Etienne: Etienne had an 81.5% first-half snap rate but ended up playing 68.0% of the snaps. He lost a costly fumble late in the game, and Tank Bigsby played the next series. Etienne ultimately split 24 carries down the middle with Bigsby for the full game. He still had a commanding lead in receiving work (3 targets to 0 and 14 routes to 4). There’s enough cause for concern to bump him down after RB7 draft-day expectations.

Stock Up:

Rashee Rice: Rice was the only Chief to get more than 4 targets; he had 9 (34.6%) for 103 yards.

Xavier Worthy: Worthy ran 23 routes (76.7%) but had only 3 targets for 47 yards. He also had a rushing TD to show off his speed. It's clear the Chiefs have high-leverage plays designed for the rookie, evidenced by the rush and his 13.4-yard aDOT.

Stock Steady:

Isiah Pacheco: Pacheco ran 15 times for 45 yards and a touchdown but also ran 22 routes (73.3%) for 3 targets and 33 yards. He's got a great workload in a great offense.

Travis Kelce: Kelce generated just 34 yards on 4 targets but led the team in routes (25; 83.3%). Better usage should come.

Patrick Mahomes: His aDOT was just 5.3 yards, and that low aDOT has kept his fantasy stats in check in recent seasons. The efficiency and weapons still keep him near the top of the position.

Stock Down:

None

Stock Up:

Brock Bowers: I think the arrow is up on Bowers (TE11), who was limited in practice to start Week 1 but ended up running a route on 70.3% of the Raiders’ drop backs and seeing a team-high 8 targets (25.0%) in his debut.

Alexander Mattison: Mattison (RB60 by ADP) out-snapped Zamir White (RB24) 59.3% to 39.0% and dominated routes (22 to 9; 59.5% to 24.3%).

Stock Steady:

Davante Adams: Adams was slated to be a high-volume WR in an inefficient offense, and that’s what he proved to be in Week 1. He had 6 targets (18.8%) for 59 yards with 4 downfield targets.

Stock Down:

Zamir White: Drafted as a low-end RB2 in fantasy drafts, White was an afterthought as a receiver (9 routes, 2 targets) while the team prioritized Mattison. His 13-5 lead in carries over Mattison is still promising, however.

Stock Up:

JK Dobbins: Dobbins (RB43) had only 10 carries but made the most of them: 135 yards and 1 touchdown. He had a 59.3% snap rate and a 48.1% route rate with 3 targets for 4 yards.

Ladd McConkey: McConkey returned a 28.0% target share for a WR45 ADP. He also saw 2 of 5 red zone targets.

Hayden Hurst: Drafted as the TE34, he ranked 13th in route rate (77.8%) among Week 1 TEs.

Stock Steady:

Justin Herbert: Herbert was drafted as the QB17, but the arrow isn't pointing up after the opener. The Chargers ranked 8th-lowest in Week 1 pass rate over expectation and below-average in raw pass rate.

Josh Palmer: Palmer led in route rate (96.3%) but was ejected. His aDOT (11.0) and red zone role (40.0% target share) are relevant if they stick.

Quentin Johnston: He had a 20.0% target share and an 81.5% route rate and a double-digit aDOT (10.1 yards). Not bad for the WR70.

Stock Down:

Gus Edwards: Edwards’ 40.7% snap rate, 11 carries, and 18.5% route rate isn’t terrible, but he was drafted as a low-end FLEX option and ahead of Dobbins, on average. His role could get worse with Dobbins’ outburst.

Stock Up:

Cooper Kupp: Puka Nacua (knee) is headed to IR, and Kupp is the clear-cut number-one in the offense now. Kupp led all players in Week 1 with a 43.8% target share. He's back.

Kyren Williams: Williams played a 90.5% snap rate and a 100.0% red zone snap rate. He totaled 18 carries and 3 targets.

Demarcus Robinson, Tyler Johnson, Colby Parkinson: All ran a majority of the routes – 92.2% for Robinson, 80.4% for Parkinson, and 66.7% for Johnson – in what was a clear trio that was elevated once Nacua left. Robinson had 2 downfield targets, as did Johnson, and all three notched double-digit target shares (14.6% for Robinson and Johnson and 10.4% for Parkinson).



Stock Steady:

None: We learned a lot here, and an injury catapulted some pass-catchers.

Stock Down:

Matthew Stafford: Stafford got hit hard despite a 3.9% sack rate, and now Nacua is going to miss time.

Blake Corum: Corum saw no offensive touches; Ronnie Rivers ran behind Williams.

Stock Up:

Tyreek Hill: If there was a week for Hill to be limited, it was probably Week 1 after he was detained by police before the game. However, he saw a team-high 12 targets (33.3% share) and a whopping 64.8% air yards share. Concerns that Waddle would be the team's WR1 are put to rest.

Stock Steady:

Devon Achane: Achane was explosive (100 scrimmage yards on 10 carries and 7 targets) but finished the game with a 53.8% snap rate. It’s easy to get excited about his 19.4% target share, yet he will need elite efficiency to move up from RB10 expectations.

Jaylen Waddle: Yes, Waddle went over 100 yards (109) but missed a few snaps here and there and caught all 5 targets (a 13.9% target share). It’s hard to upgrade him – or downgrade him from WR21 expectations.

Tua Tagovailoa: Tua (QB14 by ADP) remains a fringe QB1 in the right matchups.

Stock Down:

Raheem Mostert: Quietly had a 44.6% snap rate and 35.0% route rate for 6 carries and 3 targets. The role wasn’t as bad as the touches. However, Achane was more active in the red zone, which downgrades Mostert's role from last year, when he scored 21 times.

Stock Up:

Sam Darnold: Darnold was the QB32 in drafts and put up solid efficiency in Week 1, raising the hopes for the skill players here.

Stock Steady:

Justin Jefferson: Sam Darnold was efficient enough for Jefferson to make good on his 100.0% route rate. JJettas had 59 yards on 6 targets with a score. He also had 2 downfield targets and an end zone look while operating as the team’s most efficient WR, as expected.

Aaron Jones: Jones had a 52.9% snap rate and was efficient: 109 scrimmage yards on 16 total opportunities with a majority of the limited red zone work going his way among RBs.

Jordan Addison: Carved out a 17.4% target share (4 targets) with 3 downfield looks.

Stock Down:

None

Stock Up:

Rhamondre Stevenson: Stevenson commanded a 79.7% snap rate and totaled 126 yards with a touchdown. He ran 25 times for 120 yards and had a 60.0% route rate (3 targets for 6 yards).

Stock Steady:

None

Stock Down:

KJ Osborn, Demario Douglas, Tyquan Thornton, Ja’Lynn Polk: Stock was low for all the pass-catchers here. Polk was the highest-drafted WR (ADP65). Osborn had a 26.1% target share – 6 targets for 21 yards. There’s not enough efficiency or volume here for anyone to be relevant right now.

Stock Up:

Alvin Kamara: Kamara was undervalued in a lot of ways entering 2024 as it was, but he ended Week 1 with 15 carries and 5 targets for 110 scrimmage yards and touchdown with a 58.8% first-half snap rate.

Taysom Hill: Hill had 5 carries for 35 yards and 2 targets (including an end zone look). Rushes like that as a TE-eligible player are hard to ignore.

Rashid Shaheed: Shaheed caught a long touchdown but didn't do much otherwise in a low-volume game for the Saints' passing offense. With that said, he tied for a team-high 20.8% target share.

Stock Steady:

Chris Olave: Olave stood out in route rate (88.0%) but was phased out in a game where the score was lopsided right away.

Stock Down:

None

Stock Up:

Wan'Dale Robinson: Robinson was forced 12 targets (31.6% share) on a low 4.8-yard aDOT. That gives him more value than expected (WR75 ADP), yet there’s mostly just PPR appeal.

Theo Johnson: TE-needy teams can keep an eye on Johnson, drafted as the TE32. Johnson had a 70.2% route rate and 4 targets (10.5%) with a 7.1-yard aDOT.

Stock Steady:

Malik Nabers: Nabers ran every single route in his NFL debut and made the most of his 7 targets: 66 yards and 5 catches. His 6.6-yard aDOT will be something to watch during the early portion of the season.

Devin Singletary: A 70.6% snap rate isn’t anything we can gloss over. Singletary also had a 60.0% red zone snap rate. However, he generated only 52 yards on 10 carries and 5 targets. Inefficient volume is what was expected -- and what we got.

Stock Down:

Daniel Jones: Four designed runs for 15 yards wasn't enough to elevate his fantasy profile.

Stock Up:

Allen Lazard: Lazard played every snap and had 9 targets (31.0%). Only 14 WRs had a 30% target share this week.

Stock Steady:

Breece Hall: The RB2 in drafts, Hall had a 95.7% first-half snap rate and ended with 16 carries and 6 targets for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Garrett Wilson: Wilson ran every route and had 11 targets for 60 yards, including 4 downfield targets and 3 red zone targets. That's WR7 type of work.

Aaron Rodgers: The QB18 ADP put Rodgers in "matchup-dependent" territory, and it looks like that's what he'll be after struggling against a great pass D in Week 1.

Stock Down:

None

Stock Up:

Saquon Barkley: Barkley was already a second-tier fantasy RB, but his workload -- 24 carries for 109 yards plus 2 targets for 23 yards and 3 total scores -- and red zone usage could put him in overall RB1 contention if it keeps up. Even with sitting on the sideline a bit, he had an 81.1% snap rate.

Stock Steady:

DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown: Smith played every snap, and Brown's snap rate was 95.9%. They each ran virtually every route (97.2%). Brown had 10 targets (34.5%) with Smith seeing 8 (27.6%).

Jalen Hurts: Hurts had a so-so passing day (278 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 picks) but still largely did work on the Brotherly Shove and ran 13 times for 33 yards.

Dallas Goedert: Goedert still had 5 targets for 31 yards, but his aDOT was only 1.0 yards downfield, and it's clear the team has a pass-game role planned for Barkley.

Stock Down:

None

Stock Up:

Justin Fields: Fields started Week 1 with Russell Wilson out, and he ran for 57 yards on 14 carries. He is on track to start in Week 2.

Stock Steady:

George Pickens: Pickens saw a team-high 7 targets (a 30.4% share) for 85 yards. He's the top option here.

Najee Harris: Harris had a 57.6% snap rate while sharing time with Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson.

Pat Freiermuth: Freiermuth played 72.7% of the team's snaps and ran 18 routes for 4 targets. He remains a fringe TE1.

Stock Down:

None

Stock Up:

Jordan Mason: Mason could be irrelevant by Week 2's kickoff, but in a spot start for Christian McCaffrey, Mason had an 81.4% snap rate and turned 28 carries and 1 target into 152 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

Stock Steady:

George Kittle: Just 5 targets for 40 yards is what Kittle gave us in Week 1, but he had a 90.6% route rate and a 17.2% target share.

Deebo Samuel: Samuel was the WR13 and produced 77 scrimmage yards on 9 targets and 8 carries.

Brandon Aiyuk: Aiyuk had an up-and-down Week 1. He played all 13 red zone snaps but just 67.6% of the team's first-half snaps. He caught 2 of 5 targets (17.2% target share), but there was a lot of leverage on those targets: 4 downfield looks, 2 red zone, and 2 end zone targets.

Brock Purdy: Purdy was efficient (0.29 EPA per drop back) against a great pass D.

Stock Down:

Christian McCaffrey: It's hard not to downgrade McCaffrey, as he missed Week 1 with a calf injury and Mason played so well in a spot start. McCaffrey's unmatched efficiency combined with his unmatched volume is what makes him CMC. If one or either decline, his stock simply is down in the short term.

Stock Up:

Tyler Lockett: Lockett was the WR53 and drafted behind DK Metcalf (WR20) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (WR40). Lockett easily led in target share (28.0%) with 4 of 7 targets traveling at least 10 yards downfield.

Stock Steady:

Kenneth Walker III: The RB20 had a 66.7% snap rate but a 79.2% first-half snap rate. Walker III notched 109 scrimmage yards on 20 carries and 3 targets and also played 4 of 5 red zone snaps.

DK Metcalf: Metcalf had a 92.6% route rate but only 4 targets with good leverage on them (3 were downfield).

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: JSN ran ahead of Lockett (23 routes to 20) and played 5 of 5 red zone snaps with Lockett playing just 1 of them.

Stock Down:

None

Stock Up:

Jalen McMillan: Drafted as the WR81, he has competition. But he ran one more route than Chris Godwin (26 to 25; 83.9% to 80.6%). He saw only 3 targets, but 2 were downfield, and defensive penalties were called on two more potential targets. The tape -- to me -- showed four potential touchdowns on five targets.

Stock Steady:

Rachaad White: White went for 106 scrimmage yards on a 68.9% snap rate. The RB13 caught all 6 targets for 75 yards, though his rushing efficiency stats were worrisome.

Mike Evans: Evans scored twice, which helped mask a good-not-great 20.0% target share (6 targets).

Chris Godwin: Godwin led in target share (26.7%) and scored but had a 4.4-yard aDOT.

Baker Mayfield: Climbed up from low-end QB2 territory and has a lot of legitimate pass-catchers again this season.

Cade Otton: Otton ran 90.3% of the routes in the offense but had just 5 targets.

Stock Down:

None

Stock Up:

Tony Pollard: Pollard handled 16 of 20 RB carries and had 82 yards with a score along with his 62.3% snap rate. He had 4 targets and was in on all 5 red zone plays, as well.

Stock Steady:

Calvin Ridley: The WR35 due to efficiency concerns, Ridley saw volume (25.9% target share): 7 targets for 50 yards.

Stock Down:

DeAndre Hopkins: Hopkins was limited in practice last week and played just 15 snaps.

Tyjae Spears: Spears' usage was limited, though he had a 44.3% snap rate. He saw 4 targets on a similar receiving workload to Pollard. There's just some clear separation after Week 1 now.

Stock Up:

Jayden Daniels: The QB12 had 16 rush attempts (8 designed runs and 8 scrambles) for 88 yards and 2 TDs while also posting positive EPA numbers.

Zach Ertz: The TE26, Ertz ran 80.8% of possible routes and had a 16.7% target share (4 targets).

Stock Steady:

Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler: Drafted near each other -- RB31 ADP for Robinson and RB33 ADP for Ekeler -- they shared most of the work. Robinson saw 12 carries and 4 targets with more red zone work, but Ekeler ran 3 more routes. With the timeshare playing out as expected, there are no changes here.

Terry McLaurin: McLaurin ran 88.5% of the possible routes and had a 63.0% air yards share, fifth-best of the week.

Stock Down:

None

