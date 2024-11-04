Fantasy Football Stats: Week 9 Recap (Snaps, Targets, and Red Zone Usage)

Week after week, it's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions for the rest of the season.

And while we can hope for certain players to see more work, what matters is the data -- snaps, carries, targets, and more.

So, with that in mind, here's a breakdown of each player's offensive snaps, passing play snaps, carries, red zone opportunities (carries plus targets), overall targets, and downfield targets (10-plus air yards) -- plus the market shares of each of those stats.

Players without a carry or target will be omitted from the data.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Trey McBride TE 51 (89.5%) 22 1 3 4 (21.1%) 1 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 42 (73.7%) 19 0 0 5 (26.3%) 5 Michael Wilson WR 40 (70.2%) 18 0 1 1 (5.3%) 0 James Conner RB 28 (49.1%) 8 18 7 3 (15.8%) 0 Elijah Higgins TE 25 (43.9%) 6 0 0 2 (10.5%) 1 Greg Dortch WR 22 (38.6%) 12 0 0 1 (5.3%) 0 Trey Benson RB 15 (26.3%) 6 8 1 1 (5.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

On a low-volume day, Trey McBride led the team in routes (22) and yards (35); after Marvin Harrison (19 routes) and Michael Wilson (18), there was separation over the rest.

James Conner ran 18 times and led the backfield in snap rate and had 119 scrimmage yards despite a 49.1% snap rate.

Marvin Harrison Jr. continues to dominate downfield targets in this offense (a 47.6% share for the season).

Trey McBride finally scored -- but did so on the ground. He does lead the team with a 28.0% red zone target share on the full season.

Michael Wilson continues to be an interesting player (16.2% target share, 25.9% red zone share, and 20.7% downfield share).

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Darnell Mooney WR 56 (100.0%) 26 0 0 9 (37.5%) 6 Ray-Ray McCloud WR 51 (91.1%) 26 1 1 3 (12.5%) 1 KhaDarel Hodge WR 45 (80.4%) 20 0 0 2 (8.3%) 0 Bijan Robinson RB 42 (75.0%) 21 19 5 7 (29.2%) 0 Kyle Pitts TE 30 (53.6%) 21 0 0 1 (4.2%) 0 Tyler Allgeier RB 13 (23.2%) 6 6 2 0 (0.0%) 0 Drake London WR 11 (19.6%) 6 0 1 2 (8.3%) 1

Darnell Mooney took over the WR1 spot after Drake London left with a hip injury in Week 9. London left after 11 snaps. Mooney ended up with a team-high 9 targets, 6 of which were at least 10 yards downfield. He's seen 40.2% of the downfield targets in this offense on the season. The arrow is already up here, but it could be way up without London.

Usage behind Mooney favored Bijan Robinson as a pass-catcher (7 targets) before a drop-off. Ray-Ray McCloud ran routes, as did KhaDarel Hodge and Kyle Pitts -- but there wasn't volume to go around.

Robinson has been running as the clear featured back in recent weeks.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Rashod Bateman WR 34 (63.0%) 17 0 0 4 (21.1%) 0 Patrick Ricard RB 34 (63.0%) 8 0 1 1 (5.3%) 0 Derrick Henry RB 33 (61.1%) 9 23 9 1 (5.3%) 0 Zay Flowers WR 29 (53.7%) 15 0 2 6 (31.6%) 3 Mark Andrews TE 26 (48.1%) 12 0 0 2 (10.5%) 1 Justice Hill RB 18 (33.3%) 11 5 2 3 (15.8%) 1 Isaiah Likely TE 17 (31.5%) 8 0 0 1 (5.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Derrick Henry saw 9 red zone carries and scored twice while operating in a positive game script and remains an elite fantasy RB given his yardage and touchdown potential.

Zay Flowers maintained his WR1 role, as he racked up 127 yards and 2 touchdowns on a team-high 6 targets. Routes were limited here given the game script. Rashod Bateman's market shares were at least noteworthy.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Dalton Kincaid TE 47 (79.7%) 32 0 2 10 (27.0%) 3 Keon Coleman WR 45 (76.3%) 29 0 1 2 (5.4%) 1 Mack Hollins WR 41 (69.5%) 29 0 1 5 (13.5%) 0 Dawson Knox TE 40 (67.8%) 24 0 0 2 (5.4%) 0 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 32 (43.2%) 17 0 0 1 (2.7%) 0 James Cook RB 32 (54.2%) 22 10 3 6 (16.2%) 0 Khalil Shakir WR 28 (47.5%) 24 0 2 7 (18.9%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Buffalo was pass-heavy in this game script, so James Cook drew only 10 carries for 44 yards, and his snap rate was around its usual 55% range. He did get 2 of 5 (40.0%) red zone rushes.

Cook's 30.4% red zone opportunity share is tops on the team (though low for a top-tier fantasy RB) on a team that spreads out looks close to the end zone.

Even with passing volume up, nobody had an elite game. Ray Davis' 70 yards and a score came on 3 routes and 2 targets.

The best workload here belonged to Dalton Kincaid (10 targets for 32 yards); he and Keon Coleman led in pass snaps played, though Coleman earned just 2 targets.

This is a relatively messy passing offense in terms of target shares.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets David Moore WR 43 (86.0%) 25 0 0 4 (16.7%) 3 Ja'Tavion Sanders TE 42 (84.0%) 22 0 0 5 (20.8%) 3 Xavier Legette WR 41 (82.0%) 25 1 1 6 (25.0%) 2 Chuba Hubbard RB 39 (78.0%) 19 15 5 3 (12.5%) 0 Jalen Coker WR 22 (44.0%) 16 0 0 3 (12.5%) 2 Jonathan Mingo WR 15 (30.0%) 8 0 0 1 (4.2%) 1 Miles Sanders RB 12 (24.0%) 8 2 0 2 (8.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Target totals were low here as far as the pass-catchers go, and four players saw multiple downfield targets: three for David Moore and Ja'Tavion Sanders and two for Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Legette led the team with a 25.0% target share; Sanders was at 20.8%.

In two games without Diontae Johnson, Legette leads the team with a 22.4% target share; Miles Sanders, Moore, and Coker are tied with a 15.5% share.

Chuba Hubbard earned 15 of 17 running back carries and all 5 running back red zone carries. He scored twice on the ground while seeing a hefty snap rate.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets D.J. Moore WR 69 (98.6%) 47 0 0 9 (25.0%) 4 Keenan Allen WR 65 (92.9%) 47 0 1 10 (27.8%) 6 Rome Odunze WR 62 (88.6%) 44 0 1 7 (19.4%) 6 D'Andre Swift RB 44 (62.9%) 26 16 0 6 (16.7%) 0 Roschon Johnson RB 26 (37.1%) 21 3 1 3 (8.3%) 0 Gerald Everett TE 15 (21.4%) 9 0 0 1 (2.8%) 0

It was a down week for the offense. D'Andre Swift totaled just 82 scrimmage yards but had a 16.7% target share (6 targets) to go along with 16 carries.

Keenan Allen paced the team with 10 targets (6 downfield) for a 27.8% target share. He caught just 4 of them for 36 yards, though.

Similar notes were true for DJ Moore (9 targets, 4 downfield, but 4 catches for 33 yards). Rome Odunze had 7 targets (6 downfield) but reeled in 5 of them for 104 yards.

Cole Kmet didn't see a target on 38 routes.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Andrei Iosivas WR 64 (90.1%) 36 0 1 4 (10.8%) 2 Ja'Marr Chase WR 62 (87.3%) 39 0 2 11 (29.7%) 2 Chase Brown RB 56 (78.9%) 27 27 8 5 (13.5%) 0 Drew Sample TE 54 (76.1%) 25 0 1 4 (10.8%) 0 Mike Gesicki TE 26 (36.6%) 25 0 1 6 (16.2%) 4 Tanner Hudson TE 20 (28.2%) 10 0 2 3 (8.1%) 0 Trenton Irwin WR 19 (26.8%) 9 0 0 1 (2.7%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

In a game without Zack Moss, Chase Brown had a 78.9% snap rate and handled 27 carries (7 red zone) plus 5 targets (1 red zone) for half of the red zone looks and 157 scrimmage yards plus a receiving score. He would be an every-week fantasy starter without Moss.

Tee Higgins missed Week 9, and Ja'Marr Chase had a 29.7% target share as a result. His 11 targets led to 43 yards, and only 2 of them were downfield (though he had a pair of red zone targets). It definitely wasn't a great showing for Chase.

Mike Gesicki had 6 targets on only 26 snaps, though 4 were downfield. He had 100 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Jerry Jeudy WR 76 (100.0%) 52 0 2 11 (23.9%) 8 Cedric Tillman WR 73 (96.1%) 51 0 2 11 (23.9%) 6 Elijah Moore WR 59 (77.6%) 40 0 0 9 (19.6%) 5 David Njoku TE 58 (76.3%) 41 0 0 7 (15.2%) 0 Jerome Ford RB 34 (44.7%) 30 2 0 3 (6.5%) 0 Nick Chubb RB 27 (35.5%) 11 15 4 1 (2.2%) 0 Jordan Akins TE 24 (31.6%) 18 0 0 4 (8.7%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Nick Chubb's 27 snaps (35.5%) led to 15 carries (4 red zone) and a single target for 35 scrimmage yards in another disappointing showing since his return. Jerome Ford out-snapped him 34 to 27 but had only 2 carries and 3 targets.

Targets were again focused on Jerry Jeudy (11 for 73) and Cedric Tillman (11 for 75) in Week 9. Elijah Moore also had 9 targets, followed by David Njoku (7). Downfield targets favored Jeudy (8), Tillman (6), and Moore (5), but Moore's yardage output of 28 was subpar.

In games without Amari Cooper, target shares are led by Tilllman (23.7%), Njoku (20.7%), Moore (20.7%), and Jeudy (17.8%).

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Jalen Tolbert WR 70 (94.6%) 51 0 2 6 (12.5%) 2 CeeDee Lamb WR 60 (81.1%) 39 2 0 12 (25.0%) 3 Jake Ferguson TE 59 (79.7%) 43 0 0 10 (20.8%) 1 Jalen Brooks WR 54 (73.0%) 41 0 1 5 (10.4%) 4 Rico Dowdle RB 53 (71.6%) 36 12 4 6 (12.5%) 0 KaVontae Turpin WR 17 (23.0%) 15 0 1 4 (8.3%) 2 Ryan Flournoy WR 16 (21.6%) 10 0 0 2 (4.2%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rico Dowdle looked like a featured back in Week 9, as he had a 71.6% snap rate. Dowdle saw 12 of 15 running back carries and both RB red zone carries -- plus 2 of 6 red zone targets.

CeeDee Lamb left with a shoulder injury but played the majority of the game. After Lamb's 12 targets, Jake Ferguson (10) out-paced Dowdle (6), Jalen Tolbert (6), Jalen Brooks (5), and KaVontae Turpin (4) in a high-volume game.

Downfield targets favored Brooks (4), Lamb (3), Tolbert (2), and Turpin (2). Tolbert also had a pair of red zone targets; Turpin and Brooks each had one each.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Courtland Sutton WR 57 (83.8%) 33 0 2 10 (30.3%) 5 Adam Trautman TE 43 (63.2%) 23 0 0 1 (3.0%) 0 Javonte Williams RB 37 (54.4%) 22 12 3 3 (9.1%) 1 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 33 (48.5%) 16 0 2 5 (15.2%) 0 Troy Franklin WR 27 (39.7%) 19 0 1 4 (12.1%) 3 Devaughn Vele WR 26 (38.2%) 19 0 0 3 (9.1%) 0 Marvin Mims WR 24 (35.3%) 14 0 0 2 (6.1%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Courtland Sutton received WR1 treatment here with 10 targets for 122 yards. Half of his targets traveled at least 10 yards downfield, and he accounted for half of the team's downfield looks.

Sutton has a 25.8% full-season target share; nobody else is better than 13.5%.

Javonte Williams had a slight majority snap rate in the backfield here and saw 12 carries in an overall inefficient game. Williams did get 3 of 9 red zone carries, though, and remains the majority back in this offense. However, the team wants to get Audric Estime more involved.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 51 (92.7%) 22 0 1 7 (35.0%) 1 Sam LaPorta TE 47 (85.5%) 19 0 0 3 (15.0%) 1 Tim Patrick WR 42 (76.4%) 18 0 0 2 (10.0%) 0 Brock Wright TE 33 (60.0%) 11 0 1 1 (5.0%) 0 David Montgomery RB 32 (58.2%) 15 17 7 3 (15.0%) 0 Kalif Raymond WR 21 (38.2%) 12 1 0 1 (5.0%) 0 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 20 (36.4%) 8 11 3 2 (10.0%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

A long opening drive and wet conditions wound up giving us a David Montgomery game. He saw more snaps than Jahmyr Gibbs (32 to 20), had more carries (17 to 11), had more red zone carries (7 to 2), and even had more targets (3 to 2). Despite that usage gap, he only out-gained Gibbs 96 to 76 in the yardage department, and Gibbs had the lone touchdown between them.

Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to be featured heavily (35.0% target share this week), but this was low-volume game for Detroit in terms of overall plays and passes.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Tucker Kraft TE 62 (100.0%) 39 1 2 6 (16.2%) 1 Romeo Doubs WR 52 (83.9%) 33 0 0 5 (13.5%) 0 Jayden Reed WR 43 (69.4%) 30 0 0 6 (16.2%) 3 Josh Jacobs RB 36 (58.1%) 23 13 2 3 (8.1%) 0 Dontayvion Wicks WR 34 (54.8%) 19 0 1 3 (8.1%) 1 Christian Watson WR 34 (54.8%) 24 0 1 7 (18.9%) 5 Chris Brooks RB 15 (24.2%) 10 2 3 4 (10.8%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Josh Jacobs cleared the 100-yard mark (108 scrimmage yards) on a majority snap rate but had only 2 red zone looks in a dispersed week for red zone plays. His full-season red zone opportunity share is 32.9%.

Market shares here were really flat for the pass-catchers, yet it's worth noting that Christian Watson had a team-high 7 targets and a team-high 5 downfield targets.

Since Watson returned four weeks ago, nobody has better than a 20.0% target share:

Romeo Doubs: 19.7%

Christian Watson: 15.0%

Jayden Reed: 15.0%

Tucker Kraft: 13.4%

Dontayvion Wicks: 11.0%

Josh Jacobs: 10.2%

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Xavier Hutchinson WR 56 (74.7%) 28 0 1 3 (10.3%) 3 Tank Dell WR 56 (74.7%) 32 0 1 9 (31.0%) 5 Dalton Schultz TE 53 (70.7%) 34 0 0 6 (20.7%) 2 John Metchie III WR 47 (62.7%) 29 0 1 2 (6.9%) 1 Joe Mixon RB 41 (54.7%) 13 24 6 0 (0.0%) 0 Robert Woods WR 37 (49.3%) 18 0 0 3 (10.3%) 1 Cade Stover TE 33 (44.0%) 10 0 0 2 (6.9%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

In a game without Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs, Tank Dell was finally featured for the Texans. He led the team with 9 targets (a 31.0% target share) for 126 yards while seeing a 30.3% air yards share and a third of the downfield targets.

Behind Dell and Dalton Schultz, targets were spread out with 3 each for Xavier Hutchinson, Robert Woods, and Dare Ogunbowale.

Collins could return in Week 10, so the pecking order would return to Collins, Dell, and Schultz as far as the pass-catchers go.

Joe Mixon maintains one of the best roles in football. He has now averaged 24.3 opportunities and 120.7 scrimmage yards per game on a 61.0% snap rate. His 67.0% rushing market share is a top-five rate in the league.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Alec Pierce WR 43 (87.8%) 25 0 0 3 (11.1%) 2 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 38 (77.6%) 25 0 0 4 (14.8%) 3 Jonathan Taylor RB 35 (71.4%) 20 13 0 5 (18.5%) 0 Josh Downs WR 25 (51.0%) 20 0 0 9 (33.3%) 4 Kylen Granson TE 23 (46.9%) 11 0 0 1 (3.7%) 1 Trey Sermon RB 13 (26.5%) 10 2 0 2 (7.4%) 0 Ashton Dulin WR 9 (18.4%) 6 2 0 2 (7.4%) 1 View Full Table ChevronDown

The Colts didn't run a single red zone play against the Vikings in Week 9 in a game where they scored just 13 points and the lone touchdown came via the defense.

Josh Downs paced the team with 60 scrimmage yards, and only Jonathan Taylor (59) and Alec Pierce (41) had more than 22 yards.

With prior injuries to Downs and Taylor and with Joe Flacco starting, this is probably the best game to focus on for usage for the Colts.

Downs and Taylor look to be the standouts here, and better offensive output should be on the way.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Brian Thomas Jr. WR 46 (90.2%) 32 0 1 4 (13.3%) 1 Parker Washington WR 43 (84.3%) 31 0 0 6 (20.0%) 6 Evan Engram TE 40 (78.4%) 30 0 1 10 (33.3%) 3 Austin Trammell WR 32 (62.7%) 23 0 0 3 (10.0%) 3 Tank Bigsby RB 28 (54.9%) 15 8 0 0 (0.0%) 0 Travis Etienne RB 16 (31.4%) 12 3 0 3 (10.0%) 0 Luke Farrell TE 14 (27.5%) 6 0 0 1 (3.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Travis Etienne returned to play 31.4% of the team's snaps. He had a 72.2% first-half snap rate but was phased out after a dropped pass in the second quarter led to an interception. He played just four snaps after.

Tank Bigsby had a big second half by snap rate, again bringing this backfield's pecking order into question.

Without Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis, Evan Engram saw 10 targets -- for just 45 yards. Parker Washington had 6 targets for 41 yards, and all were at least 10 yards downfield.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Jakobi Meyers WR 57 (96.6%) 38 0 0 11 (34.4%) 7 Tre Tucker WR 55 (93.2%) 35 0 0 6 (18.8%) 2 Brock Bowers TE 53 (89.8%) 35 0 0 8 (25.0%) 2 Ameer Abdullah RB 29 (49.2%) 24 4 0 3 (9.4%) 0 Ramel Keyton WR 25 (42.4%) 20 0 0 2 (6.3%) 1 Alexander Mattison RB 23 (39.0%) 13 9 3 0 (0.0%) 0 Harrison Bryant TE 16 (27.1%) 6 0 0 2 (6.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Jakobi Meyers again saw WR1 treatment here with 11 targets (7 downfield) for 105 yards. Brock Bowers remains an elite fantasy TE, and Tre Tucker has slotted into the WR2 role here, though his 6 targets led to 5 yards.

In games without Davante Adams but with Meyers, targets have been focused on Meyers (31.3% share) and Bowers (23.5%) with Tucker (16.8%) and DJ Turner (10.3%) trailing.

Running back snaps were split 29 to 23 for Ameer Abdullah over Alexander Mattison with just 7 snaps for Zamir White. There's not much here, and even the red zone carries were split three apiece between Mattison and White.

Ladd McConkey WR 47 (83.9%) 31 7 (29.2%) J.K. Dobbins RB 42 (75.0%) 26 14 4 3 (12.5%) 0 Will Dissly TE 38 (67.9%) 25 0 0 3 (12.5%) 1 Quentin Johnston WR 38 (67.9%) 23 1 0 4 (16.7%) 3 Josh Palmer WR 34 (60.7%) 22 0 0 4 (16.7%) 3 Eric Tomlinson TE 16 (28.6%) 6 0 0 1 (4.2%) 0 Kimani Vidal RB 10 (17.9%) 3 5 0 0 (0.0%) 0 Simi Fehoko WR 9 (16.1%) 4 0 0 1 (4.2%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

JK Dobbins continues to see an elite workload most weeks: 14 carries (4 red zone) plus 2 targets for 105 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns on a 75.0% snap rate.

Ladd McConkey led in targets and downfield looks, but Quentin Johnston accrued 120 scrimmage yards and scored.

The Chargers have opened it up since their bye week. In two post-bye games with Johnston, McConkey leads with a 27.3% target share (7.5 per game for 56.5 yards), followed by Will Dissly and Johnston (14.5% shares for 4.0 targets per game) and Josh Palmer (12.7% for 3.5 targets per game).

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Kyren Williams RB 67 (98.5%) 44 22 6 3 (7.1%) 0 Cooper Kupp WR 63 (92.6%) 40 0 1 14 (33.3%) 3 Demarcus Robinson WR 48 (70.6%) 35 0 1 9 (21.4%) 7 Davis Allen TE 37 (54.4%) 21 0 3 3 (7.1%) 1 Puka Nacua WR 26 (38.2%) 18 0 0 4 (9.5%) 2 Tyler Johnson WR 24 (35.3%) 20 0 1 5 (11.9%) 1 Hunter Long TE 22 (32.4%) 9 0 0 1 (2.4%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Kyren Williams didn't score but had 6 total red zone chances (5 carries and a target) and had 95 scrimmage yards on a 98.5% snap rate. The role couldn't be better, frankly, but his yardage output does lag behind the other elite RBs.

Cooper Kupp paced the team with 14 targets in a game where Puka Nacua was ejected. Demarcus Robinson stepped up and had 9 targets (7 of which were downfield and 2 of which were end zone looks) for 94 yards.

In two games with Kupp and Nacua back, Kupp has a 28.9% target share. Nacua's Week 9 was abbreviated, but he has a 17.1% share despite that, and Robinson files in at 15.8% ahead of Williams ' 13.2% for a concentrated target tree.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Tyreek Hill WR 58 (96.7%) 28 0 0 5 (18.5%) 4 Jaylen Waddle WR 51 (85.0%) 26 0 1 2 (7.4%) 1 Jonnu Smith TE 41 (68.3%) 26 0 1 6 (22.2%) 2 De'Von Achane RB 41 (68.3%) 25 12 6 8 (29.6%) 0 Durham Smythe TE 26 (43.3%) 6 0 0 1 (3.7%) 0 Malik Washington WR 21 (35.0%) 9 1 0 0 (0.0%) 0 Raheem Mostert RB 14 (23.3%) 4 10 1 2 (7.4%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

De'Von Achane led the Dolphins in both carries (12) and targets (8) for 121 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns this week. He had 4 of 6 red zone carries and had a 68.3% snap rate, besting Raheem Mostert's 23.3% snap rate. Last week, Mostert scored twice on 9 carries; this week, he saw 14 snaps and 10 carries but fumbled in the third quarter and played just three snaps afterward.

Jonnu Smith continues to be involved in this offense, and he out-targeted Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in this matchup. Downfield targets were split among the three: 4 for Hill and 2 for Smith, and 1 for Waddle. With Achane running routes like a wideout, he makes up the fourth man in this four-man passing offense.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Justin Jefferson WR 70 (98.6%) 39 0 1 9 (27.3%) 6 Jordan Addison WR 65 (91.5%) 38 1 2 5 (15.2%) 1 Aaron Jones RB 54 (76.1%) 29 21 5 4 (12.1%) 0 Josh Oliver TE 40 (56.3%) 15 0 1 5 (15.2%) 1 T.J. Hockenson TE 32 (45.1%) 26 0 1 4 (12.1%) 2 Johnny Mundt TE 19 (26.8%) 7 0 1 1 (3.0%) 1 Brandon Powell WR 19 (26.8%) 7 0 0 1 (3.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Aaron Jones continues to operate with a fantasy-friendly workload but was limited to 82 yards in this matchup despite the 25 total opportunities.

Justin Jefferson -- as expected -- had an elite role even with TJ Hockenson back.

Hockenson ended the game with a sub-50% snap rate but was in on two-thirds of the pass snaps. He earned 2 downfield targets on his 4 total looks for 27 yards, a solid return to action with a nice route rate.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Kayshon Boutte WR 63 (96.9%) 44 0 1 6 (14.6%) 3 Hunter Henry TE 56 (86.2%) 40 0 4 8 (19.5%) 2 Kendrick Bourne WR 51 (78.5%) 34 0 0 6 (14.6%) 3 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 47 (72.3%) 31 10 3 5 (12.2%) 0 Demario Douglas WR 46 (70.8%) 35 0 1 9 (22.0%) 2 Austin Hooper TE 26 (40.0%) 17 0 0 1 (2.4%) 0 Jalen Reagor WR 19 (33.9%) 13 0 0 2 (4.9%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rhamondre Stevenson played a 72.3% snap rate this week and though he had just 10 carries, 2 were in the red zone, and he had 5 targets for 54 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns.

Kayshon Boutte led the pass-catchers with a 96.9% snap rate, but Demario Douglas paced the team with 9 targets.

However, the lack of scrimmage yards from these skill players remains a constant, and nobody had more than 56 this week in a dispersed, low-volume offense.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Mason Tipton WR 57 (77.0%) 28 0 0 3 (11.1%) 2 Foster Moreau TE 57 (77.0%) 23 0 2 2 (7.4%) 2 Alvin Kamara RB 56 (75.7%) 25 29 5 9 (33.3%) 0 Juwan Johnson TE 46 (62.2%) 24 0 0 2 (7.4%) 1 Cedrick Wilson WR 34 (45.9%) 14 0 0 3 (11.1%) 2 Taysom Hill TE 34 (45.9%) 18 5 2 5 (18.5%) 0 Adam Prentice RB 19 (25.7%) 6 0 0 1 (3.7%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Chris Olave exited early with a concussion after only eight snaps. Mason Tipton led in pass snaps but earned three catchless targets for the game.

It was Alvin Kamara, instead, who was the team's target leader with nine, followed by Taysom Hill (five). Kamara also drew 4 of 7 red zone carries and totaled 215 yards.

Hill was a bit of a fantasy menace again: 5 carries for 19 yards and a touchdown plus 5 targets for 41 yards.

The pass-catchers were irrelevant for fantasy here, as nobody earned enough targets, and without Olave, it looks like Kamara and Hill will be the only primary targets.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Malik Nabers WR 56 (94.9%) 27 0 0 11 (42.3%) 2 Darius Slayton WR 55 (93.2%) 25 1 1 3 (11.5%) 3 Theo Johnson TE 49 (83.1%) 27 0 0 6 (23.1%) 5 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 42 (71.2%) 21 0 0 4 (15.4%) 0 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 41 (69.5%) 20 16 4 1 (3.8%) 0 Devin Singletary RB 18 (30.5%) 8 7 0 0 (0.0%) 0 Chris Manhertz TE 15 (25.4%) 6 0 1 1 (3.8%) 0

Snaps in the backfield were split 69.5% for Tyrone Tracy Jr. and 30.5% for Devin Singletary, and Tracy saw 16 of the 23 carries between them -- plus all 3 red zone carries. Although yardage was just okay (69 scrimmage yards) for Tracy, we've seen output from him before, and the snap rate is very promising.

Malik Nabers was peppered for 11 targets but just 59 yards on 9 catches. Theo Johnson has had another promising game: 6 targets with 5 of them downfield for 51 yards.

In the past two weeks with Nabers and Johnson back, Nabers leads the team with a 38.1% target share, followed by Johnson and Darius Slayton at 15.9% with Wan'Dale Robinson at 14.3%.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Garrett Wilson WR 54 (98.2%) 34 0 0 10 (31.3%) 1 Davante Adams WR 44 (80.0%) 28 0 0 11 (34.4%) 4 Tyler Conklin TE 42 (76.4%) 28 0 1 2 (6.3%) 0 Breece Hall RB 42 (76.4%) 25 15 1 4 (12.5%) 0 Mike Williams WR 39 (70.9%) 29 0 0 2 (6.3%) 1 Jeremy Ruckert TE 20 (36.4%) 9 0 1 1 (3.1%) 0 Braelon Allen RB 16 (29.1%) 11 4 0 1 (3.1%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Davante Adams was off the field for some extra plays in Week 9 but still had an 80.0% snap rate and a team-high 11 targets (34.4% target share) for 91 yards and a touchdown, but Garrett Wilson also saw double-digit targets for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns.

We also saw Breece Hall get 4 targets, a distant third on the team, while dominating carries.

In two games with Adams active, target shares are 31.6% for Wilson, 29.8% for Adams, 12.3% for Hall, and 10.5% for Tyler Conklin.

This is a really concentrated offense, and Adams and Wilson have been able to maintain elite target-per-route rates just shy of 30.0% in two games together. Wilson also has a 44.4% downfield target share in the split.

Hall's rushing volume has been 15.5 per game for 77.0 yards per game with Adams in the lineup, good for a 63.3% rushing share.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets DeVonta Smith WR 70 (95.9%) 27 0 0 6 (26.1%) 3 Grant Calcaterra TE 67 (91.8%) 25 0 0 5 (21.7%) 0 Saquon Barkley RB 53 (72.6%) 19 27 5 4 (17.4%) 1 Jahan Dotson WR 40 (54.8%) 17 0 0 1 (4.3%) 1 A.J. Brown WR 36 (49.3%) 18 0 0 4 (17.4%) 4 Kenneth Gainwell RB 21 (28.8%) 8 5 0 1 (4.3%) 0 Ainias Smith WR 4 (5.5%) 1 1 0 1 (4.3%) 0

Saquon Barkley earned 27 carries on 53 snaps and had 5 red zone opportunities for 199 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns. He's fantasy football gold.

AJ Brown exited early, but the Eagles didn't throw much at all anyway. DeVonta Smith had 6 targets (3 downfield) for 87 yards and a touchdown as the go-to option for Jalen Hurts.

Brown caught 2 of 4 targets (all 4 were downfield) for 36 yards. Grant Calcaterra did see 21.7% of the targets this week but hasn't been fantasy relevant without Dallas Goedert.

AJ Barner TE 67 (90.5%) 35 7 (20.6%) Tyler Lockett WR 65 (87.8%) 40 0 0 4 (11.8%) 4 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 65 (87.8%) 40 0 2 13 (38.2%) 9 Kenneth Walker III RB 56 (75.7%) 26 25 5 3 (8.8%) 0 Jake Bobo WR 39 (52.7%) 22 0 0 1 (2.9%) 1 Cody White WR 33 (44.6%) 19 0 0 3 (8.8%) 1 Zach Charbonnet RB 19 (25.7%) 15 2 0 3 (8.8%) 0

Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke out (again) in a game without DK Metcalf. The matchup went to overtime, but his 38.2% target share stands out either way. JSN went for 180 yards and had 9 downfield looks with 13 total targets -- plus 2 red zone targets and 4 end zone targets.

Tight end AJ Barner was net up with 7 targets (2 red zone), and nobody but he, JSN, and Kenneth Walker saw a red zone target.

Speaking of Walker, he had 25 carries (4 red zone) plus 3 targets for 107 scrimmage yards. Walker had a 75.7% snap rate and a majority of the red zone work.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Nick Westbrook-Ikhine WR 71 (97.3%) 33 0 1 6 (22.2%) 2 Calvin Ridley WR 68 (93.2%) 33 0 0 8 (29.6%) 7 Tony Pollard RB 62 (84.9%) 29 28 7 3 (11.1%) 0 Chigoziem Okonkwo TE 54 (74.0%) 28 0 1 4 (14.8%) 1 Nick Vannett TE 34 (46.6%) 13 0 1 2 (7.4%) 1 Jha'Quan Jackson WR 22 (30.1%) 7 1 0 2 (7.4%) 1 Tyler Boyd WR 21 (28.8%) 15 1 0 0 (0.0%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tony Pollard continues to have a great role (84.9% snap rate) with 28 carries (7 red zone) and 3 targets for 154 scrimmage yards. Touchdown chances will remain somewhat limited in this offense, but Pollard's arrow remains up.

Calvin Ridley again led in targets and had 7 downfield targets out of 8 total looks; he caught 5 of them for 73 yards in a solid-but-unspectacular game.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine scored again for a fourth straight game but continues to be a low-yardage player overall.

Player Pos Offense Snaps Pass Snaps Rush Attempts RZ Opps Overall Targets Downfield Targets Terry McLaurin WR 44 (73.3%) 18 0 2 3 (15.8%) 2 Noah Brown WR 30 (50.0%) 16 0 1 6 (31.6%) 2 Zach Ertz TE 28 (46.7%) 13 0 0 1 (5.3%) 0 Austin Ekeler RB 28 (46.7%) 12 11 4 4 (21.1%) 0 Dyami Brown WR 26 (43.3%) 8 0 0 1 (5.3%) 0 Ben Sinnott TE 24 (40.0%) 8 0 0 1 (5.3%) 0 Jeremy McNichols RB 23 (38.3%) 10 8 1 1 (5.3%) 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

In a game without Brian Robinson, Austin Ekeler played a 46.7% snap rate in the backfield here, but Jeremy McNichols was in on 38.3% of the snaps. Chris Rodriguez Jr. (33.3% snap rate) tied Ekeler with 11 carries for a team-high; McNichols had 8 carries.

Muted target volume led to a 6-target outing for Noah Brown, equating to a 31.6% target share. Terry McLaurin had only 3 targets, but 2 were in the end zone, and he scored twice to salvage his day.

