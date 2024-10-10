Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 6

It took a few weeks, but fantasy football is finally starting to feel like fantasy football again.

Last week saw 12 quarterbacks score at least 20 fantasy points. In Weeks 1 and 2 combined, only 10 hit that mark.

That has also translated to everyone’s favorite position: tight end. In the first four weeks, only 18 tight ends cracked double-digit fantasy points. Week 5 had 10 TEs pass that benchmark.

It’s almost like preseason matters.

Anyway, I digress. Here’s how the Week 6 byes shake out. Fantasy is down four teams yet again, and if you struggled to fill a lineup last week… well, buckle up. We’re just getting started.

Week 6 Byes:

Kansas City Chiefs: QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Kareem Hunt, WR Xavier Worthy, TE Travis Kelce

QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Kareem Hunt, WR Xavier Worthy, TE Travis Kelce Los Angeles Rams: RB Kyren Williams, WR Cooper Kupp

RB Kyren Williams, WR Cooper Kupp Miami Dolphins: RB De'Von Achane, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle

RB De'Von Achane, WR Tyreek Hill, WR Jaylen Waddle Minnesota Vikings: QB Sam Darnold, RB Aaron Jones, WR Justin Jefferson, WR Jordan Addison

This week’s crop of byes isn’t as impactful as Week 5’s, but we’re still talking about a pair of 5-0 teams as well as Sean McVay and Mike McDaniel offenses. Chances are, you’re down a guy this week.

But fear not. I have you covered.

Every week I'll be listing out every fantasy-relevant player, sorted by position and bucketed into tiers with the higher-tiered players deemed more startworthy. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to our NFL projections, which come via numberFire.

These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats.

All betting references refer to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 6

Quarterback

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 6 Fantasy Football quarterback projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel.

Player Matchup Fantasy Pts DFS Salary DFS Value Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Lamar Jackson WAS 24.3 $9,500 2.6 244 2.0 58 Jalen Hurts CLE 21.7 $8,300 2.6 208 1.4 48 Jayden Daniels @ BAL 20.1 $8,700 2.3 235 1.4 41 Joe Burrow @ NYG 19.8 $8,100 2.4 257 2.0 15 Dak Prescott DET 19.6 $8,000 2.5 278 1.9 14 Jordan Love ARI 18.9 $8,500 2.2 250 1.9 13 Anthony Richardson @ TEN 18.6 $7,300 2.6 228 1.4 34 View Full Table ChevronDown

Below is a tiered breakdown of the Week 6 Fantasy Football quarterback rankings.

Tier 1: Locks

1. Lamar Jackson (BAL) vs. WAS

2. Jayden Daniels (WAS) @ BAL

3. Jalen Hurts (PHI) CLE

4. Kyler Murray (ARI) @ GB

5. Joe Burrow (CIN) @ NYG

6. Josh Allen (BUF) @ NYJ

7. Dak Prescott (DAL) vs. DET

8. Geno Smith (SEA) vs. SF

Tier 2: Starters

9. Jordan Love (GB) vs. ARI

Spin: Love didn’t have his best fantasy outing in what looked like a smash matchup against the Rams last week, although he still managed 17 fantasy points for the third time in three appearances. It’s a tad concerning that he's yet to post a 60% completion percentage in a single game, but his monstrous average depth of target (9.7; third highest amongst starting QBs) and air yard average (367.6; most) have kept his fantasy value afloat. Expect a better showing against an Arizona secondary that’s 26th in scheduled-adjusted pass defense and bottom 10 in passing fantasy points allowed per dropback.

10. Justin Fields (PIT) @ LV

11. Jared Goff (DET) @ DAL

Spin: Goff is fresh off a bye, but the last time we saw him in action, he went for 26.2 fantasy points while completing 18 of 18 pass attempts. The floor’s lower than you’d expect considering Detroit’s -6.8% pass rate over expectation, but this Lions-Cowboys bout is projected to be Week 6’s fastest game by adjusted pace. Coupled with a week-high 52.5 over/under and tight spread (Lions -3.0), Goff’s firmly in the QB1 conversation.

12. Brock Purdy (SF) @ SEA

Tier 3: On the Fence

13. Kirk Cousins (ATL) @ CAR

Spin: Cousins delivered his best game of the season last week, throwing for a career-high 509 yards to go along with 4 touchdowns. His 35.4 fantasy points were the most by a quarterback all season, and he’s in a great spot to stay hot against the Panthers. Carolina is 31st in schedule-adjusted pass defense and has surrendered the second most passing fantasy points per dropback.

14. CJ Stroud (HOU) @ NE

15. Caleb Williams (CHI) vs. JAC (London)

Williams is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season (23.6 points), a game in which he completed 69% of his passes for 304 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He added 34 yards on the ground -- his second game with 30-plus rushing yards this season. The rookie is trending up at the right time ahead of Sunday’s London date with the Jags. Jacksonville has allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, and they’re bottom five in pressure rate.

16. Baker Mayfield (TB) @ NO

Tier 4: Sit

17. Anthony Richardson (IND) @ TEN

18. Daniel Jones (NYG) vs. CIN

19. Will Levis (TEN) vs. IND

20. Trevor Lawrence (JAC) vs. CHI (London)

Running Back

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 6 Fantasy Football running back projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel.

Player Matchup Fantasy Pts DFS Salary DFS Value Adj Opp Yards TDs Bijan Robinson @ CAR 16.7 $8,500 2.0 16.5 101 0.8 Derrick Henry WAS 15.8 $9,100 1.7 17.5 95 0.9 Jordan Mason @ SEA 15.5 $8,900 1.7 18.3 99 0.8 Saquon Barkley CLE 15.1 $9,200 1.6 18.2 96 0.7 Jahmyr Gibbs @ DAL 14.7 $7,800 1.9 13.0 83 0.8 Breece Hall BUF 14.5 $7,500 1.9 14.6 96 0.5 Chuba Hubbard ATL 14.3 $7,400 1.9 17.2 95 0.6 View Full Table ChevronDown

Below is a tiered breakdown of the Week 6 Fantasy Football running back rankings.

Tier 1: Locks

1. Derrick Henry (BAL) vs. WAS

2. Jordan Mason (SF) @ SEA

3. Saquon Barkley (PHI) vs. CLE

4. Alvin Kamara (NO) vs. TB

5. Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) @ DAL

6. Kenneth Walker III (SEA) vs. SF

7. Bijan Robinson (ATL) @ CAR

8. David Montgomery (DET) @ DAL

9. Breece Hall (NYJ) vs. BUF

10. Josh Jacobs (GB) vs. ARI

11. Tony Pollard (TEN) vs. IND

12. James Cook (BUF) @ NYJ

13. James Conner (ARI) @ GB

14. Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) vs. HOU

15. D'Andre Swift (CHI) vs. JAC (London)

16. Brian Robinson Jr. (WAS) @ BAL

Tier 2: Starters

17. James Conner (ARI) @ GB

18. Chuba Hubbard (CAR) vs. ATL

19. J.K. Dobbins (LAC) @ DEN

Dobbins was a buy-low running back during his bye last week, although he faces a tough matchup this week as Denver is top 10 in fantasy points allowed to running backs and schedule-adjusted run defense. Still, Dobbins pulled away from backup Gus Edwards in LA’s two games before the bye, out-snapping Gus 68.4% to 29.6% and averaging 21.5 adjusted opportunities to Edwards’ 4.5. That usage gives him a stable floor even in a tough matchup, especially if his recent 40% red zone opportunity share holds.

20. Travis Etienne (JAC) vs. CHI (London)

21. Chase Brown (CIN) @ NYG

Brown saw his snap rate dip back to 32.3% last week, but that didn’t stop him from having another productive fantasy outing (14.9 points). Brown has averaged 19.5 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) to Zack Moss’s 20 over the last two games, and he saw more rush attempts than Moss for the first time last week. With Moss nursing an injury, Brown’s arrow is firmly pointed up with New York’s No. 18 schedule-adjusted run defense on deck.

22. Rico Dowdle (DAL) vs. DET

23. Bucky Irving (TB) @ NO

Buck Irving played a season-high 43.1% of snaps in Week 5, but he gained 10 fewer yards and saw 3 fewer adjusted opportunities than Rachaad White. However, Irving has seemingly taken over as their red zone back, edging White in red zone rush attempts (8 to 0) and red zone snap rate (60% to 52%) the last two weeks. The Saints have been a bottom 10 rush defense this season, and Tampa’s 22.5-point implied total gives Bucky touchdown upside, too.

24. Jerome Ford (CLE) @ PHI

Tier 3: On the Fence

25. Devin Singletary (NYG) vs. CIN

26. Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) vs. CIN

Tracy looked sharp in place of the injured Devin Singletary last week, turning 22 adjusted opportunities and a 62% snap rate into 130 yards and 13.5 fantasy points. His 46.7 rushing yards over expectation were the second most in Week 5, per Next Gen Stats, and the former collegiate wide receiver managed to be productive despite just 2 targets in the passing game. Singletary is expected to practice this week, but Tracy’s effectiveness has likely earned the rook a bigger role even if Singletary suits up. If that’s the case, Tracy is a risky flex even against Cincy’s 26th-ranked run defense.

27. Javonte Williams (DEN) vs. LAC

28. Alexander Mattison (LV) vs. PIT

29. Najee Harris (PIT) @ LV

Harris again saw plenty of opportunities (18 adjusted) and a hefty snap rate (73.7%) last week, but he was held to single-digit fantasy points for the fourth time in five games. He has commanded a 14.6% target share the last three games, but even injuries to Jaylen Warren and Cordarelle Patterson haven’t turned him into a reliable fantasy contributor. Even in a plus matchup against the Raiders (17th in adj. rushing defense), Harris is closer to a player you can cut than someone you should start.

30. Rachaad White (TB) @ NO

31. Roschon Johnson (CHI) vs. JAC (London)

32. Trey Sermon (IND) @ TEN

33. Tank Bigsby (JAC) vs. CHI (London)

34. Austin Ekeler (WAS) @ BAL

Ekeler didn’t miss a beat in his return to the field last week, netting 10.7 fantasy points and 97 total yards off 10 adjusted opportunities. He led the Washington backfield with a 49% snap rate with Brian Robinson Jr. limited in the second half. Baltimore is a tough matchup, but Ekeler’s provided enough of a floor to warrant flex consideration even if Robinson is fully healthy. Ekeler could also benefit from a negative game script.

35. Braelon Allen (NYJ) vs. BUF

Tier 4: Sit

36. Cam Akers (HOU) @ NE

37. Tyjae Spears (TEN) vs. IND

38. Zach Charbonnet (SEA) vs. SF

39. Tyler Allgeier (ATL) @ CAR

40. Emanuel Wilson (GB) vs. ARI

Wide Receivers

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 6 Fantasy Football wide receiver projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel.

Player Matchup Fantasy Pts DFS Salary DFS Value Rec Tgts Yards TDs CeeDee Lamb DET 17.5 $9,300 1.9 7.3 10.6 100 0.7 Ja'Marr Chase @ NYG 14.6 $9,500 1.5 6.2 9.3 79 0.6 Amon-Ra St. Brown @ DAL 14.2 $9,000 1.6 6.4 9.8 77 0.6 Drake London @ CAR 12.9 $7,400 1.7 5.8 8.7 69 0.5 Brandon Aiyuk @ SEA 12.9 $7,000 1.8 5.3 8.0 75 0.5 Stefon Diggs @ NE 12.8 $8,000 1.6 5.7 8.8 72 0.5 D.K. Metcalf SF 12.7 $8,300 1.5 5.2 8.8 76 0.4 View Full Table ChevronDown

Below is a tiered breakdown of the Week 6 Fantasy Football wide receiver rankings.

Tier 1: Locks

1. Malik Nabers (NYG) vs. CIN

2. Ja'Marr Chase (CIN) @ NYG

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) @ DAL

4. CeeDee Lamb (DAL) vs. DET

5. Drake London (ATL) @ CAR

6. D.J. Moore (CHI) vs. JAC (London)

7. A.J. Brown (PHI) vs. CLE

8. D.K. Metcalf (SEA) vs. SF

9. Brandon Aiyuk (SF) @ SEA

10. Chris Godwin (TB) @ NO

11. Jayden Reed (GB) vs. ARI

12. Terry McLaurin (WAS) @ BAL

13. Stefon Diggs (HOU) @ NE

14. Deebo Samuel (SF) @ SEA

15. Garrett Wilson (NYJ) vs. BUF

16. Tee Higgins (CIN) @ NYG

17. DeVonta Smith (PHI) vs. CLE

18. Darnell Mooney (ATL) @ CAR

19. Brian Thomas Jr. (JAC) vs. CHI (London)

20. Zay Flowers (BAL) vs. WAS

Tier 2: Probable Starters

21. Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) @ GB

22. Calvin Ridley (TEN) vs. IND

23. Mike Evans (TB) @ NO

Evans exploded for 20.7 fantasy points and 2 touchdowns last week, and he saw more than 50% of Tampa’s air yards. That was a welcome bounce-back after his Week 4 dud, though I’m not especially excited to play him this week. The Saints are top 10 in schedule-adjusted pass defense, and Evans has a largely unsuccessful history with cornerback Marshon Lattimore. He’s best deployed as a flex this week.

24. Chris Olave (NO) vs. TB

25. Diontae Johnson (CAR) vs. ATL

26. Dontayvion Wicks (GB) vs. ARI

Wicks burned the fantasy community last week, but the underlying utilization was still rock-solid. Sure, he finished with just 2 receptions for 20 yards, but he led the Packers in target share (28%) for the second straight game and posted a season-high 82.8% route rate. Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson were both back at practice this week, but Watson’s the only one who would alter Wick’s outlook. If Watson sits again, Wicks is still in WR3 territory against Arizona’s 26th-ranked pass defense.

27. Josh Downs (IND) @ TEN

28. Tank Dell (HOU) @ NE

29. Rome Odunze (CHI) vs. JAC (London)

Odunze tied D.J. Moore for the team lead in route rate (81.2%) last week, and his target share cleared 20% for the second time in three weeks. With Chicago playing at a faster pace and creeping into the top 10 in offensive success rate the last two weeks, there’s a lot to be bullish about headed into Week 6. The Jags are dead-last in schedule-adjusted pass defense and have allowed the most fantasy points to wide receivers, making Odunze a high-upside flex/WR3 option.

30. DeAndre Hopkins (TEN) vs. IND

I’m higher than consensus on Hopkins this week. He led the Titans in target share (21.2%) in two games before their bye despite running a route on just 47.8% of dropbacks. With a full week off to get healthier, D-Hop could see his route rate jump, therefore increasing his raw target total. If that happens, Hopkins would have top-20 positional upside against an uber-soft Colts defense, one that is allowing the fourth most fantasy points per target and third most yards per route run to opposing receivers.

31. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) vs. SF

32. Jalen Tolbert (DAL) vs. DET

Tier 3: On the Fence

33. George Pickens (PIT) @ LV

34. Amari Cooper (CLE) @ PHI

Listen, starting anyone on the Browns doesn’t feel great right now -- Cooper included. While he’s 10th at the position in target share (27.5%), Cooper’s -16.4% catch rate over expectation is the worst mark among receivers with at least 6 targets per game. With that said, Amari’s volume is still hard to ignore against a Philly defense that’s bottom 10 in fantasy points per target and yards per route run allowed to WRs -- just bear in mind there’s a wide range of outcomes here.

35. Jameson Williams (DET) @ DAL

36. Rashid Shaheed (NO) vs. TB

37. Ladd McConkey (LAC) @ DEN

McConkey has a brutal matchup this week as the Broncos are first in schedule-adjusted pass defense and have permitted the second fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Still, Ladd spends a lot of time in the slot and should avoid Pat Surtain. He’s earned a 25% target share in three of four games. Downgrade him slightly given the matchup, but the volume should still be there to warrant starting him as a WR3 or flex.

38. WanDale Robinson (NYG) vs. CIN

39. Khalil Shakir (BUF) @ NYJ

40. Jauan Jennings (SF) @ SEA

Jennings saw his target rate dip to 12.5% last week, his lowest since Week 2 (11.1%). But his route rate was still north of 50%, and he garnered targets in Week 4 even with San Fran’s primary pass catchers all active the week prior. Seattle’s pass defense is solid, but the Niners are above-average in pass rate over expectation and sport a 26.0-point implied total this week.

41. Keenan Allen (CHI) vs. JAC (London)

41. Jakobi Meyers (LV) vs. PIT

Meyers managed a serviceable fantasy outing (10.2 points) despite facing a stout Broncos secondary last week, and his utilization was top notch (92.9% route participation; 25.0% target share). Meyers has another tough matchup against Pittsburgh’s Joey Porter Jr. this week, but there’s enough volume to keep him on the flex radar as long as Davante Adams is away from the team.

42. Courtland Sutton (DEN) vs. LV

43. Michael Wilson (ARI) @ GB

44. Romeo Doubs (GB) vs. ARI

45. Tre Tucker (LV) vs. PIT

Tier 4: Sit

46. Christian Kirk (JAC) vs. CHI (London)

47. Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) @ TEN

48. Xavier Legette (CAR) vs. ATL

49. Tyler Lockett (SEA) vs. SF

50. Ja’Lynn Polk (NE) vs. NE

Polk managed just one reception for 13 yards last week, but he played 100% of snaps and finished second on the team in target share (20%). That’s not especially exciting on a Patriots team that’s 25th in pass rate over expectation (-6.9%), but New England is making a quarterback change this week. I’m probably not starting Polk in Drake Maye’s first career start, but Polk should absolutely be stashed and isn’t the worst dart throw with four teams on bye.

Tight Ends

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 6 Fantasy Football tight end projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel.

Player Matchup Fantasy Pts DFS Salary DFS Value Rec Tgts Yards TDs George Kittle @ SEA 9.7 $7,200 1.4 4.6 6.4 53 0.4 Jake Ferguson DET 9.7 $6,100 1.6 5.1 7.5 54 0.3 Trey McBride @ GB 9.5 $6,500 1.5 5.5 7.8 53 0.3 Sam LaPorta @ DAL 9.3 $6,300 1.5 4.7 7.0 49 0.3 Brock Bowers PIT 9 $6,700 1.3 4.8 7.2 52 0.2 Evan Engram CHI (London) 8.6 $5,800 1.5 5.4 7.7 44 0.3 Dalton Kincaid @ NYJ 7.9 $5,900 1.3 4.5 6.5 43 0.2 View Full Table ChevronDown

Below is a tiered breakdown of the Week 6 Fantasy Football tight end rankings.

Tier 1: Locks

1. George Kittle (SF) @ SEA

2. Brock Bowers (LV) vs. PIT

3. Trey McBride (ARI) @ GB

4. Jake Ferguson (DAL) vs. DET

5. Tucker Kraft (GB) vs. ARI

6. Sam LaPorta (DET) @ DAL

7. Kyle Pitts (ATL) @ CAR

8. Dallas Goedert (PHI) vs. CLE

Tier 2: Probable Starters

9. Dalton Kincaid (BUF) @ NYJ

Kincaid hasn’t quite taken the second-year leap we were expecting. He’s cracked double-digit fantasy points just once in five games and is second on the Bills with an 18.9% target share. Perhaps most concerning is that he’s run a route on just 63.5% of dropbacks -- an even more disappointing rate considering the Bills are down at 18th in pass rate over expectation. You’re still rolling him out there given the lack of reliable tight ends, but keep expectations in check against New York’s third-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense.

10. Isaiah Likely (BAL) vs. WAS

11. Pat Freiermuth (PIT) @ LV

12. Dalton Schultz (HOU) @ NE

Schultz could handle a heavier workload with Nico Collins placed on IR. He enters Week 6 with the 5th highest snap rate (85.7%) and 10th highest route rate (72.7%) among all tight ends, and he was on the field for a staggering 98.5% of snaps last week. That coincided with a season-high 6 targets (17.1%) share, so he makes for a viable starter so long as Collins remains sidelined.

Tier 3: On the Fence

13. Cole Kmet (CHI) vs. JAC (London)

14. Cade Otton (TB) @ NO

Otton isn’t flashy, but he’s seen a 20.4% target share and averaged 6.8 fantasy points over his last three games, the 12th most at the position. He’s been on the field for 95% of snaps during that stretch and is near the top of the positional leaderboard in route rate. Otton’s low average depth of target (3.5 yards) and measly red zone target share (18.2%) cap his ceiling, but there’s a sizable floor this week against a Saints defense that’s permitted the 11th highest target rate and 6th most yards per route run to the position.

15. Tyler Conklin (NYJ) vs. BUF

16. Zach Ertz (WAS) @ BAL

Ertz had a rough fantasy outing last week (2.0 points), but he tied for the team lead in target share (29.6%) and saw all four of Washington’s red zone targets. That upped his season-long target share to 18.2%, 10th among tight ends with at least three games under their belt. That makes him a Week 6 tight end streamer to target against a Ravens defense permitting the 10th highest target rate to the position.

Tier 4: Sit

17. Mike Gesicki (CIN) @ NYG

18. Hunter Henry (NE) vs. HOU

19. Mark Andrews (BAL) vs. WAS

Andrews set season-best marks for yards (55) and fantasy points (7.5) last week. That's the good. The bad? He was the third highest-scoring tight end on his own team and still ran a route on only 34% of dropbacks. That marked his third straight game with a sub-50% route rate, keeping him off the fantasy radar against a Commanders defense that’s permitted the third lowest target rate to opposing tight ends.

