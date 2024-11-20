Fantasy Football Start/Sit: Week 12

Welcome to the bye-pocalypse.

As if the 2024 NFL season wasn't already difficult enough for fantasy football, Week 12 brings a season-high six teams on bye. That includes a pair of top-10 offenses (Buffalo and Cincinnati) -- per numberFire's schedule-adjusted efficiency numbers -- as well as the Falcons, Jaguars, Saints, and Jets.

Yikes.

It doesn't help that we've reached one of the most critical points of the season. With the fantasy playoffs looming, many of us can't afford to lose another game, adding to the importance of Week 12 start/sit decisions.

But don't worry -- I have you covered.

This piece lists out every fantasy-relevant player, sorted by position and bucketed into tiers with the higher-tiered players deemed more startworthy. For specific start/sit advice between two players in the same tier, refer to our NFL projections, which come via numberFire.

These tiers are meant to reflect your typical 12-team, half-PPR scoring formats with only one starting quarterback -- though the general rankings can be loosely applied to most formats. Here's a quick breakdown of the tiers:

Tier 1: Lineup Locks Players you aren't thinking twice about.

Tier 2: Solid Starts Players you start with confidence.

Tier 3: Flex Plays Players you start but with less confidence.

Tier 4: Streamers Players that work in a pinch.

Tier 5: Sit if Possible Players you're only starting as a last resort.



Any player not listed can be assumed sit-worthy in most leagues.

All betting references refer to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Start or Sit: Week 12

Quarterback

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 12 Fantasy Football quarterback projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 12 quarterback tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points DFS Salary Value paYD paTD ruYD Jalen Hurts @ LAR 22.4 $9,300 2.41 214.4 1.3 45.48 Lamar Jackson @ LAC 21.7 $8,900 2.44 233.9 1.7 47.97 Jayden Daniels vs. DAL 20.6 $9,000 2.29 224.5 1.5 38.06 Geno Smith vs. ARI 18.8 $7,400 2.54 264.9 1.6 19.33 Jared Goff @ IND 18.7 $8,500 2.20 268.2 1.9 7.37 Brock Purdy @ GB 18.5 $8,100 2.28 259.7 1.5 21.5 Justin Herbert vs. BAL 18.2 $7,400 2.46 245.5 1.5 20.9 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Jalen Hurts (PHI) @ LAR

Lamar Jackson (BAL) @ LAC

Jayden Daniels (WSH) vs. DAL

Brock Purdy (SF) @ GB

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Geno Smith (SEA) vs. ARI

Jared Goff (DET) @ IND

Justin Herbert (LAC) vs. BAL

Patrick Mahomes (KC) @ CAR

Jordan Love (GB) vs. SF

Bo Nix (DEN) @ LV

Baker Mayfield (TB) @ NYG

Anthony Richardson (IND) vs. DET

Anthony Richardson wasted no time vaulting himself back onto the fantasy radar, scoring a season-high 28.1 fantasy points last week in his first start since Week 8. He threw for a career-best 272 yards -- an especially impressive feat considering his 66.7% completion percentage. But the bulk of his fantasy upside came via his two rushing touchdowns, and that's going to be on the table every week. This matchup with Detroit is far from ideal as the Lions have permitted the sixth-fewest fantasy points to QBs. Even so, this game has week's highest over/under (50.5), and there's certainly garbage time potential with Indy coming in as 7.5-point home 'dogs.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Kyler Murray (ARI) @ SEA

Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) vs. NE

Drake Maye (NE) @ MIA

Since Drake Maye took over in Week 6, he's averaged 17.2 fantasy points per game -- 15th among QBs with at least four starts. He's sixth at the position in rushing fantasy points per game (5.8) during that stretch, offering a sound floor on a week-to-week basis. Granted, that's come with only two top-12 weekly finishes, but he's fresh off easily his best passing performance (282 yards; 75% completion percentage) of the year. The Dolphins have given up the second-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks, but Maye's rushing at least gives him some upside.

Tier 4 : Streamers

C.J. Stroud (HOU) vs. TEN

Russell Wilson (PIT) @ CLE

Matthew Stafford (LAR) vs. PHI

Matthew Stafford continued his torrid stretch last week, exceeding 275 passing yards for the fourth straight game en route to his best fantasy showing (27.8 points) since Week 3 of 2021. He's now thrown 10 touchdown passes across his last four games after tossing just 3 scores the first six games. Still, we know Stafford won't offer anything on the ground, and this week's matchup is downright terrifying. The Eagles are up to third in adjusted pass defense, and they've permitted the lowest passing EPA per play over the last five weeks. There's likely still a decent floor, but don't expect another 20-point outing.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Sam Darnold (MIN) @ CHI

Caleb Williams (CHI) vs. MIN

Jameis Winston (CLE) vs. PIT

Jameis Winston took advantage of a lackluster Saints secondary last week, throwing for 395 yards and notching 26.6 fantasy points despite Cleveland's 21-point loss. Those are the kind of games where we should be targeting Winston as he's now cracked 300 yards and 23 fantasy points in two of three starts. But the Steelers are in town this week after they held Lamar Jackson to just 207 yards and a 48.5% completion percentage in Week 11. Pittsburgh is top 10 in both adjusted pass defense and fantasy points allowed to QBs, relegating Winston to fantasy benches.

Running Back

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 12 Fantasy Football running back projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 12 running back tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value Adj Opps scrimYD totTD Christian McCaffrey @ GB 19.4 $9,500 2.04 29.7 121.6 0.8 De'Von Achane vs. NE 18.1 $9,100 1.99 27.0 109.1 0.9 Joe Mixon vs. TEN 17.3 $9,300 1.86 28.1 103.9 0.9 Saquon Barkley @ LAR 16.4 $10,000 1.64 27.2 107.0 0.7 Derrick Henry @ LAC 15.7 $9,200 1.71 22.5 102.7 0.9 Josh Jacobs vs. SF 15.7 $7,600 2.07 26.4 100.4 0.7 Jonathan Taylor vs. DET 15.5 $8,000 1.94 24.9 104.3 0.7 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Christian McCaffrey (SF) @ GB

De'Von Achane (MIA) vs. NE

Joe Mixon (HOU) vs. TEN

Saquon Barkley (PHI) @ LAR

Derrick Henry (BAL) @ LAC

Josh Jacobs (GB) vs. SF

Kenneth Walker III (SEA) vs. ARI

Jahmyr Gibbs (DET) @ IND

Kyren Williams (LAR) vs. PHI

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

David Montgomery (DET) @ IND

Jonathan Taylor (IND) vs. DET

James Conner (ARI) @ SEA

Aaron Jones (MIN) @ CHI

Rhamondre Stevenson (NE) @ MIA

Tyrone Tracy Jr. (NYG) vs. TB

Brian Robinson (WSH) vs. DAL

Chuba Hubbard (CAR) vs. KC

Isiah Pacheco (KC) @ CAR

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Tony Pollard (TEN) @ HOU

Rachaad White (TB) @ NYG

Austin Ekeler (WSH) vs. DAL

Najee Harris (PIT) @ CLE

Bucky Irving (TB) @ NYG

D'Andre Swift (CHI) vs. MIN

You wouldn't know it based on his fantasy output (15.4 points) but D'Andre Swift's role took a pretty big hit in Chicago's first game without former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Swift still saw 18 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets), but he played fewer than 60% of snaps for just the second time all season. His involvement dwindled in the second half, and he was on the field for only of Chicago's seven red zone snaps. Swift likely isn't losing the starting job anytime soon, but I'm inclined to believe this is becoming more of a split backfield. That doesn't set up Swift for a huge day ahead of Sunday's date with Minnesota -- numberFire's top-ranked rushing defense.

J.K. Dobbins (LAC) vs. BAL

J.K. Dobbins bounced back with 18.4 fantasy points last week -- the bulk of which came from his two rushing touchdowns. Though he still played 71% of snaps, Dobbins saw just 13 adjusted opportunities with Justin Herbert attempting his second most passes (36) of the season. That's not ideal heading into this week's showdown with Baltimore. Not only are the Ravens second in adjusted run defense, but they've also ceded the highest pass rate over expectation (PROE) and second-highest pass rate to opposing offenses. You're likely still starting him with so many teams on bye, but keep expectations in check.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Alexander Mattison (LV) vs. DEN

Rico Dowdle (DAL) @ WSH

Nick Chubb (CLE) vs. PIT

Jaylen Warren (PIT) @ CLE

It's fair to question the upside with Jaylen Warren, but he's established a rock-solid floor since Russell Wilson took over under center. Across his last four games, Warren is averaging 7.8 fantasy points, 17 adjusted opportunities, and 70.3 scrimmage yards per game. He has the second-highest red zone opportunity share (20.4%) on the Steelers during that stretch but still has yet to score this season -- though PFF's expected (x) fantasy points model has him at 2.4 xTDs. The Browns are among the 10 worst fantasy matchups for running backs, but they've also surrendered the ninth-most rushing touchdowns (9) to the position. Consequently, Warren is a high-floor streamer with upside this week.

Javonte Williams (DEN) @ LV

After it looked like Audric Estime was set to take over the Denver backfield, Javonte Williams bounced back to lead the Broncos with 19 adjusted opportunities and a 53.3% snap rate in Week 11. He saw an 85% red zone snap rate, scoring once en route to his second-best fantasy showing (16.7 points) of the year. Vegas is better against the run than the pass, but they've still surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points to running backs. There's certainly a chance the Broncos turn back to Estime, but last week's performance at least puts Javonte on the streaming radar for Week 12.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Tyjae Spears (TEN) @ HOU

Audric Estime (DEN) @ LV

Jonathon Brooks (CAR) vs. KC

Roschon Johnson (CHI) vs. MIN

Kareem Hunt (KC) @ CAR

Kareem Hunt's time in the fantasy spotlight is nearing it's end with Isiah Pacheco likely to return this week. Though Andy Reid wants to get both backs involved, it's hard to feel great about Hunt given his lack of efficiency (3.7 yards per carry) and receiving work (7.7% target share). Hunt's an easy start if Pacheco sits one more week, but I'd rather turn elsewhere if both backs suit up.

Wide Receivers

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 12 Fantasy Football wide receiver projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 12 wide receiver tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value reREC reTGT scrimYD totTD Amon-Ra St. Brown @ IND 15.4 $9,500 1.62 6.7 9.1 82.9 0.6 Justin Jefferson @ CHI 14.6 $9,000 1.62 6.2 9.9 89.4 0.4 Puka Nacua vs. PHI 14.2 $8,600 1.65 6.0 9.7 84.0 0.5 CeeDee Lamb @ WSH 14.2 $8,400 1.69 6.8 10.7 86.3 0.4 Nico Collins vs. TEN 13.5 $8,900 1.52 5.5 8.8 80.3 0.5 D.K. Metcalf vs. ARI 13.3 $7,900 1.68 5.5 9.1 79.2 0.5 Mike Evans @ NYG 13.1 $8,000 1.64 5.2 8.3 70.5 0.6 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) @ IND

Justin Jefferson (MIN) @ CHI

Nico Collins (HOU) vs. TEN

D.K. Metcalf (SEA) vs. ARI

Mike Evans (TB) @ NYG

A.J. Brown (PHI) @ LAR

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

CeeDee Lamb (DAL) @ WSH

Tyreek Hill (MIA) vs. NE

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (SEA) vs. ARI

Deebo Samuel (SF) @ GB

George Pickens (PIT) @ CLE

Malik Nabers (NYG) vs. TB

Zay Flowers (BAL) @ LAC

Ladd McConkey (LAC) vs. BAL

Courtland Sutton (DEN) @ LV

Josh Downs (IND) vs. DET

Cooper Kupp (LAR) vs. PHI

Puka Nacua (LAR) vs. PHI

Jauan Jennings (SF) @ GB

Jauan Jennings looks like the 49ers' receiver to start right now. He's gone for 12.8 and 20.1 fantasy points in two games since returning from injury, exceeding 90 yards and double-digit targets in both outings. He's not likely to maintain a 35.5% target share with so many playmakers in this offense, but Jennings has consistently commanded targets all season. The Packers are 12th in adjusted pass defense, but they're near the league average in fantasy points per target allowed to wide receivers. Jennings is a borderline must-start.

Terry McLaurin (WSH) vs. DAL

I'm willing to scratch Terry McLaurin's Week 11 from the record books if you are. Though McLaurin caught just one pass last week, that was the first time since Week 2 he failed to crack double-digit fantasy points. Expect a bounce back this week against a Cowboys defense that's 26th in adjusted pass defense and has allowed the fourth most yards per route run to opposing wide receivers.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Tank Dell (HOU) vs. TEN

DeVonta Smith (PHI) @ LAR

Marvin Harrison Jr. (ARI) @ SEA

DeAndre Hopkins (KC) @ CAR

D.J. Moore (CHI) vs. MIN

Jameson Williams (DET) @ IND

Quentin Johnston (LAC) vs. BAL

Quentin Johnston has finished as a top-30 receiver in five of eight healthy weeks this season. That includes each of his last three games since returning from injury, a stretch during which Johnston has a 19.5% target share, 50% end zone target share, and 16.8-yard average depth of target (aDOT). With LA up to seventh in PROE since their Week 5 bye, Johnston is looking more and more like a weekly starter. That's especially true this week as the Ravens have been passed on at the second highest rate in football and are allowing the most fantasy points to wide receivers. They've given up the sixth highest aDOT to the position, giving Johnston an extremely intriguing ceiling in Week 12.

Calvin Ridley (TEN) @ HOU

Last week, Calvin Ridley had his worst game since the Titans dealt DeAndre Hopkins, catching 4 of 6 targets for 58 yards. But he still paced the team in targets while seeing nearly half of their air yards. In four games sans D-Hop, Ridley leads the team in target share (32.5%) and air yards share (51.2%). He's averaged more downfield targets (6.3) during that span than any other Titans pass-catcher has targets. That kind of utilization is worth starting this week even in a tough matchup. Volume is king, after all.

Jayden Reed (GB) vs. SF

If volume is king, Jayden Reed is (at best) a jester. He's hit a 20% single-game target share just twice through 10 games and needed a touchdown to crawl to 8.8 fantasy points last week. There's still plenty of upside to warrant starting Reed, but the lack of consistent utilization is something worth monitoring. This week's matchup against San Fran isn't great as they're 5th against the pass but 20th against the run. Reed's profile is one that's less matchup-based than typical wideouts, so I'm still starting him in most leagues.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Christian Watson (GB) vs. SF

Keenan Allen (CHI) vs. MIN

Michael Pittman Jr. (IND) vs. DET

Jerry Jeudy (CLE) vs. PIT

Romeo Doubs (GB) vs. SF

Rome Odunze (CHI) vs. MIN

Tyler Lockett (SEA) vs. ARI

Rashod Bateman (BAL) @ LAC

Xavier Worthy (KC) @ CAR

Demario Douglas (NE) @ MIA

Noah Brown (WSH) vs. DAL

Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG) vs. TB

Kayshon Boutte (NE) @ MIA

Elijah Moore (CLE) vs. PIT

Jerry Jeudy (23.6 fantasy points) stole the show last week -- and he's a viable flex option in Week 12. But Elijah Moore quietly netted 15.6 fantasy points, securing 6 of 8 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown. He's averaging a hair under 10 targets per game since Jameis Winston took over at quarterback, finishing as the WR28, WR64, and WR15. There's some risk given Pittsburgh's strong secondary, but it's not hard to envision the Browns falling behind early and airing it out. Cleveland is second in raw pass rate with Winston under center, offering Moore a decent floor even in a tough matchup.

Jakobi Meyers (LV) vs. DEN

On one hand, Jakobi Meyers has the 12th-highest target share since Davante Adams left the Raiders. On the other hand, he's matched up with numberFire's No. 2 pass defense this week. Last week was also the first time Meyers failed to hit a 20% target share since Week 1, so it's not like there's a ton of positive momentum heading into one of the toughest matchups in football. Yet, Meyers netted 10.2 fantasy points off 9 targets the last time Vegas faced Denver, so I don't think he's at risk of a total dud. Just temper expectations as there isn't likely to be an especially high ceiling this week.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Cedric Tillman (CLE) vs. PIT

Jordan Addison (MIN) @ CHI

Adam Thielen (CAR) vs. KC

Josh Palmer (LAC) vs. BAL

Tre Tucker (LV) vs. DEN

Jaylen Waddle (MIA) vs. NE

In four games since Tua Tagovailoa returned, Jaylen Waddle is fourth on the Dolphins in target share (13.3%) and receiving yards per game (33.8). He's seen just one red zone target during that stretch, although his 10.3-yard aDOT leads the team. Even so, Waddle's lack of consistent volume -- and the emergence of Jonnu Smith -- has soured his fantasy outlook. Even against a New England defense allowing the 11th-most fantasy points to receivers, Waddle doesn't inspire much confidence right now.

Tight Ends

Here are the FanDuel Research Week 12 Fantasy Football tight end projections as well as each player's NFL DFS salary on FanDuel, followed the Week 12 tight end tiers.

Player Matchup Fantasy Points Salary Value reREC reTGT scrimYD totTD Travis Kelce @ CAR 11.1 $7,200 1.54 6.1 8.2 55.2 0.4 Brock Bowers vs. DEN 10.8 $7,500 1.44 6.0 8.4 58.9 0.3 Trey McBride @ SEA 10.1 $6,700 1.51 5.5 7.7 56.8 0.3 Cade Otton @ NYG 8.4 $6,600 1.27 4.9 6.7 44.7 0.3 Hunter Henry @ MIA 8.3 $5,200 1.60 4.2 6.3 44.9 0.3 David Njoku vs. PIT 8.0 $6,400 1.25 4.2 6.5 45.6 0.2 Will Dissly vs. BAL 8.0 $5,100 1.57 4.3 5.9 43.2 0.3 View Full Table ChevronDown

Tier 1 : Lineup Locks

Travis Kelce (KC) @ CAR

Brock Bowers (LV) vs. DEN

Trey McBride (ARI) @ SEA

George Kittle (SF) @ GB

Tier 2 : Solid Starts

Hunter Henry (NE) @ MIA

David Njoku (CLE) vs. PIT

Jonnu Smith (MIA) vs. NE

T.J. Hockenson (MIN) @ CHI

Cade Otton (TB) @ NYG

I can't imagine sitting Cade Otton during the bye-pocalypse given how well he's played of late, but we should keep expectations in check with Mike Evans expected to return this week. He failed to reach double-digit fantasy points in each of the first six games before Evans and Chris Godwin went down -- though we don't know what the target distribution will look like with only one of the Bucs' star wideouts active. There's likely still a solid floor for Otton, but the upside takes a hit with Evans back in the mix.

Will Dissly (LAC) vs. BAL

Will Dissly's stellar utilization finally resulted in a strong fantasy showing last week. He's up to an 18.2% target share on the year and has averaged the second-most targets on the team (6.3) since the Bolts' Week 5 bye. That sets him up for another solid outing in a game the Chargers could be forced to air it out. While the Ravens have been a better matchup for wide receivers, they're still a top-10 fantasy matchup for opposing ends.

Tier 3 : Flex Plays

Zach Ertz (WSH) vs. DAL

Dallas Goedert (PHI) @ LAR

Mark Andrews (BAL) @ LAC

Tucker Kraft (GB) vs. SF

Cole Kmet (CHI) vs. MIN

Cole Kmet's Week 12 performance (3 receptions for 42 yards and 5.7 fantasy points) may not have caught your eye, but his utilization was noteworthy. In Chicago's first game with their new play-caller, Kmet played a season-high 97% of snaps. The Bears' offense recorded their highest single-game expected points added per play of the season, so I'm optimistic Kmet can get back on the fantasy radar. Though the Vikings have been a rough matchup for tight ends, they've permitted the highest opposing pass rate in the league. There's at least some volume-based appeal for Kmet in such a sparse week.

Tier 4 : Streamers

Isaiah Likely (BAL) @ LAC

Theo Johnson (NYG) vs. TB

Luke Schoonmaker (DAL) @ WSH

Ja'Tavion Sanders (CAR) vs. KC

Ja'Tavion Sanders was a top-12 tight end in each of the two weeks leading up to Carolina's bye, and he now draws a Chiefs defense that's allowed the second-highest target rate and most yards per route run to opposing tight ends. Sanders, meanwhile, has cleared a 20% target share in two of his last four games and is up to a 65% route participation since Week 5. There's obvious risk involved with any Panthers pass-catcher against KC, but you can do a lot worse than Sanders this week.

Tier 5 : Sit if Possible

Dalton Schultz (HOU) vs. TEN

Pat Freiermuth (PIT) @ CLE

Colby Parkinson (LAR) vs. PHI

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.