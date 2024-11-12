Fantasy Football: Players to Stash Entering Week 11

If you're consistently a step ahead of the competition in your fantasy football league, it can help you win a title, and this weekly piece will aim to help you stay ahead of the pack.

The goal here is to help you identify players who could be hot waiver adds down the road as well as to point out week-ahead pickups who could prove useful.

Here are some players to consider adding now and stashing on your bench for the future.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 11

Keaton Mitchell, RB, Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens activated Keaton Mitchell to their 53-man roster ahead of their Thursday night win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, and they didn't waste any time getting him on the field. While Mitchell finished with just one offensive snap, he also returned a kick for 30 yards in his season debut.

Mitchell has appeared in this article in previous weeks, and he's still worth stashing in deeper leagues as he could earn a decent-sized role down the stretch. Derrick Henry is going to receive the bulk of the carries in Baltimore's dynamic backfield while Justice Hill has earned a third-down and pass-catching role behind Henry.

All that being said, Mitchell could provide the Ravens with more explosiveness on the ground as a change-of-pace option. During his rookie campaign in 2023, Mitchell burst onto the scene with 489 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns on 56 touches in only 8 games.

If Mitchell were to begin cutting into -- or take -- Hill's role in the running back room, then he'd become a viable flex play in deeper leagues given how efficient the Ravens' offense has been this season.

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Packers

Coming out of their bye week, the Green Bay Packers have designated rookie MarShawn Lloyd to return from injured reserve. Lloyd has dealt with various injuries in his first year in the NFL, but all signs point to him carving out a role in Green Bay's offense sooner rather than later.

The rookie back out of USC hasn't played since Week 2 when he turned a 14.9% snap rate into 7 touches for 18 yards, via NextGenStats. Before the Packers had their bye week in Week 10, they began to split work behind Josh Jacobs between Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks.

Across Weeks 8 and 9, Jacobs handled a 62.0% snap rate with 20.5 touches per game, Wilson received an 18.6% snap rate with 5.5 touches per game, and Brooks notched a 23.3% snap rate with 5 touches per game. Instead of Wilson and Brooks combining for around 40% of the snaps, that work could be handed to Lloyd soon to give the offense an explosive back to spell Jacobs.

For those who need help at the running back position the rest of the way, there's a chance Lloyd becomes a notable contributor for a Packers team that is ranked 13th in schedule-adjusted pass offense and 10th in schedule-adjusted rush offense.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Colts

The magic that Joe Flacco was conjuring up earlier in the season has seemingly dried up, and it seems inevitable that Anthony Richardson will be starting under center again for the Indianapolis Colts at some point. Even with the Colts' quarterback issues, Adonai Mitchell is someone I'm extremely interested in stashing wherever I can right now.

With Michael Pittman Jr. sidelined for the Colts in Week 10, we got a preview of what Mitchell can do whenever he's a focal point of the aerial attack. In Sunday's loss to the Buffalo Bills -- who are 9th in schedule-adjusted pass defense -- Mitchell led Indy's offense in snap rate (95.1%) and route rate (94.9%) while logging a 17.1% target share, 1.92 yards per route run, and 3 downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) en route to finishing with 6 catches for 71 yards.

Besides having better matchups down the stretch, the Colts are likely going to be in negative game scripts in most of their games to end the year. On top of that, Indianapolis won't have their bye week until Week 14, so Mitchell can still benefit from a post-bye rookie bump in usage as the Colts are trending toward missing out on the playoffs.

Considering that Pittman has been dealing with multiple injuries throughout the season, Indy could elect to give Mitchell more run in the latter part of the year to help him conclude his rookie campaign on a high note.

Jermaine Burton, WR, Bengals

It's been a shaky rookie season for Jermaine Burton as he's been a healthy scratch multiple weeks, whether it be due to missing walkthroughs or just head coach Zac Taylor electing to have other receivers get playing time over him. Nevertheless, there might be something that comes from Burton's usage and playing time in Week 10.

Just this past week, Burton posted a 46.7% snap rate and 51.7% route rate with an 18.1-yard average depth of target and 3 downfield targets. While all of that resulted in only 1 reception for 11 yards on 5 targets, Burton's ability to be a vertical weapon in this offense could provide him a path to a role the rest of the season.

Even though Tee Higgins should be making a return soon to form one of the league's best receiver duos alongside Ja'Marr Chase, Andrei Iosivas has been extremely inefficient despite getting an expanded role in Higgins' absence. Entering Week 11, Iosivas is producing a dismal 0.71 yards per route run and a -9.9% catch rate over expected while garnering an 80.7% snap rate and 81.0% route rate.

With Joe Burrow playing lights out, what this offense desperately needs is another wideout who can take the top off the defense and take some heat off of Chase and Higgins. Additionally, Burton was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the idea he could potentially help replace Higgins if he departs this offseason, so there's an incentive to get him as much playing time as possible down the stretch.

