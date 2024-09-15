Fantasy Football Injury Report: Week 2

Injuries are a key part to navigating fantasy football, whether that's for your redraft teams or your daily fantasy football squads.

Playing time is required to rack up fantasy points, so let's see how this week's injury landscape could impact fantasy football.

Note: Injury news via the NFL Injury Report hub and team-by-team Injury Report pages and will focus on the most relevant fantasy football injuries based on team practice reports.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Injury Report

SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL @ More odds in Sportsbook Odds not available at this time. Please check back later

Colts:

Josh Downs (WR, Ankle)

DeForest Buckner (DT, Back)

Kwity Paye (DE, Hamstring)

Downs did not play in Week 1 and started the practice week limited with his ankle injury. He was full in practice on Friday and is listed as questionable.

Packers:

Jayden Reed (WR, Calf/Shin)

Josh Jacobs (RB, Back)

MarShawn Lloyd (RB, Hamstring)

Jordan Love (QB, Knee)

Quay Walker (LB, Groin)

Kenny Clark (NT, Toe)

Both Josh Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd were limited in practice all week; Lloyd is listed as questionable.

QB Jordan Love is expected to miss multiple weeks, and Malik Willis would start if that's the case. Love is doubtful.

Jayden Reed was added to the injury report on Friday (limited); he is listed as questionable for Week 2.

Saints:

Rashid Shaheed (WR, Finger/Hip)

Marshon Lattimore (CB, Hamstring)

Tyrann Mathieu (FS, Heel)

Lucas Patrick (G, Toe)

Shaheed was limited in practice on Friday but has no injury designation.

Cowboys:

Jake Ferguson (TE, Knee)

Jake Ferguson did not practice all week due to a knee injury sustained in Week 1. He is listed as doubtful.

Buccaneers:

Luke Goedeke (OT, Concussion)

Lions:

Jameson Williams (WR, Ankle)

Penei Sewell (OT, Ankle)

Marcus Davenport (DE, Groin)

Kerby Joseph (DB, Hamstring)

After a Week 1 breakout performance, WR Jameson Williams has been limited in practice all week with an ankle injury. He is questionable for Week 2.

Tackle Penei Sewell missed each of the first two practices with an ankle injury and was limited on Friday.

Browns:

David Njoku (TE, Ankle)

Joel Bitonio (G, Elbow)

Jack Conklin (OT, Knee)

Jedrick Wills (OT, Knee)

Myles Garrett (DE, Foot)

Za'Darius Smith (DE, Back)

Dalvin Tomlinson (DE, Knee)

David Njoku is out. Jordan Akins saw 4 targets (9.3%) in relief last week.

Wills is out; Conklin is quesitonable.

Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith both were added to the injury report on Thursday and did not practice but were upgraded to limited sessions on Friday.

Jaguars:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

49ers:

Christian McCaffrey (RB, Calf/Achilles)

After missing Monday Night Football in Week 1, superstar RB Christian McCaffrey is out for Week 2 and is headed to injured reserve.

In a starting role, Jordan Mason had an 81.4% snap rate generated 152 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in Week 1.

Vikings:

Jordan Addison (WR, Ankle)

Brian O'Neill (OT, Elbow)

Harrison Smith (FS, Hip)

Jordan Addison has been ruled out for Week 2. He had a 17.4% target share in Week 1. Jalen Nailor (ankle) was full by Wednesday.

Chargers:

Josh Palmer (WR, Knee)

Hassan Haskins (RB, Toe)

Joey Bosa (LB, Back)

Josh Palmer, who led the Chargers in route rate (96.3%) in Week 1, is listed as questionable. WR DJ Chark (hip) is on injured reserve.

Joey Bosa is questionable.

Panthers:

Tommy Tremble (TE, Hamstring/Back)

Raheem Blackshear (RB, Personal)

Tremble missed Week 1 and was limited in practice all three days. He is questionable for Week 2. Fellow TE Ian Thomas is on injured reserve.

Raiders:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Ravens:

Kyle Van Noy (MLB, Eye)

Nate Wiggins (CB, Neck)

Seahawks:

Kenneth Walker III (RB, Oblique)

Tyler Lockett (WR, Thigh)

Pharaoh Brown (TE, Foot)

George Fant (OT, Knee)

Jerome Baker (OLB, Hamstring)

Riq Woolen (CB, Hamstring)

Kenneth Walker III did not practice at all this week due to an oblique injury. He is doubtful for Week 2. Walker had a 66.7% Week 1 snap rate and 22 touches for 109 yards. Zach Charbonnet would stand to benefit without Walker.

Tyler Lockett led the Seahawks in targets in Week 1 but has been limited with a thigh injury in practice this week before being upgraded to full on Friday.

Patriots:

Antonio Gibson (RB, Hip)

JaMycal Hasty (RB, Knee)

Vederian Lowe (OT, Abdomen)

Layden Robinson (G, Shoulder)

Antonio Gibson has been limited in practice. Last week, Rhamondre Stevenson handled 25 carries and 3 targets on a 79.7% snap rate.

Jets:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Titans:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Giants:

Malik Nabers (WR, Knee)

Darius Slayton (WR, Concussion)

Both Nabers and Slayton were limited in practice on Thursday but upgraded to full on Friday.

Commanders:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Rams:

Rob Havenstein (OT, Foot)

Cardinals:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Bengals:

Tee Higgins (WR, Hamstring)

Tanner Hudson (TE, Knee)

Logan Wilson (LB, Knee)

Tee Higgins remained out of practice all week ahead of Week 2. He is doubtful. Last week, Andrei Iosivas played every snap for the Bengals' offense.

Chiefs:

Marquise Brown (WR, Shoulder)

Hollywood Brown has been placed on injured reserve. He did not play in Week 1. The Chiefs' passing volume funneled through Rashee Rice (9 targets), Travis Kelce (4), Xavier Worthy (3), and Isiah Pacheco (3) last week.

Steelers:

Russell Wilson (QB, Calf)

Isaac Seumalo (G, Pectoral)

Russell Wilson was limited in practice all week, and the team will plan to start Justin Fields in Week 2 if Wilson is not good to go.

In Week 1 against Atlanta, Fields threw 23 times for 156 yards and ran 14 times for 57 yards during a touchdown-free win for the Steelers.

Seumalo is out.

Broncos:

Josh Reynolds (WR, Achilles)

Devaughn Vele (WR, Ribs)

Garett Bolles (OT, Calf)

Luke Wattenberg (C, Ankle)

Josh Reynolds was upgraded to a limited Thursday practice and a full Friday practice. He had a 79.7% Week 1 snap rate and saw 5 targets.

Vele didn't practice Thursday; he had a 50.7% snap rate and 8 targets. He is out.

Volume could be opened up for the pass-catchers here.

Bears:

Keenan Allen (WR, Heel)

Rome Odunze (WR, Knee)

Ryan Bates (OL, Shoulder/Elbow)

DeMarcus Walker (DL, Foot)

Keenan Allen recorded a 37.9% target share (11 looks) in Week 1 with Rome Odunze seeing 4 targets (13.8%). Neither practiced Wednesday or Thursday. Allen was still out on Friday, but Odunze was limited. Both are listed as questionable.

DJ Moore (87.9%), D'Andre Swift (57.6%), and Gerald Everett (57.6%) ran the most routes in Week 1 other than Allen and Odunze.

Bates is out.

Texans:

Dalton Schultz (TE, Ankle)

Dameon Pierce (RB, Hamstring)

Schultz returned to a full practice on Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury. Shultz recorded an 80.6% route rate and 9.7% target share in Week 1.

Pierce did not practice Friday and is questionable. Joe Mixon's featured back role should be solidified either way.

Falcons:

No Key Fantasy Football Injuries

Eagles:

AJ Brown (WR, Hamstring)

Brown was limited in Friday's practice and did not practice on Saturday. He is listed as questionable for Week 2's Monday Night Football tilt against the Falcons.

Brown accounted for team highs in target share (34.5%) and air yards share (48.3%) in Week 1.

Gear up for NFL season! Customers who bet $5 will get a free trial of NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube & YouTube TV! This promo expires September 22nd. See here for full terms and conditions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.