Fantasy Football: 5 Sleeper Quarterbacks to Target

Fantasy football managers usually obsess over finding the top skill players, including running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. It generally makes sense with these positions making up most of the top overall fantasy players. Think about your early rounds when drafting, and anything outside of these three positions is a rarity.

It checks out with FantasyPros' average draft positions (ADP) as only 4 quarterbacks crack the top-40 players. The importance of holding one of the best fantasy signal-callers can go a bit under the radar as they're often a part of some of the top teams in your league.

But spending time on circling quarterbacks with excellent fantasy value is certainly worth our time, and that includes finding sleepers with high upside. It's not uncommon to see a sleeper crash the top-five QBs. For example, Jordan Love was QB5 after carrying a QB22 ADP last season.

With that said, here are our five favorite sleeper quarterbacks to target for your fantasy football leagues.

5 Quarterback Sleepers for Fantasy Football

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (106.7 ADP)

The Detroit Lions' offense has produced the fifth-most points per game (PPG) in back-to-back seasons, adding obvious value to the team's fantasy pieces. numberFire's schedule-adjusted rankings are expecting more of the same with the Lions holding the second-best overall offense for 2024.

Jared Goff finished as QB7 in half-point per reception (PPR) leagues in 2023. Yet, Goff carries a QB14 and 107th overall ADP in half-PPR for the upcoming season. Considering how he performed last season, this is pretty solid value that's worth considering. Goff is more than capable of a mid-tier starting signal-caller in 12-team leagues.

High usage was present with Goff attempting the second-most passing attempts and fourth-most red zone attempts, per PlayerProfiler. He would go on to post the second-most passing yards and the seventh-most adjusted yards per attempt. Efficiency was yet another check mark, logging the eighth-highest expected points added (EPA) and the fifth-highest EPA per drop back (EPA/db).

numberFire currently has Detroit with the fourth-best schedule-adjusted pass offense. This unit could arguably be even better. Jameson Williams has been tabbed as a potential breakout player, and Goff gets to throw behind Pro Football Focus' top-ranked offensive line for 2024. We know the run game is lethal, as well, led by Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.

Goff is worth selecting with an ADP this late, especially on one of the game's most elite offenses.

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (125.7 ADP)

After finishing as QB8 in 2022, Trevor Lawrence took a step back last season as QB13. He had a QB8 ADP in 2023; his stock has dropped accordingly to QB16 for the 2024 campaign.

This is still the same QB who carries sky-high potential, though. Getting Lawrence this late could be a steal. There are enough favorable stats to still feel confident in T Law's stock. For example, he logged the eighth-most passing attempts, the fifth-most deep ball attempts, and was in an offense that had the sixth-most pass plays per game last season.

The passing volume should still be there on the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 offense. After losing Calvin Ridley in the offseason, they immediately found a replacement in first-round draft pick Brian Thomas Jr.. Lawrence still has a solid receiving corps with Thomas, Christian Kirk, and newly-acquired Gabriel Davis.

Lawrence's 2023 numbers held similar usage that QB8 campaign in 2022. His passing attempts per game was actually higher at 35.3 compared to 34.3 in 2022. The idea of pairing Thomas, Davis, and Kirk with Lawrence is certainly an exciting prospect.

Thomas carried a 99.9 receiving grade on 20+ yard targets in his final collegiate season, Davis put up a 99.4 grade on deep balls a season ago, and Kirk is the ideal man to work the slot with his 93.1 grade on targets of under 10 yards. Then, throw in Evan Engram, who earned 143 targets in 2023. Keep in mind Lawrence touted a 96.6 passing grade on 20+ yard throws last season, as well.

The Jags have given Lawrence two exceptional deep threats along with two efficient intermediate targets. He has more than enough to approach a top-10 fantasy finish once again.

Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (141.0 ADP)

Consistency has been Kirk Cousins' middle name when it comes to fantasy football. Excluding last season with Cousins playing in only eight games, he's finished as a top-11 fantasy QB in three straight seasons (from 2020 to 2022).

In that smaller sample, Cousins still tied for the sixth-most fantasy points per game a season ago, too. He's not the most flashy signal-caller, but Cousins has consistently delivered time and time again. The vet QB would finish with the sixth-highest adjusted yards per attempt and his 0.03 EPA/db was efficient.

A change of scenery, moving from the Minnesota Vikings to the Atlanta Falcons, could shake up Kirk's stock. He won't be throwing to Justin Jefferson anymore, but Atlanta has a group of talented skill players: Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. According to FantasyPros, Robinson has a RB3 ADP, London is WR12, and Pitts is TE7, yet Cousins is way behind as QB19.

This is expected to be a productive offense as numberFire's 14th-best schedule-adjusted unit. Cousins has been a fantasy mainstay when healthy. I don't expect that to change in Atlanta's promising offense.

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (166.7 ADP)

This is where we are getting into a bit of "deep sleeper" territory as many managers are in 10- or 12-team leagues. What are the chances of these signal-callers actually becoming top-tier starters in these leagues? Probably not high, but the ADP requires little risk. At worst, these players are quality backup options for your roster or even superflex options with the right matchups.

Will Levis is one of our two "deep sleepers." He could be worth a stash until the season unfolds. It's not out of the question for Levis to have an excellent fantasy season after starting in only nine games in his rookie season.

Levis' legs are perhaps his most promising trait. He made only 25 rushing attempts in 2023 but got a 9.7% red zone market share when he started. He also scored nine rushing touchdowns in collegiate play in 2021.

Along with rushing potential, Levis should be apart of an improved offense. The Tennessee Titans added Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, and offensive tackle JC Latham should help improve the offensive line as the seventh overall pick from the 2024 NFL Draft. Most importantly, first-year head coach Brian Callahan brings a pass-first approach .

Levis performed best on 20+ yard throws last season with a 79.7 passing grade on deep balls, per PFF. Ridley posted a 96.8 receiving grade on deep balls and about 38.2% of his receiving yards came on these targets. DeAndre Hopkins earned a 96.7 grade on deep balls paired with 40.5% of his yards coming from 20+ yard targets. It's safe to say Levis has the deep threats to hit some home runs.

Overall, I'm loving the upside of Levis. He's only 25 and is entering his first full season as the starter. He was once acknowledged as a top-five prospect before a surprising slide in the 2023 NFL Draft. His 167th overall ADP is worth a swing.

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (189.7 ADP)

Our final sleeper carries a QB27 and 190th overall ADP. Admittedly, 2023 season was a year to forget for Geno Smith. He finished as QB25 after carrying a QB15 ADP.

The Seattle Seahawks' efficiency through the air wasn't that bad, though. In fact, they totaled 7.2 yards per passing attempt (11th-best) compared to 7.5 in 2022 (tied for 7th-best). The passing attempts were even identical at 33.8 per contest over the last two years.

However, Smith's touchdowns went from 30 in 2022 to 20 last season. There were simply fewer scoring chances at 21.4 PPG, which ranked 17th, compared to 23.8 in 2022 (tied for 9th).

His red zone passing attempts from a season ago provides comfort. Smith had the 11th-most red zone attempts while he finished 10th in the category in 2022, yet his touchdowns still declined by 10. From this standpoint alone, we could expect some positive touchdown regression out of Geno.

The most promising change is Ryan Grubb coming in as offensive coordinator. With the Washington Huskies in 2023, Grubb's offense totaled the seventh-most passing yards per attempt across CFB (out of 133 teams). Smith's deep ball attempts went from 66 in 2022 (10th-most) to 50 in 2023 (20th-most).

Grubb is not afraid to call shot plays, and with a receiving corps of D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, there should be a green light for Geno to let it rip. We can also expect the offense to improve thanks to the potential breakout season from Smith-Njigba. There's a long list of how Seattle misused the former first-rounder a season ago -- check that out here.

FanDuel's passing props has Smith at over/under 20.5 passing touchdowns for 2024. He reached 20 while missing two games last year. Once again, positive TD regression seems imminent.

We are barely removed from Geno finishing as QB5 in 2022. The Seahawks' receiving corps is just as good, if not better, for the upcoming season. Plus, Smith is probably in a more favorable system for fantasy points under Grubb as OC. With a 190th overall ADP, Geno is oozing with value for 2024.

