Fantasy Football: 4 Deep Sleepers for Week 7

If you're in a deep league or are playing some large-field NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel this week, you'll probably need some deep sleepers on your squad.

Here are some players who are on the majority of waiver wires but need to be on your radar this week.

We'll reference our fantasy football projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Week 7

Andy Dalton, QB, Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $7,300 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 10%

After finishing as the QB8 back in Week 3 with 319 yards and 3 touchdowns, Andy Dalton has struggled in each of the past three weeks. The good news for the veteran signal-caller on the Carolina Panthers is that he's in a prime get-right spot versus the Washington Commanders in Week 7.

Besides allowing the third-highest completion percentage over expected (+0.04%) and the fourth-worst passing success rate (49.8%), the Commanders are permitting the second-most passing fantasy points per drop back (0.59) and fifth-most expected points added per drop back (0.16), via Next Gen Stats. Washington's defense also has the 13th-lowest pressure rate (31.5%) while ranking 29th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Across the first six weeks of the season, the Commanders have allowed the opposing starting quarterback to finish as QB12 or better four times. For those who need help at quarterback in season-long leagues or you're looking for a salary-saving option in DFS, you could do a lot worse than Dalton in Week 7.

Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $5,900 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 18%

Being that we have Andy Dalton listed as a deep sleeper in Week 7, it only makes sense we include one of his pass-catchers. While Diontae Johnson figures to be a popular choice this week, rookie Xavier Legette could go a bit overlooked in a favorable matchup against the Commanders.

Since Adam Thielen was placed on injured reserve in Week 4, Legette boasts the second-highest snap rate (68.3%), route rate (63.4%), target share (13.8%), and air yards share (20.3%) among Carolina's wideouts. Legette is also averaging 2.7 downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game over that three-game span, so he'll get vertical opportunities in a game where the Panthers are expected to be playing from behind versus the Commanders.

Against wide receivers, Washington's defense is giving up the second-most receiving touchdowns (10) and second-most yards per route run (1.96). Legette has been the WR30 or better in two of his last three outings in half-PPR formats, and he'll have a chance to put together another notable performance this week.

Tre Tucker, WR, Raiders

FanDuel Salary: $5,500 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 11%

With Davante Adams being traded to the New York Jets, rookie Brock Bowers is the only skill player that can be trusted each week in fantasy. However, Adams' departure does open the door for the other wideouts on the Las Vegas Raiders to earn snaps and targets.

In the last three weeks with Adams sitting out, Tre Tucker logged the second-highest snap rate (88.3%) and route rate (93.6%) on the Raiders. Even though it's resulted in just a 13.4% target share and 0.58 yards per route run during that span, Tucker could see an expanded role in a positive matchup if Jakobi Meyers is sidelined for the second straight game.

While the Los Angeles Rams had their bye week in Week 6, they are giving up the third-most deep yards per target (13.9) and have the second-worst defensive passing success rate (52.0%). Furthermore, the Rams are allowing the third-highest target rate (22.6%) and most yards per route run (1.97) to the wide receiver position.

Colby Parkinson, TE, Rams

FanDuel Salary: $5,200 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 18%

There's a chance Cooper Kupp returns for the Rams in Week 7, which would undoubtedly give their offense a much-needed boost. Even if Kupp is active this week, I expect Colby Parkinson to maintain a decent-sized role in the offense at the tight end position.

Before Los Angeles had their bye week in Week 6, Parkinson tallied season-best marks in targets (13), receptions (7), and receiving yards (52) in Week 5. Parkinson has been on the field often this season with the second-highest snap rate (86.3%) and route rate (79.2%) of the players not named Kupp.

Along with Parkinson also notching the second-highest target share (18.6%) on the Rams, he's yet to score a touchdown despite receiving a 23.1% red-zone target share and 27.3% end-zone target share. The Raiders are permitting the 5th-highest catch rate (80%) and the 13th-most yards per route run (1.25) to tight ends entering Week 7.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.