Fantasy Football: 4 Deep Sleepers for Week 4

If you're in a deep league or are playing some large-field NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel this week, you'll probably need some deep sleepers on your squad.

Here are some players who are on the majority of waiver wires but need to be on your radar this week.

We'll reference our fantasy football projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Week 4

Andy Dalton, QB, Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $7,000 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 10%

The Carolina Panthers are going to be rolling with Andy Dalton again in Week 4, and his second start of the season will come against one of his former teams, the Cincinnati Bengals. In his season debut, Dalton produced 319 passing yards and 3 TDs against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

It was an efficient outing from Dalton against the Raiders, with him logging 0.31 expected points added per drop back, via NextGenStats. For those who are in dire need of help at QB entering Week 4, Dalton isn't the worst option out there ahead of a home meeting with the Bengals.

With an 0-3 record through three weeks, Cincy's defense is giving up the 4th-most expected points added per drop back (0.15) and 10th-most passing FanDuel points per drop back (0.49) to QBs. Additionally, the Bengals are ranked 32nd in completion percentage over expected allowed (+0.07%).

Justice Hill, RB, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $5,400 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 13%

As I pointed out in my NFL trends to know piece this week, game script will determine whether Derrick Henry or Justice Hill gets more snaps for the Baltimore Ravens. Whenever the Ravens have a lead, Henry will lead the team in snaps while Hill has proven to be the back the team leans on when they are playing from behind.

In the first two weeks of the season when Baltimore was trailing, Hill out-snapped Henry in both contests. The idea of playing Hill this week is making the assumption that the Ravens will be down to the Buffalo Bills at home despite being slight favorites with a healthy 24.5-point implied point total.

On a team that prefers to run the ball often, Hill has the second-most yards per route run (1.98) on the Ravens, and he has a higher red-zone snap rate (61.1%) than Henry (50.0%). If Baltimore finds themselves in a come-from-behind situation against an undefeated Buffalo squad, Hill is a solid deep sleeper in DFS and season-long formats.

Xavier Legette, WR, Panthers

FanDuel Salary: $5,200 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 10%

The Panthers got a much-needed jolt of life to their offense with the aformentioned Dalton under center in Week 3, and there could be targets to go around with veteran Adam Thielen headed to injured reserve. Amid the win over the Raiders this past week, Thielen tied for the second-most targets (5) on the Panthers, and he was the only other wideout on the team besides Diontae Johnson to garner multiple downfield targets.

While Johnson now becomes a clear No. 1 option in Carolina's aerial attack, rookie Xavier Legette could see more snaps in Thielen's absence. Legette played a season-high 40 snaps in Week 3, and he finished with 2 catches for 42 yards on 3 targets while getting his second red-zone target of the year.

Among the players who have played all three games so far, Legette leads the Panthers in average depth of target (13.4), and his 21.2% air yards share is second on the team. Through the first three weeks, the Bengals have permitted the fifth-most yards per route run (1.95) to WRs.

Greg Dortch, WR, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $5,000 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 9%

There's a chance Trey McBride is unable to suit up for the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 as the talented TE is in the concussion protocol following Week 3. If McBride is ruled out for Sunday's matchup with the Washington Commanders, someone like Greg Dortch could see more looks over the middle of the field out of the slot.

Dortch is already seeing quality usage. According to PFF, Dortch leads the Cardinals in slot snaps (45), giving him two more slot snaps than McBride. In addition to that, Dortch has the third-highest target share (18.6%) and third-most yards per route run (1.48) among Arizona's skill players who have played on 50% or more of the offensive snaps.

Even if McBride is active, Dortch is worth a look as the Commanders are allowing the most FanDuel points per target (2.06), fourth-highest target rate (23.1%), and third-most yards per route run (2.03) to WRs. Being that the Cardinals boast the highest implied total (27.0) of the teams who play on Sunday, there is room for Dortch and Michael Wilson to excel alongside rookie Marvin Harrison Jr.

